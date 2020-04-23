SILVER SPRING, MD/TEWKSBURY — Starting this week, both current Sports Editor Jamie Pote and Former Sports Editor/current Sports Reporter Rick Cooke will team up to start a new series called 'Where Are They Now'. We will feature former teams, coaches and athletes, focusing on their lives spent in the respective towns and what has transpired since they graduated.
The first feature in Tewksbury will be on Beverly (Luken) Riordan, who was inducted into the TMHS Hall of Fame in 1995 after a stellar career in track-and-field, where she broke and still holds several school records and was a two-time New England Champion, the first female athlete in the program to accomplish that feat. She went on to a career at Boston College and currently lives in Maryland with her husband, Eugene.
Over the last three years, Tewksbury Memorial High School's Makayla Paige has become one of the country's top middle distance runners. She recently broke Luken's school record by winning her third All-State Championship title between indoor and outdoor track. Luken was the All-State Champion in the 100-meters during the 1983 and 1984 outdoor seasons, running clips of 11.9 seconds each time.
Just several months before her title in '84, her senior year, she finished up a near perfect indoor season. Her final two competitions that winter came at the Eastern States Meet and at the National Indoors Invitational, both held in New Jersey. She finished third at the Eastern States Meet and the late Dennis McGadden submitted an article to the Town Crier about her performance. In the March 7th, 1984 edition of the Town Crier, the HOF coach said: "Just once I would have loved to have seen a crowd meet (Luken) upon her returning from a victory. I'd just like to act as a crowd of hundreds right now and applaud Beverly for what she has accomplished for herself and for Tewksbury".
Profound and so true, certainly what McGadden wrote 36 years ago tells the tale of once-in-a-generation track athletes, who minus local newspapers, may not ever get the recognition they deserve. Bob MacDougall, another former TMHS Hall of Famer, coached Beverly for years and echoed some of the same thoughts when asked about her in an interview last week.
"If you were unfamiliar with TMHS and someone told you to walk the halls during passing time and pick out the New England champion in the 100 meters, you would overlook Bev," said MacDougall. "She was quiet, unassuming, not large or imposing as you would expect a New England champion in the 100 meters to be. But, out on the track, she was a powerhouse and a person who could not be shaken from her focus. We've had others since her (Mary Brady, Jen Takach, and many others) but Bev was the pioneer of women's track excellence in Tewksbury."
FASTER, FASTER
Before Luken arrived at TMHS, there was no Girls' Indoor Track team.
“I remember Kathy Weisensee and I running around the halls of the high school for indoor track on the boys' team with Mr. (Bill) Piscione smoking his cigar and yelling at us to run faster! And then Mr. McGadden telling us we were doing great,” she said.
Luken started out as a middle school runner and those tough workouts seemed to have pushed her to another level once she arrived at the high school.
“I remember one workout in Junior High when Mr. (Steve) Levine had us running hills and running hills and running hills! Kathy Weisensee, Chrissy Silk, and I got sick during the workout, went back to the hills and finished the workout,” she recalled. "I mostly remember how awesome it was to part of such a great team. Starting in Junior High and throughout high school, the girls on the team were amazingly hard workers. I also think about how my coaches helped forge me into a great sprinter/athlete and what a big part of fostering the camaraderie that made those teams wonderful they were. I would not have gone on to run at a Division 1 college without their help.”
That was back in 1981 and MacDougall said thanks to his pal Levine, there was some added pressure on the coach for the following season.
“Beverly had a stellar year for Steve when he ran the freshman program at the middle school," said MacDougall. "At the sports banquet that year, he told everyone that if I didn't win the league the next spring with Bev Luken on the team, I should be fired. He was totally right. Charlie Brown could have coached that team to a championship."
THREE DYNAMIC YEARS
Thanks to Bev, the rest of the team, along with MacDougall and his assistant, Charlie Brown, the Redmen took home the league title in the 1982 outdoor season. That spring, Luken won every race in the 100-meters, including a dramatic showdown in the final Merrimack Valley Conference dual meet.
"Bev beat Wilmington's Karen Rowe, the other top sprinter in the league, in that last meet," he remembered. "(Besides the 100-meters), she also set the school record in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.1 seconds and I had forgotten she even ran the hurdles (until I researched her accomplishments for this story). And Bev also won the long jump in all of our meets."
