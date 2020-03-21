It was a very successful season for the Tewksbury High Girls Junior Varsity Basketball team, as the Redmen posted a 14-4 record, showing that these potential future members of the Tewksbury Varsity team certainly have what it takes to compete in the tough Merrimack Valley Conference.
“I thought we started off a little inconsistent, which is understandable, but we really hit our stride in the last four or five weeks of the season, which is what every coach hopes for,” second year Redmen coach Joel Mignault said. “We were able to really frustrate some teams late in the season.”
Several games over the second half of the season illustrated Mignault’s point, but perhaps none more so than the Redmen’s effort in their rematch with Chelmsford. The Redmen had lost to the Lions earlier in the season, but in the rematch Tewksbury was able to prevail.
“This game was a complete team effort from the tip,” Mignault said. “We were able to jump out to an early lead and sustain it, answering every time they try to stage a comeback.”
A pair of other big wins in the second half of the season also stood out to Mignault, including a 20-point win over Andover as well as a big won over Pentucket.
“Those wins were a great notch on our belt as they came over teams who’s varsity programs had great success this year,” Mignault said. “In the win over Andover we scored 61 points on our way to the victory.”
Another game also stood out to Mignault, although this was not a surprising victory by the Redmen, but rather a tough 60-57 loss on the road to Billerica.
“Although you look at mostly your wins as games that stood out, we lost on the road to a very resilient Billerica team in a 60-57 OT game which may have been one of the best high school girls JV game I've ever witnessed,” Mignault said. “Both teams kept battling for 32-plus minutes in a game that never got larger than a 6 point difference. Hats off to Billerica for pulling that one out but I didn't have enough good things to say to our team after that loss. That was a game that will prepare these girls for the next level.”
But even more important to Mignault than the big wins his team was able to post was the effort they brought to not only each game, but also each practice throughout the season.
“In my second year as a coach in this program these girls continue to impress me each day. They're an absolute pleasure to be around. They listen, they know how to have fun, but work hard while doing it,” Mignault said. “A lot of these girls have had lots of success in their careers prior to this season and it definitely showed all season long. Learning how to play together and buy into what we needed to do to be successful took some time, but it gets to a point where it’s just so fun to watch.
“Each and every one of them unselfishly stepped into their role on the team and gave it their all. They supported each other, always listened to me, and were coachable every day. We obviously wish we had just a few better performances at some points in the season, but sometimes you learn more from a loss than a win. These girls loved to compete at practice which needs to happen in order for you to improve as a team.”
The Redmen’s roster was a good mixture of sophomores and freshmen, led by their sophomore captains, Ali Kennan and Kassidy MacDonald.
“They were excellent leaders when it came to work ethic, coachability, and attitude,” Mignualt said. “Ali is an extremely coachable kid that made difficult plays look easy and Kassidy is a great shooting forward with guard-like hands.”
Other sophomores who stepped up for the Redmen included Ashley Demers, Maisan Nguyen, Ava Piccolo and Maddy Kearney.
“Ashley became a very reliable defender during our peak performances down the stretch and was a great shooter as well. Maisan was another great defender, and she continued to be a spark off the bench hitting some big buckets late in games due to her defensive tenacity,” Mignault said. “Ava was a versatile forward who gave us immediate offense when entering the game. Maddy was the fastest player on the floor at all times. She has a motor and many times I had to pull the reins on her because she just wants to fly around. It is very tough to teach that and she was all over the place every time she was in the game.”
A pair of other sophomores, who also saw time at the varsity level, Rachel Picher and Christina Wentworth also contributed to the Redmen’s success.
“They could both shoot the ball but, they also just have outstanding basketball IQ’s, and bring so much mental toughness to our team,” Mignault said. “I am so glad we were able to play with these two most of the season.”
Several freshmen also played key roles for the Redmen, including Katrina MacDonald, Vicki Lavargna, Sam Ryan and Riley Veits.
