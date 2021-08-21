WINCHESTER — It was a magical season for the Tewksbury 9U Softball team, who put together a tremendous run in the Bay State Tournament, shocking everybody but themselves with their performance over three rounds of the tournament.
The magical run finally came to end this past weekend, however, as the 9U squad dropped a 5-4 heartbreaker to Newburyport on Sunday on the Bay State Tournament of Champions title game. Prior to their loss to Newburyport on Sunday, Tewksbury had picked up a pair of wins over Winchester on Thursday and Dracut on Saturday to earn their spot in the championship game to finish the three round tournament with an overall record of 15-6, which was good for second overall in the entire Division D Tournament.
On Sunday they came up against a Newburyport squad that seemed to be the only team they could not master in the tournament, losing three out of four meetings with them. On Sunday, they had their opportunities, as they continued to back despite facing deficits of 3-0 and 4-2. But it was not enough to overcome Newburyport on this day.
After Newburyport took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third, Tewksbury fought back with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth when Jackson Schofield ripped an RBI double to right field the bases loaded to drive in Noah Martins and Alex Bouchie. Cam Estabrook was thrown out at home trying to tie the game, an occurrence that haunted Tewksbury more than once in the game.
“We made a couple of big errors, and their guys made some unbelievable relay throws to throw us out,” Tewksbury manager Brian Schofield said. “But we still hung in there and had a chance to win the game.”
Tewksbury fought back once again in the fifth inning. After Newburyport had extended their lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Tewksbury once again pulled to within one run their next time at bat when an RBI groundout by Joe Burgess scored Billy Sullivan to make the score 4-3.
Sullivan (5 innings, 4 runs, 8 strikeouts) shut down Newburyport in the bottom of the fifth, giving Tewksbury one last chance in the sixth innings, and they took advantage of the opportunity. Jackson Schofield drew a one out walk, and came around to score moments later on an RBI double by Alex Solemina. Once again, however, Tewksbury was done in by a great relay throw, as Solemina was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple.
Newburyport scored the winning run with one out in the bottom of the sixth when Aaron Armstrong drove in Matthew Linteris with an RBI single to right, ending Tewksbury’s season in heartbreak. As tough as the loss was to take, Schofield was proud of the way his team kept battling back.
“They were just relentless,” Schofield said. “We had some kids at the bottom of the order really step up. Noah Martins had a couple of big hits and he played well in the field. And Billy (Sullivan) did a great job after having a rough outing the last time he pitched. And Jackson Schofield did a great job at the top of the order (2-for-2, 2 RBI and a run scored).
Tewksbury had earned their spot in the championship game with a 10-1 win over Dracut the day before in a game that was actually much closer than the final score would indicate. Tewksbury led just 4-1 heading into the top of the sixth, when they exploded for six runs to blow the game open.
Sullivan led the offensive charge in this one, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored, while Gennaro Parziale was 1-for-4 with two RBI. Parziale also got the job done on the mound, striking out 11 batters in 4 1/3 innings, while Schofield and Solemina combined for 1 2/3 hitless innings.
On Thursday night, Tewksbury had defeated Winchester by a score of 6-2, led by a pair of hits and two runs scored by Schofield as well as two hits and two RBI from Parziale and one hit and one RBI from Burgess, part of a ten hit attack by Tewksbury.
Parziale, Aiden Maurier, and Schofield combined to shut down Winchester with Parziale striking out five in his three innings of work.
While they fell one win short of their ultimate goal, manager Schofield couldn’t help but look back with pride on what his team accomplished this season.
“We asked a lot of this team from the very beginning. I am a big believer in practice and we would practice two or three times a week, which is a big commitment,” Schofield said. “But he participation from the parents and kids was incredible. We took kids who might not have been the best team on paper but the worked so hard to keep getting better.
“And their hard work paid off. We were not the best team, but we made it to the final game. It was a real team effort, and the parents were one hundred percent supportive, which made such a difference. I am very proud of them. We may have missed out on the big trophy, but that will only make us work harder and be better for next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.