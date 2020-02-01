HAVERHILL – Through the first half of the season, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team was off to an impressive 7-3 record.
But over the last two weeks, the winning has halted, including losses to Billerica, Central Catholic and North Andover.
On Tuesday night, the Redmen found themselves in a hole against a sub .500 Haverhill team, but were able to dig deep, overcome a deficit with a strong fourth quarter to come away with a 40-34 road victory.
The 1-2 week puts the Redmen at 8-7 overall and the team needs two wins in its last five games to qualify for the state tournament for the 14th straight year under head coach Mark Bradley.
"We didn't play good in the first (half offensively)," said Bradley about the Haverhill contest. "We did play well defensively, although (Haverhill) hit a three-pointer near the end. I thought (offensively) we had some good shot selections, but we couldn't buy a basket. With free throws, we were like 4-for-11 in the first half and just struggled shooting, but we were strong on the defensive end.
"Then in the third quarter, we got some defensive stops and we were able to outscore them 10-8 so I think we were down by seven going into the fourth quarter. Then we outscored them 18-5 and got a lot of contributions from a lot of different kids and had some balanced scoring."
Haverhill had leads of 21-12 at the half and 29-22 after the third quarter, before Tewksbury started to chip away and tied it at 33-33 with 1:30 to go.
"Alli (Wild) came off a high ball screen, drove and she kicked it to the left hand corner to Lexi Polimeno to the left hand corner and she buried a three-pointer," recalled Bradley. "Alli then converted on a put-back (and we went on to win from there)."
Wild led the way with 14 points, followed by Lexi Polimeno with nine, Julia Cafferty with eight and Kiley Tibbetts had a strong game and finished with six.
"I'm proud of the win tonight," said Bradley. "We were down for the first half, we battled in the third quarter, we came back in the fourth and then went on a run so you can do it. Haverhill is a team that can score and playing on that gym is a tough place to play. It's a good win but certainly we can get better and continue to improve."
On Sunday, Tewksbury lost its second heartbreaker to North Andover this season, this time 37-35. The teams were tied at half, and Tewksbury had a one point lead after three. North Andover held Tewksbury off the scoreboard for six minutes before Erin McIntrye converted a bucket making it 38-33 in favor of the Knights. The Redmen continued the run as MaryKate Callahan had two field goals sandwiched around two freebies by Wild to tie it at 33-33.
The teams exchanged baskets, before North Andover would get one with 35 seconds left. The Redmen had the ball, but turned it over, before fouling to send NA to the line on a 1-and-1 situation. The free throw was missed and the Redmen had the ball again with ten seconds left but failed to convert.
"We are working really hard defensively," said Bradley. "We held Central Catholic to their (second) lowest point total (of the year). They put up 68 points against Andover and we lost to them 37-32 (on Friday night). They are 12-1 and the number one team in Division 1 North and one of the top teams in the entire state. We were in that game and it was back-and-forth, so we can do it. It's just a play here, a play there, a miscue defensively and tonight (against Haverhill) we were able to battle through those things and come out on the good side.
"I'm proud of the team. Can we get better? Yes. Every game for us from here on out will be a tough game. We are limited with what we can do (offensively). The girls do work hard, just sometimes we struggle with scoring. Against Central, we were able to score and that's a very good team."
Tewksbury will be at Chelmsford (12-1) on Friday before coming home for four straight with Methuen on Tuesday (2-10), Andover next Friday (9-3), Pentucket (11-1) for an exclusion game on February 9th, followed by Dracut on the 11th, before ending the regular season at Lawrence on Valentine's Day.