In the post-season, Luken went on to win the Class B Championship in the 100-yard race with a time of 11.4 seconds.
The following year as a junior, she again was undefeated in league competition in the 100-meters, the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump. She continued that success in the post-season meets, first winning the Class B Championship again, this time in the 100-meters with a time of 12.6 seconds, despite pouring rain.
“Despite the wretched conditions, she smoked the rest of the field to win,” said MacDougall.
A week later, she captured her first All-State title in the 110-meters with a significantly better time at 11.9 seconds, before capturing the New England Championship title with a time of 12.0 seconds.
“Her junior year dramatized how classy a competitor Beverly Luken was,” said MacDougall. “Nothing fazed her! Pouring rain, as I've said, cold, hot, a bad day in class, nothing distracted her. At the New England meet, many of the competitors were frozen with fear because the 'one false start and you're out' rule was in effect. That didn't bother her, even when the girl next to her in the blocks false started and was kicked out, with many tears. On the command to take your marks, Bev just settled back into her blocks, held steady on set, and then blasted off with the gun.”
Luken then returned as a senior for the indoor track team. In that same write-up by McGadden, he pointed out that she was undefeated against league competition in the 50-meter dash and 300-meters. Then in the 100-meters, she took first place at the: BC Winter Classic Invitational; Methuen Invitational; Northern Area Meet; State Coaches Meet and at the MVC Championship setting a new meet record and went on to win the Class B title with a time of 12.0 seconds. She was named to the Boston Globe All-Scholastic team.
From there she went on to take third out of 36 competitors at the Eastern States Meet, featuring the top high school kids from eastern part of the country. She qualified for the finals after several trial heats, and out of eight runners, she finished third with a time of 7.1 seconds.
“The gun sounded and out of the blocks went the best eight sprinters in the East and the number six seed, Luken,” wrote McGadden in that same story. “In just 7.05 seconds it was over and she finished in third place with a time of 7.1. A dream come true after years of effort, miles of running, lonely hours of practice and plenty of pain. Beverly Luken was and is one of the top three sprinters in the Eastern United States.”
Later that month, she was back in New Jersey, and this time competing at the Pathmark National Championships and all she did there was take fifth in the country in the 55-meter dash at 7.24 seconds.
Immediately after that race, the outdoor track season began, the last season for Luken at the high school. She again was unbeaten in every event during the dual meet season, including extending her unbeaten streak in the 100-meters to 22 straight. In the post-season meets, she certainly got challenged, mostly by Melody Johnson of North Attleboro.
“Melody was huge, almost six feet tall and she beat Bev in the State Class B Meet,” said MacDougall. “But, never to stay down for long, Bev bounced back to beat Johnson at the all-state meet, and then went on to win the New Englands (11.9 second time) for the second (straight) year.”
Luken said that after being disappointed with the loss to Johnson, it was her coaches who helped her get some redemption.
“I remember being pretty upset after (Johnson) beat me, but also (I remember) the encouragement and support (I got) from Mr. McDougall and Mr. (Donnie) Ciampa. I was definitely determined to beat her the following (meet),” she said.
Winning a NE title is incredibly difficult and for Luken, she had to do it minutes after receiving her diploma.
“Making the wardrobe change from cap and gown to track uniform is not much of a challenge, but getting ready mentally and physically for top level competition when trying to perform this 'double race' has proven very difficult for any athlete who has ever tried it,” wrote McGadden in the June 13th, 1984 edition of the Town Crier.
“When it came time for the 100-meter finals for the women, however, Bev was ready. Because her opponents were so fast and so determined to beat her, Bev was going to have to run a perfect race to win. And she did. Taking the lead immediately with an explosive start, Bev surged ahead and held off late rushes by (Jackie) Smith (of Randolph) and Johnson to lean across the line first.”
When the season ended, she was unbeaten in four events: the 100, 220, 440 and the long jump. For three years, she was an All-Conference selection as well as a Boston Globe All-Scholastic. She was the first TMHS athlete to win a NE title and first athlete to place at the Nationals. At the time she graduated, she had school records in the 100-yards (11.2), 100-meters (11.9, which was also a state and NE record), 220 (25.9), 440 (59.4), long jump (16-9.75) and 100-meter hurdles (16.6).