“Katrina, who later worked her way to the varsity team, was one of the most composed freshman I have coached,” Mignault said. “She plays the game with lots of confidence and she can be trusted to do so many different things. She ran the point for us when she was with us and was able to be a big part of our offensive success. Vicki was another guard who brought the toughness we needed to our game. She was able to knock down big shots, have locked in focus on defense, and come up with a loose ball or hustle play when we needed one. She stepped in to a tough role of running the point when Katrina moved up and did an excellent job.
“Sam and Ashley added great size and length to our team. They allowed us to shrink the court in so many different ways on defense and were very reliable players on the scoring end. They both led us in scoring in several games. Sam battled through injury for the first few weeks of the season. This caused her to have to catch up a little bit when her season started. She started coming off the bench to ease into things but by the end of the season I couldn't take her off the floor. Riley is another forward who really stood out on the defensive end. Riley plays the game at such a high pace, but is able to do many different things. She has great foot speed for a forward and excellent basketball sense. I was able to lean on her to have different assignments and she always did it with a smile. She was a great leader for us.”
As great as they were on the court, Mignault also noted that this group of players was probably even better for their actions off the court.
“One thing I can't let go unnoticed is the "extras" these girls do. On top of their schoolwork and basketball commitments, these girls are always helping out in their community,” Mignualt said. “This is a big testament to the varsity coaches Mark Bradley and Mike Hayes along with their senior captains who make this a high priority. A lot of this is organized by the boosters and the parents of our players, along with providing rides, helping with baked goods, etc. As a coach of this program this is something that makes me very proud to be a small part of. Sports teach you great life lessons and putting others before yourself is always something I believe is the right thing to do. Tewksbury is lucky to have people like these!”
BOYS JV BASKETBALL
At the varsity level, the Tewksbury High Boys Basketball team was not the most talented team in the MVC, and they most certainly weren’t the biggest, but they still managed to pull together after a 1-11 start to go .500 the rest of the way and show some great promise for the future.
Probably not surprisingly a lot of that same Tewksbury never say die DNA also filtered down to the rest of the program, and perhaps nowhere was that more evident than at the junior varsity level, where the Redmen battled back from a tough 1-5 start to post a winning record over the second half of the season and finish 8-9 overall.
Tewksbury coach Bob Briggs, who is in his third year coaching the JV team and his tenth overall with the Tewksbury Basketball program was proud of the way his team bounced back after their tough start.
“This was a tough team to figure out. we started the season 1-5 and as a coach I was finding it hard to find a solid five guys that played well together,” Briggs said. “The team had plenty of talent but, turnovers and the lack of a solid point guard made the start of the season difficult. But it started coming together about halfway through. The team started to believe in themselves, some young guys stepped up and all nine guys were contributing.”
The JV won seven of their last 11 games ending the season on a strong note. But as strong as they finished, Briggs is quick to remember that it could have been even better.
“Keep in mind that we lost four games by three points or less and in three overtimes. They never gave up and really cut down turnovers,” Briggs said. “A few less turnovers at the beginning of the season could have turned into a much better record. All in all, this was a very grounded group of kids that enjoyed practicing against the varsity, playing their role, while improving their personal game. The second half of the season showed how much they really did improve.”
One of the games in the second half of the season that most epitomized the Redmen’s improvement came late in the year against a talented Billerica squad. The Indians had beaten the Redmen the first time around, but the Redmen bounced back in their rematch winning 66-63 in a near flawless game.
“A solid defensive game and an offensive game with very few turnovers showed how resilient this group can be going into next year” Briggs said.
The Redmen had several players step up and contribute to the team this season, both veterans and newcomers. One of the bigger contributors among the older players was junior Dom Valway.
“Dom came down and played very well for the JV, scoring about 16 points per game,” Briggs said. “Dom should be a big help for the varsity next season.”
Valway was not alone, however, as a pair of the Redmen’s youngest players also made their mark on the team.
