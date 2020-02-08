BILLERICA – A day after winning their third straight State Voc Championship Meet title — along with the girls team — members of the Shawsheen Tech Boys swim-and-dive team showed up to the pool on Friday. For all but four of them, their seasons were over, but this was a chance to celebrate the championship title and have some fun together one last time.
"They didn't have to come here," said head coach Rick Menard. "All of the kids have been so great. They all have school, jobs, their home work, this team and then their family and social lives, and they handle it all.
“Then on top of that they are successful here in sports and in the classroom, it just blows my mind. It’s not like they are just showing up, they are putting in the work."
That hard work, commitment and incredible team chemistry, all played a part in the Rams winning the two-day meet by compiling 355 points, which was a whopping 120 points better than runner-up Greater Lowell.
The meet started last Wednesday with the diving and the 500-yard freestyle held at Shawsheen's Pool and carried over the next day to Lynn Tech's pool for the remaining events.
Both the Shawsheen Boys and Girls teams won the State Voc titles, but this was also the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Championship Meet. Mystic Valley Charter School won both the boys and girls meets, but the programs don't compete in the Voc Meet.
Shawsheen was first with 355 points, followed by Gr. Lowell (235), Minuteman Tech (212), Lynn Tech (151), Blue Hills (141.5), Northeast (100.5) and Gr. Lawrence (74).
The Rams had a fantastic showing with five individual first places and two relay teams taking home titles, as well as one breaking a school record, and qualifying for this weekend's sectional meet.
"The boys were confident," said Menard. "We had a great season all along. We had a lot of returning swimmers from last year’s team, so we had a strong base to build off of and then we brought on some first year swimmers, who we have been surprised by. A couple of the are seniors, big strong kids who never swam a stroke in their lives and still did very well and then we had a strong freshman class come in, one in particular Evan Pinto, was very good.
"Then we also have two divers so all of that put us in a good position to succeed. We had a lot more depth this year and we had more boys than girls this year, which is unheard of. The camaraderie with this group is really incredible."
The foursome of sophomore Aidan Singh, junior Damien Hadden of Tewksbury, junior Derek Costello of Wilmington and senior Zachary Morris of Wilmington, combined to win the 200-freestyle relay race with a collective time of 1:41.11, which broke the school record and advanced the four to this weekend's meet.
The four of them were instrumental in the win. In addition, they also won the 200-medley relay race with a time of 2:00.77.
Individually, Singh won the 200-freestyle at 2:10.04 and the 500-freestyle at 5:44.60, Hadden won the 200-IM at 2:22.43 and the 100-freestyle at 54.81, Costello was first in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:01.87 and was second in the 50-freestyle at 25.25 and Morris picked up a pair of thirds, in the 50-free at 25.47 and the 100-free at 58.84. The four of them combined for 181 of the team's 355 points, while collectively they outscored four of the nine teams that competed.
Tewksbury resident Cole Privetera also had a strong showing. It started with a fourth place finish in the 1-meter diving competition as he collected 127.50 points, and then he was eighth in the 50-freestyle at 26.59. He was also part of the third place 200-yard freestyle 'B' relay team along with Evan Pinto, Dan Archibald and Andrew Farrell, who swam collectively at 1:53.48 and part of the 400-freestyle 'B' relay team along with Pinto, Archibald and Connor Maguire who came in at 4:27.52.
Pinto, a freshman from Wilmington, was also sixth in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:18.89. Archibald, also from Wilmington, was 10th in the 200-freestyle at 2:44.16 and 12th in the 50-free at 27.66. Farrell, of Tewksbury, was sixth in the 50-free at 26.59, seventh in the 100-free at 1:03.05 and was part of the fourth place 400-freestyle relay along with Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington, Tyler Kopacz of Tewksbury and Nathan Barnes, with a time of 4:25.83.
Newhouse was also 11th in the 100-butterfly at 1:34.79 and 19th in the 100-freestyle at 1:12.13. Kopacz joined Maguire, Wilmington resident Kevin Stevens and Vincent Lopez to finish fourth in the 200-medley relay with a time of 2:11.47. Kopacz was also sixth in the 100-backstroke at 1:23.01 and ninth in the 100-free at 1:05.03.
Stevens was also fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:22.74 and tenth in the 100-butterfly at 1:30.47.
Maguire also finished fourth in the 100-backstroke at 1:11.82 and a ninth in the 200-IM at 2:54.60, Lopez also picked up a fifth in the 100-butterfly at 1:14.46 and an eighth in the 100-breaststroke at 1:27.71 and Barnes was also seventh in the 200-free at 2:33.19 and 12th in the 100-free at 1:07.13.
Three other locals competed including Tewksbury's Paul Tower and Nick Foster and Wilmington's Ryan Johnson. Tower placed 12th in the 100-butterfly at 1:47.60 and 16th in the 100-backstroke at 1:44.04, Foster was 15th in the breaststroke at 1:55.16 and 20th in the backstroke at 1:51.39, and then Johnson was fourth in the 200-IM and sixth in the 500-freestyle at 6:46.60.
Rounding out the events included: Joe Desrochers with a sixth in diving (111.95 points); Christian Giannion (1:48.66) and Jasin Hensley (2:00.99) taking 13th and 16th in the 100-butterfly; John Allard finishing 14th in the 100-freestyle (1:10.49); John Zembeck taking 11th in the 500-freestyle (7:33.34); then in the 100-backstroke, it was Michael Bankowski (10th at 1:30.03), Allard (14th at 1:35.33), Joseph Conte (15th at 1:35.79), Hensley (17th at 1:45.25) and Giannion (18th at 1:47.26).
And finally, in the 100-yard breaststroke, Zembeck was 11th at 1:39.36, followed by Bankowski, who was 12th at 1:42.59 and Conte, who was 19th at 2:21.47.
"We won it three years in a row and four out of five years now, so we’re happy," said Menard. "And there was another program record set, so that relay team is going to the MIAA North Sectionals next week. That’s the best of the best and I think we’ll be the only Voc team to have qualified.
“I’m not sure how high we’ll be seeded, but that doesn’t matter because we’re in."
