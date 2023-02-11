TEWKSBURY – It was a special night for so many different reasons.
Last Friday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team came through with a thrilling, hard-earned victory which came down to the final seconds, by overtaking Haverhill, 58-54, before the home crowd on Sr. Night, the Redmen's final regular season home game.
Tewksbury avenged an earlier season loss to the Hillies behind non-stop grit and tenacity. In the final 45 seconds, arguably the smallest guy on the court Brian Carleton came through with two defensive rebounds, while he went on to sink four free throws in the final 11 seconds to seal the victory.
The win pushes the Redmen to a 6-10 record, which comes after starting out 1-8. Since then, the team has knocked off Billerica, Shawsheen Tech, Methuen, Dracut and now Haverhill, while giving three other successful D1 teams Chelmsford, Central Catholic and Andover some fits and problems.
In the win over Haverhill, the game was tied four different times in the first half before the Redmen led by one at the break. They kept that lead throughout the entire second half, including when things got a bit dicey in the final few minutes.
Throughout the entire 32 minutes, it was either tied or a one possession game 28 times, but the lead went past five points once early in the first half and then to seven points with 3:27 left in the third.
“That was just a quality win against a really good opponent. I'm just really proud of the fight that we continue to show,” said head coach Steve Boudreau. “That was a one possession game arguably the entire thirty-two minutes and to be able to come out on top (was great for us). To be able to score when we needed to score, make free throws when we needed to make free throws, get (defensive) stops when we needed to get stops and get defensive rebounds when we needed to get defensive rebounds, those things are really hard but those are the reasons why we won tonight.”
Besides holding on to the lead – something that has bit the team in the past – the victory was special because the six seniors all contributed in different ways, including the trio of Ryan Cuvier (16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals), Carleton (15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals) and Romyn Lorick (15 points, including four treys, and 4 rebounds) were simply immense throughout the entire night.
“Brian's had an incredible senior season and it has nothing to do with his ability to score points,” said Boudreau. “It's his ability to wear his heart out on his sleeve every single night and every single day for us. (In the final minute) he comes up with two defensive rebounds, makes four free throws and it's just a tribute to his character and to his work ethic.
“Romyn not only made a huge impact for us offensively tonight, but he also guarded Number 35 (Jeremy Perez) in the last six minutes of the game. Romyn was a major, major factor in tonight's win. Romyn is in the Brian Carleton category where he has improved leaps and bounds. Romyn's had to scrap and claw for everything he has earned and I couldn't be more proud and happy for him.”
Tewksbury stormed out to leads of 7-2 and 10-4 behind buckets from the three of them, with Lorick and Carleton draining threes. Junior Luke Montejo added one of his own with two seconds left in the first giving the Redmen an 18-14 lead.
While the first quarter was fast in action with a lot of scoring, the second quarter not so much. Tewksbury did get field goals from Johnny Sullivan, Carleton, Montejo and Carleton again, the last two on nice passes from Sully, the freshman.
Cuvier hit one of two free throws with four seconds left and Tewksbury had the slim 27-26 halftime lead.
In the second half, Haverhill head coach Souleymane Wane, a 6-foot-10 center who was a key member of the 1999 National Champion UConn Huskies team, shifted his offense where the ball mostly went to either Alejandro Delgado or 6-foot-5 big body center Jeremy Valdez, who had quick feet and could really move within the post.
“It was super difficult to defend the two of them. We tried to find the right combination of guys to give us the best chance to get stops from a defensive standpoint and guarding,” said Boudreau,
In the third quarter, Delgado scored 12 points and then in the fourth quarter, Valdez added six, including inside buckets to cut the deficit to three with 5:07 to go and three again with 2:31 to go. He then sank two freebies making it 52-51 with exactly two minutes to go.
“We had a good game plan so it just came down to execution. It was pretty hard and those two players are pretty good players and in the top of the MVC. I'll give them that,” said Cuvier. “When (Valdez) started to move with the ball, it was kind of hard to stop him.”
Just 25 seconds after those two free throws, Cuvier came through with a nice left-handed floater in the lane. Both teams missed the front end of 1-and-1 situations from the line. Valdez then blocked a Luke Montejo shot with 47 seconds left in the game. Less than 20 seconds later, the Hillies missed on a shot attempt and Carleton came out with the defensive rebound. That eventually led to his two free throws with 11 seconds left.
Haverhill's Javien Sapienza then made things really interesting when he buried a deep three-pointer with six seconds to go. Carleton was fouled on the inbound pass, and he sank both coming with 4.5 seconds left to seal the win.
“This win means a lot because it's our Senior Night and I won't get that back,” said Cuvier. “By winning this game, we have the potential to be MVC Division 2 champions and we're closer to (qualifying) for the playoffs so now I'm just looking forward to our next game.”
Montejo added seven points in the win and Johnny Sullivan had five.
Besides Cuvier, Carleton and Lorick, the other seniors who were honored included Michael Sullivan, Evan Mendonca, Colin Caggiano and Gustavo Rodrigues.
Tewksbury has four road games to wrap up its regular season, and still need to win as many as possible to clinch an official spot in the Division 2 state tournament. On Wednesday they faced North Middlesex Regional (3-9) in a non-league game with results not known as of presstime. On Sunday, it'll be another non-league game against Waltham (10-3) at 1 pm. That will be followed by trips to Dracut on Valentine's Day and then Billerica on the 17th, two teams the Redmen have defeated this season.
Before Friday's win, Tewksbury was No. 30 in the Division 2 power rankings. The top-32 get in, as well as any team with a .500 record or better. If those rankings were final, the Redmen would host Grafton in a preliminary round game.