McGadden concluded his article saying, “Those marks will serve worthy goals for Tewksbury athletes to reach for in the years to come.”
Perhaps decades and decades.
Luken still holds the records at TMHS in the 50-yard dash (6.26) and 55-meters (7.24) in indoor track and still holds the record in the 100-meter dash outdoors with her 11.9 second time. In 2008, Ashley Smith ran a 12.50 F.A.T. Time.
Besides her accolades at TMHS during the spring of 1984, Luken was also named the Lowell Sun's Female Athlete of the Year … the Male Athlete of the Year was some guy named Tom Glavine.
SOAR LIKE AN EAGLE
After graduating from TMHS in 1984, Luken went to Boston College on a full athletic scholarship and continued to run track. She battled some injuries but still had a sensational career.
“The biggest adjustment for me was that the main season for track at college was the indoor season and not outdoor,” said Luken. “The other big change was that even as a sprinter, distance training was required and a lot for me to get used to. An eye opening change for me was the addition of weightlifting to my training and how much it helped me. In those days, girls didn’t often lift weights.”
She was asked what she remembered through those four years.
“Freshman year was exciting and I ran really well,” she recalled. “During sophomore year, I was sidelined with stress fractures for six weeks which left me out of a great deal of the indoor season. Junior year was by far my best year. I won the 55-meter dash at a major event and set the BC record. I think the record still stands today. I loved being a part of those teams and have lots of great memories.”
Luken did indeed break and still hold that record coming in the indoor season of 1988 with a time of 7.10 seconds. Some of her outdoor highlights include sharing the current third best time in program history in the 100-meters at 12.24 and in the same 1987 season, holding the program's current sixth best time in the 200-meters at 25.20 seconds.
RUNNING AN ADULT LIFE
Luken graduated from BC with a degree in Psychology. She immediately starting working with special needs and at risk children in various private settings for almost ten years. After that she took a different route for the next seven years working for a Human Resources consulting company.
In 2004, she went back to grad school at George Washington University and earned a Dual Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Special Education and General Education, as well as becoming certified to teach, which she started at a local school system in 2006, working eleven years for children aged three through five with special needs. While teaching, she became a National Board Certified teacher and Teacher Trainer for Social Emotional Foundations of Early Learning.
“For the past three years, I have been working as a Parent Coordinator for a Preschool Special Education Program in Silver Spring, Maryland,” she said. “I support a team of teachers, therapists, and para educators, and the parents of our students.”
It was while she was at Boston College where Beverly met Eugene.
“We dated for quite some time and then married in 2008. We have been together for over 30 years! We’ve lived in Silver Spring, Maryland for 19 years. We have a dog and two cats,” she said with a laugh. “My husband, a former BC distance runner, and I have continued running for fun. We have participated in 5K, 10K, and ten-mile races over the years. In addition, he helped support me during a short stint racing in Triathlons. We currently are walking more than running, but also enjoy biking and hiking. In addition, we are big fans of the beach and spend time in Ocean City, Maryland as often as possible.”
While Bev and Eugene are enjoying their lives in Maryland, she has other family members in different states, including her mother in Florida and her two sisters back in Tewksbury.
“My mother (Shirley Johnson) retired and moved to Florida where she currently lives,” said Bev. “My husband and I visit her a few times a year. My two sisters still live in Tewksbury. Tracy (Holden) is part owner of the Pushcart, is married, and has four children. She and her husband are doing well and are very tuned into the Tewksbury community.
“My sister, Beth (Connors), has two sons and works for a medical testing equipment company which is actually playing a role in the fight against COVID-19. Beth, who didn’t really care for running in high school, has become an inspiring runner in the past few years even completing a few marathons.”
Bev said she is forever grateful for the support she has received from her entire family throughout her days as a competitive and non-competitive runner, especially her mother.
“I remember my and the other girls’ mothers attending all of our meets (back in high school), and always cheering us on,” said Bev. “My mother was working to support my sisters and I as a single mom and still managed to attend my meets. She’s the unrecognized hero of my success. Her love and support made everything possible.”
