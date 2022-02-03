TEWKSBURY – This Friday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletic Department along with the Tewksbury High Girls Basketball Booster Club will be hosting a cancer fundraising night on behalf of Mike Hayes, the longtime assistant basketball coach, who has terminal brain cancer.
The festivities will begin around 15 minutes or so before the Redmen take on Central Catholic with tip-off slated for 6:45 pm. There will be Mike Hayes 'We Fight Together' t-shirts on sale, as well as a raffle to win four loge seats for a Boston Celtics-New Jersey Nets game to be held on March 6th (1 chance for $20, 10 chances for $100).
All proceeds from the night will benefit the 'Pappas Center at Mass General Hospital' in honor of Coach Hayes.
“Coach Hayes has been here for a long time, long before I was the Athletic Director,” said Ron Drouin. “He was a long time confidant with Mark Bradley and is well thought of in the basketball community. I know he was a finalist for numerous head coaching jobs and I know that he actually turned down some offers and I believe he did that out of loyalty to Mark to stay here with the program.
“I can't imagine what Coach Hayes is going through every day, I can't imagine what his wife is going through every day, but I am appreciative of his positive attitude, appreciative of his positive outlook and I'm appreciative of all of the time that he has put in with all of our kids. The outpouring of support shows that he has made an impact here. I believe the number of alumni who are going to be here on Friday shows the impact that he has made on a lot of those former players that are going to come back and celebrate with him.
“Coach Hayes is very easy to work with. He is very organized. Again I can't even imagine what he is going through right now. I'm appreciative of the efforts that the Booster Club has put in to support this event in his honor on Friday night. I know we're going to have a lot of administration here. It's going to be a great tribute to Coach Hayes and all of the time that he has put in here as a volunteer coach in our basketball program.”
If you are interested in the Celtics' raffle, you may purchase them at the game or send an email to Central Catholic coach Casey Grange at: cgrange@centralcatholic.net. The winning ticket will be drawn at halftime and you don't have to be present to win.
If you would like to donate to the Neuro Oncology Innovation Fund, which has been set up to fund translational and clinical research, you may do so by going to: https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/neuro-oncology/
