WORCESTER/TEWKSBURY - If this were a normal season for the WPI Softball team, the Engineers would be heading into the final week of their regular season, and gearing up for the NEWMAC Tournament, where they would be defending the league title they earned last season.
But as well all know, nothing is quite normal these days, and the Engineers, like everybody else this spring season, are instead hunkered down in their homes, thinking of a season and a post season that could have been, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the Engineers most affected by the cancellation of the season and the inability to defend their title has been senior captain and catcher Leila Camplese of Tewksbury.
The 2016 graduate of Central Catholic had already had an impressive career with the Engineers heading into this season, playing in 71 games over three years, including 25 during last year’s championship season.
But this season was supposed to be her best to date. Not only had she been named a tri-captain this season, but she was off to a fantastic start to the campaign, albeit in a limited sample, batting .333 over four games of the Engineers spring training, which was being held in California.
The resilient Camplese, who will be joining the Army after graduation, is making the most of her time at home and adjusting to having so much unexpected free time on her hands.
“It is definitely different. I have been finding ways to keep myself busy,” Camplese said. “I am working a couple of days per week, and spending a lot more time with my family, which I don’t always get to do at this time of year, so I am definitely taking the good and the bad."
While Camplese is definitely enjoying the good times of enjoying her family time, it is still hard to get over the bad of losing the opportunity to have one more season as an Engineer.
“This is the year I have been building up to my whole life, so to have it taken away is so tough,” Camplese said. “It’s all of the special things that go on during your senior season. I had my walkup song planned out, and was looking forward to Senior Day. Those are special days, that I was looking forward to spending with my teammates. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”
Camplese was not the only one off to a fast start this season, as the Engineers entire team appeared to be rolling along, of to a 3-1 start to the season, having won three games in a row after dropping their season opener.
“We were defending champions, and we felt like we had a chance to do it again,” Camplese said. “We had won three in a row and were building some momentum, so it felt like we could have done it, but there is nothing you can do.”
Despite their disappointment in the season being canceled, WPI coach Whitney Goldstein was impressed with the way her team, particularly the senior leaders like Camplese, dealt with the news.
“This has been extremely hard, unprecedented really, to figure out how to live a virtual-social distanced life. To have to look at the team, especially the seniors, in the eyes and have to explain the season had been cancelled was one of the hardest moments of my coaching career,” Goldstein said. “However, we are ALL going through this together, it isn't just about WPI Softball. It is so much larger than us, and to keep in mind the health and safety of our community and country needs to remain the first priority.
“Not to my surprise the seniors and team handled this the best way they could, and the time we did have together I know they made the most of their opportunities together to be the best team and people they could.”
They maintained that positive attitude despite seeing their season come to an end in probably the cruelest way possible. Back on March 12, the Engineers were in Redlands, California, getting ready for a doubleheader against Redlands College. Camplese was just heading out to warm up her pitcher for the game, when Goldstein pulled them aside.
“I was getting ready to warm up our pitcher when the coach came over and told us that we were going to play this game, and finish our spring training, but then after that our season would be canceled,” Camplese said. “So, that was bad enough but we thought we had a few more games. But then it started pouring out, so that game got canceled, and then the teams we were supposed to play the next couple of days canceled their seasons, so that was the end of it.”
A cruel end indeed, especially for a player like Camplese, who appeared to be on the verge of a special season.
“Leila has worked extremely hard over her four years to be one of the best catchers in the league,” Goldstein said. “Her strong point is her defense. She blocks well, moves well, strengthened her arm, she is smart and has formed relationships with each pitcher to help get the best out of them.
“I was excited to see Leila's season unfold as I know she also worked really hard to become a more consistent hitter which started to show in just the short period we had this year. She is a great spark in the bottom of our order and also a savvy base runner which helps our offense pump.”
It was that hard work that led Goldstein to choose Camplese as one of the three Engineers captains this season, along with Caraline Wood and Cassie Graca.
“Leila was named a captain during our pre-season in February. She's become a great player, but what I am most proud of is the strong leadership skills she has developed,” Goldstein said. “I think from freshmen year to now, she found her voice, she found her post graduate decision of joining the National Guard and she is very respected by her teammates and fellow catchers.
“She is a determined, hard working, push others around her to be better type person and player for us. I'm just really proud of her.”
Camplese was looking forward to her role as captain, hoping to lead her team through a successful season.
“Being a captain is something I have aspired to since my freshman year. The coach typically doesn’t like to have underclassmen as captains, and we already had one captain who was a grad student (Wood),” Camplese said. “But during the winter she named Cassie and I as captains as well. I had no idea she would do that. I felt a real sense of pride. We had worked really hard to get that leadership role.”
Camplese, a biology major, with a minor in biochemistry, enlisted in the Army in February and will be in the Army National Guard. In August, she will head to Fort Sill, Oklahoma for ten weeks of basic training, before heading to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas for Advanced Individual Training to be a combat medic.
“I would like to go to medical school, and the National Guard is a great resume builder and will provide great medical training, not mention the financial benefits,” Camplese said. “I had thought about joining the military since my sophomore year of college. I have always thought the military was amazing and I thought it would be one of the most amazing things in my life to put on that uniform.”
But before she trades in her softball uniform for her Army uniform, Camplese took a moment to look back on her career with the Engineers, although it was hard for her to choose her favorite moment with the team.
“It’s hard to pick just one memory, but I guess it would have to be winning the league last year,” Camplese said. “It was just a great feeling and I know I will never feel anything like that ever again.
“Mostly I miss the every day things, like all the practices and games and just the time with my teammates. I just wish I didn’t take it for granted as much. I wish I had more time with my teammates.”
