TEWKSBURY – In their first two games – sporting a roster of mostly first-year players including many middle school kids and freshmen – the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls' Hockey team was defeated by Andover, 7-1 and then Chelmsford/Billerica, 5-0.
Just two weeks later the Red Rangers faced those same two teams, first losing to C/B 3-0 (see related story) and then on Tuesday night, the young and pesky squad pulled out a shocking win, beating Andover, 2-0, to improve the team's record to 3-3.
"I think we have gotten a lot better and it's shows as the girls are working hard at practice," said head coach Sarah Oteri. "We are facing some tough competition and the girls are thriving to compete in every game, but also in every practice. They are the ones putting in the effort to get better and to improve."
Already in just two-to-three weeks, this team has drastically improved, and an eight-goal swing over a powerful D1 team is a tell tale sign of that turnaround.
"I think this win will give us a big confidence boost," said Oteri. "The girls realize now that they can play with anyone. They are doing what we ask of them, and they are capable of doing those things which is great to see. They are executing the game plans. They are bringing those plans to the game and also are able to adjust to other strategies within the game, so that's a sign of not only a good team, but an intelligent team."
Oteri was asked about those changes the team made from the first game to this one on Tuesday night.
"Andover likes to get in close in the slot to take their shots and basically sneak in," she said. "So we made the adjustment of having our (forward) wings come down lower and in front of the net to help out. It's really remarkable the ability these girls have to make those in-game adjustments, adapt to them and execute them on the fly."
With that adjustment with the wings, Oteri said the team did a much better job in transition and breaking out of its own end.
"We did a good job on breakouts, and we hustled and won the battles that we weren't winning in some of the previous games. We're skating better, we're making the skate-to-skate passes. We're making small improvements which are making a big difference."
The game was scoreless until the second period when Methuen resident Brooke Harb scored both goals, both on the power play. The second one came on a great move, going to her backhand. From there, the Red Rangers held on, despite being outshot 29-22.
"I thought it was a pretty even game but we were able to generate more offense this time and have more scoring opportunities," said Oteri. "The things that we have been working on have been working and that helps with the chemistry on the ice. Andover made a strong push in the third period, but I thought we did so many things right. We kept their forwards to the outside and we were really strong with our defensive end play."
The Red Rangers were without defenseman MJ Petisce, so Oteri said five players including Madison Robillard, Alexis Raymond, Livia Lawrence and Emma Ryan. Goalie Michelle Kusmaul had another strong game in the net making several big stops as part of her shut out.
The Red Rangers will be back on the ice on Saturday morning for an 11:20 contest with Central Catholic, also at the Breakaway Ice Center.
