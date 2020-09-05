WILMINGTON — Last week the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its new guidelines for the fall sports – excluding football – "based upon months of meetings, discussions, research and collaboration with Massachusetts Governing entities."
And if you are a soccer purist, you probably are not happy with the changes that will be enforced starting September 16th when high school teams can hold tryout/practices for the first time. The Wilmington School Committee will vote on September 9th whether to allow WHS athletes to play this fall, while over at Shawsheen Tech, the Rams have approval.
While the other sports such as volleyball, swimming and golf have very minimal changes, and cross-country and field hockey's changes are drastic, certainly none of that can compare to what the soccer players will endure.
According to the MIAA press release, "The MIAA Board of Directors approved, at their August 19, 2020 meeting, the formal athletic structure for 2020-2021 season, as well as additional Educational Athletic recommendations provided by the Task Force."
In soccer, there are four-pages of new guidelines that ALL officials, coaches, players, teams, media and spectators must abide by for this fall season.
For the actual game, the biggest changes will include: no slide tackling, no intentionally heading the ball, no shoulder-to-shoulder contact, no throw-ins, no defensive walls — all players on restarts must be six feet apart and corner kicks will now be indirect kicks; In addition, games will now be four quarters consisting of ten minutes with a two minute break after the first and third, and then a ten minute break at half. Also, everyone from players, to referees to coaches, must wear a mask at all times.
We reached out the four local coaches to get their thoughts on the changes.
"I understand that decisions to play are being made for the physical and mental well being of the student-athletes," said WHS Boys coach Steve Scanlon. "That being said, the modifications are over-reaching and they negatively impact the integrity of the game. We will be playing something, but it won't be soccer."
Sue Hendee, the WHS Girls' Coach, who back in 2016 was named the coaches representative for the MIAA Girls' Soccer Coaches Association, explained in great detail the difficult decisions that were made and how all of these drastic changes came about.
"There are a lot of legitimate questions surrounding the MIAA’s changes to the game of soccer. I feel that no one will be happy with those changes as they do significantly alter the game, particularly where contact is concerned. However, the Sport Activity Level Assessment Framework from the EEA (Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs — which outlines required changes to play at Level 3), specifically states that 'deliberate close contact must be ELIMINATED including body checking, tackling, and blocking'. If sports could not make changes to meet this requirement, they would not be able to play at Level 3 (competitions) and would have to stay at Level 2. Level 2 uses the cohort concept of groups no larger than ten, cohorts being separated by 14 feet, and would not allow for game play.
"The MIAA Soccer Committee had the challenging task of determining how defense could still be played within these guidelines. It is my understanding that as long as the opposition is trying to win the ball using their feet in a legal manner and does not contact with their upper bodies, it would be allowable unless it was a slide tackle.
“The committee also used the MYSA (Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association) guidelines that were developed to align with the EEA mandates. These included eliminating intentional heading of the ball, slide tackling, and shoulder to shoulder contact. Restarts had to be modified to try to keep players six feet apart so changes were made to throw-ins (now kick-ins), defensive walls and drop balls (suspended), corner kicks (now indirect), and penalty kicks (implementing 'shoot out' rules).
"To help reduce the possibility of intentional heading and upper body to upper body contact that occurs when the ball is played in the air, modifications were made to goal keeper distribution and goal kicks so that the ball cannot travel in the air directly over the midfield line. Because the wearing of masks is required, opportunities for taking mask breaks were put in place by playing quarters instead of halves, allowing players who are more than ten feet away from others to briefly have a mask break, and having all restarts begin on the referees whistle for a brief break then putting masks back on."
While giving full explanation of the changes, Hendee said obviously these new rules will change the traditional game of soccer, but really with the state of the country and so much unknown at this point, what choice was there?
"Some coaches, players, parents, referees, and others involved in the game may see these rule changes as 'deal breakers'. There is no doubt that they will change the game as we know it, and that is frustrating and upsetting. However, it was what the soccer committee was told they had to do to comply with the mandates to be able to play games at Level 3. Are the changes ideal or even beneficial to the game? I would say no. However, given that fall sports are the first to play since all sports were shut down in the spring, it is the first step in the right direction. We are being given the opportunity to play. We are being given the opportunity for student-athletes to be involved in a sport that they love. We are being given the opportunity to safely allow kids to be together and regain some semblance of normalcy back into their lives.
"The rule changes are a far cry from what we all want, but sadly this is what the 'new normal' is going to look like, at least for now. Because student-athletes haven’t been playing together for long periods of time in an organized manner since shutting down, there is no hard core data to guide us in the right direction. I feel that it is better to err on the side of caution than to try to fully start back up with the way things were, only to have it all shut down in a couple of weeks. And who knows? That may end up happening anyway. And that is exactly the point — we don’t know what will happen.
“We have been given the opportunity to play NOW, which most every soccer player and coach wants to do, assuming we are doing our very best to do it safely. It will take some time and adjustments to make it work, but I feel like we can."
Over at Shawsheen Tech, boys' head coach Tom Severo, who was previously the longtime girls coach at Billerica High, said with today's society, he's not surprised by anything.
“As with everything else in today's world we must adapt,” he said. “The Shawsheen boys soccer team is eagerly looking forward to the opportunity to have some semblance of a season. Life turns out best for those who make the best of the way life turns out.”
On the girls' side, Doug Michaud said that there can be positives coming out of these big adjustments.
“I am looking forward to the season. It will be great for the players to be outside, getting fresh air and exercising,” he said. “My guess, with the rule changes, there will be more scoring opportunities. Rather than defending throw-ins, sideline kicks will be a chance for a corner kick set-piece.
“Also, the lack of the protection of a wall, on the free kicks, will be like having penalty kicks after every defensive infraction in front of the goal. I do enjoy the challenges within the job of coaching and the new rules will encourage different strategies and skill to be developed."
No matter which side of the coin you take on this issue, Hendee added that like everything else in life, these decisions will never make everyone happy and content.
"Much like the opening of schools, there will never be a 100 percent consensus on what the right answer is. We are in unchartered territory and in the middle of a horrible pandemic that has wreaked havoc into each and every one of our lives. Are the rule changes great? Absolutely not. Were the changes made to TRY to ensure that everyone can safely play the sport in a competitive way? Yes. Will it possibly have a long term negative impact on the game? I certainly hope not, but we cannot speculate on what the long term might look like for the sport of soccer.
"Let’s start with small steps that allow soccer players and coaches to return to something they love. Let's try to bring back routine, laughter, camaraderie, and the understanding that this is needed to benefit our mental health in a time that is far from 'normal'. Let’s make the adjustments with the most positive attitudes that we can muster, and PLAY."
