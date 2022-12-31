METHUEN – After scoring three goals in each of its first two games, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' hockey team faced a much better Chelmsford/Billerica team last Wednesday night, and had trouble finding the back of the net.
Despite controlling most of the game, the Red Rangers had a 1-0 lead after the second period but gave up two late goals and were defeated 2-1 by their league rivals.
The loss puts Tewksbury/Methuen at 2-1 on the young season.
“We played really well and I thought it was our most complete game (to this point of the season). For the most part we controlled the game, but they came back in the third period and scored two nice goals on two nice plays, so it was a really good game,” said Red Rangers head coach Sarah Doucette. “They are a really good team, but I thought we controlled the play for a while, anyway.”
The game was scoreless after the first period, then the Red Rangers got on the board in the second on a goal by defenseman MJ Petisce, before B/C netted those two third period goals.
“Honestly, I thought everyone on the team played a complete game. I don't think I could single out anyone. They all stepped up against good competition and we all know that Billerica/Chelmsford is always going to be good, so it was just a complete game and a fun game to go to. We just have to work on that scoring,” said Doucette.
The Red Rangers were back in action against Framingham (2-0) in a non-league game played Wednesday night with results not known as of presstime. The Flyers have defeated league rivals Natick (1-0) and Newton (6-1). On Saturday morning, Tewksbury/Methuen will host Central Catholic (1-2) at Methuen High for a 11:00 am puck drop. This game will also be the Ryan Driscoll Fundraising contest with all proceeds going into the scholarship fund.
Central defeated Concord-Carlisle 7-5 and then were defeated by Waltham and Lincoln-Sudbury by the same 5-1 scores.
Doucette was asked what her team needs to go to get back on track, and get back into putting additional numbers into the left hand column.
“We have to score some goals,” she answered. “We possessed the puck in the Billerica/Chelmsford zone a lot, but if you don't bury enough pucks (to the back of the net), it's hard to win games. It's hard to win games scoring just one goal so we have been stressing shooting, rebounds and scoring opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.