“My biggest surprise were my two freshmen that came up and started most games,” Briggs said, “Mike Sullivan, even as a freshmen, was a leader on the court and usually set the defensive tone and energy for the game. He was a spark almost every time I called on him. Mike has potential to work his way into the varsity lineup next year with a good off-season.
“Our other freshmen Umari Seney is going to be a special player. While he made a few young mistakes, he really could explode to the rim and score at will. He also has a good ball handle as well and a nice shot. We are expecting big things from him next year.”
While those players led the Redmen, Briggs knows that the team never would have bounced back in the second half of the season were it not for the efforts of everybody on the team.
Christian Marsden and David Miller are both deadly from the three point line. Both will be competing for a spot on varsity next year,” Briggs said. “Tommy Crawford, a hard working point guard played through some injuries most of the year but could come back strong. Dan Fleming and Isaias Pena, both strong and tough players helped the team in many of the wins. Next year will be a tough year to earn a spot. Off season workouts will be crucial.”
FRESHMAN BOYS BASKETBALL
Tewksbury’s Freshman Boys Basketball team finished this past season with a record of 1-16.
There was new blood in the coaching ranks, as Dan Kassner took over the reigns this winter.
Kassner, in his third year as a history teacher at TMHS, has had previous coaching experience.
He was an assistant coach at Rising Tide Public Charter School in Plymouth, and previously coached at a private school in Chicago.
“Basketball has always been my favorite sport; I’ve always been fascinated by the detail of the game,” Kassner sad.
In his time spent in the game, Kassner has been around so many different coaches, so he doesn’t have a particular style.
“I think the big influence on me is it can be done in a variety of different ways... trying a whole bunch of different styles and techniques with my kids; it was an interesting way to connect what I’ve learned with them.”
He says there is so much value in learning from coaches who have been in the MVC for so long, including varsity coach Tommy Bradley, and he’s just trying to take it all in.
“Coach Bradley was very willing to let me go into it with my own vision and own ideas,” Kassner said. “He’s helped me some, and we moved forward.”
The freshmen team started with 26 players at tryouts. The coaches got together and were able to cut that number in half, ending up with 12 players on the roster.
“We chose a diverse group of players, each kid brought something different,” said Kassner. “When you are team building, yeah you want players with different skill sets and talents, but when everyone contributes, that’s when we are at our best.”
Kassner said he empowered the kids to lead on the floor and in the locker room, because at the end of the day, they were the ones who would be accountable for the success of the team.
That accountability was tested early on when Tewksbury faced Lowell on the Romano Court at TMHS at the beginning of the season.
The saying “basketball is a game of runs” rang true in this contest. Tewksbury was down big twice on two separate occasions during the game.
“I was really proud of the kids, it was great to see that even though there was a better team across the floor, they didn’t give in, and it’s the little things that [help in the big picture],” said Kassner.
By the 12th game of the year, you knew Tewksbury was due for a win.
They were facing Dracut on the road at a pretty packed gym. Tewksbury got out to a lead after the first quarter.
Dracut was able to cut into the lead at halftime, and pulled even with the Redmen at the end of the third quarter.
“They huddled together and talked about toughness,” he said.
That pep talk lead to a strong finish for the boys. They came out in the final quarter and stretched out the lead, ultimately winning by double digits for their first victory of the year.
“Having the commitment of the players and have something we can build off of each week, it was real nice,” Kassner said. “Where we were at the beginning of the year versus where we are now is lightyears ahead.”
Kassner said he does plan on the coaching the team next year, and believes the future is bright.
“With new voices coming... I think the commitment of the players will lead to success,” he said.
Tewksbury’s Freshman Boys Basketball team included Kyle Adams, Colin Caggiano, Brian Carleton, Ryan Cuvier, Nicholas Degloria, Matthew Duggan, William Eskenas, Ryan Fleming, Tristan Leslie, Romyn Lorick, Evan Mendoca, and Blake Ryder.
FRESHMAN GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Freshman Girls Basketball team for Tewksbury had an excellent year, finishing the season with a record of 12-2.
Another new face in the coaching ranks made some noise in the MVC, as the girls were led by Jamie Newell.
Newell played basketball for Methuen High School in the late part of the 2000s, winning a Small School Championship during the 2008-2009 season.
“It was a lot of fun, it was a good group of girls, we had a lot of success,” she said.
Newell has taken a lot of direction from the coaches above her in the program, like Coach Mark Bradley.
She has adopted some of his styles into her own way of coaching.
“[I’m] big on defense, it is the key to success which leads to offense, making it hard for the other team to score,” she said.
Newell was proud of how the girls played during the year, and impressed with the program as a whole in her first year at the helm.
“It is a great freshman class, Coach Bradley does a great job of who needs to go where.”
Of the 12 wins, there were a couple that were significant to how the rest of the year played out.
They were the second time that Tewksbury faced Chelmsford on the road and Billerica.
“We played Chelmsford in the first game of the season and lost, so to bounce back and the beat them was great,” Newell said.
The second loss came against BIllerica. “After that game, we didn’t lose again, we played very well.”
Newell had high praise for her whole team. But there were a few players that went above and beyond.
Kiley Kennedy was the starting point guard. “[Kiley] really led the team, she left it all out there on the floor,” she said. “Jennie Lester had a great mentality on defense, which set precedent for how the rest of the team played on that side of the ball. Maddie Montejo was a great player under the basket for the team. “She was a hard worker in practice, she has a bright future.”
Newell says she does plan on coaching the team next winter, and is excited to see where the program is heading.
Tewksbury’s Freshman Girls Basketball team featured Lauren Bielecki, Brooklyn Degrechie, Alexandra Fillmore, Vanessa Green, Kiley Kennedy, Jennie Lester, Madelyn Montejo, Emily Tryder, and Olivia Ward.
JV HOCKEY
The winning tradition of the Tewksbury High School Varsity Hockey program has been well established for years now. Every year it seems the Redmen battling either for an MVC or sectional title, or perhaps even beyond.
That success has also trickled down to the JV level where the Redmen, despite limited numbers, have consistently put together winning seasons. This past season was no exception, as despite some players shuffling back and forth from varsity to junior varsity, the JV Redmen still managed to achieve and impressive 10-4 record.
“I was very happy with not only the way the team played this season but even more so with how they progressed as the season went on,” said tenth year coach Shawn Scott of this year’s JV group. “It really seemed like they got better individually and as a team with each game or practice that passed. They paid attention, worked hard and wanted to improve.”
Things did not start off great for the Redmen this season as they went just 1-2-1 out of the gate, but a seven game winning streak by the squad put them on path for what would turn into a great season.
“It was really nice to see things start to click and watch the kids come together,” Scott said. “It's always fun to be a part of any team, particularly during an extended winning streak like that.”
The Redmen had several of their players step up and have success this year in guiding them to their outstanding record, but not were better than freshman goalie Ben O’Keefe.
“Our MVP on the season was hands down Ben O'Keefe,” Scott said. “With short numbers in the program this season, Benny was one of several kids pulling double duty on both the JV and varsity teams. He played so well that he was able to get a handful of starts in net for the varsity team. He has a very bright future and I'm looking forward to watching him in the coming years.”
Other players who pulled double duty at the JV and varsity level included the Redmen’s first line of freshmen Brady Chapman and Conor Cremin, along with junior Dan Kusmaul.
“Our top line was very strong and provided a lot of offense for us, particularly during that seven game winning streak,” Scott said. “Kusmaul did a particularly good job for us on the ice but also off the ice in taking on a leadership role on the team. Although limited in their starts with us, forward Anthony Pecci and defenseman Nick Dicioccio and Billy Doherty were also very strong for us.”
Several other players also contributed to the Redmen’s success this season, including Alex Sovie, Andrew DellaPiana, Andrew Whynot, Cian Dawson, Cody Mercuri, John Ragucci and Zack Schiebel.
