TEWKSBURY — Leading by 18 points with 2:22 left in the third quarter, it seemed as if the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls’ basketball team was going to get back on track after a disappointing non-league loss to Tyngsboro coming two days earlier.
But after Alli Wild’s lay-in on a pass from Katie Polimeno, the Redmen went 8:40 without a field goal, missing a ton of bunnies and lay-ups, while also turning the ball over a significant amount. That allowed North Andover to not only climb back into the game, but steal it as senior captain Caitlin Panos converted a runner with three seconds left to lift the Scarlet Knights to an incredible 45-43 comeback victory over Tewksbury played Tuesday night.
The loss drops the Redmen to 4-4 on the season.
“That’s a tough way to lose a basketball game,” said Redmen head coach Mark Bradley. “They got hot in the fourth quarter and we got cold. We turned the ball over at crucial times. We’re a younger team.
“The effort from Sunday to today was much better. The execution was a little bit better. Whether we ran out of gas a little bit (I don’t know), but (North Andover) got extremely hot, especially the (Hannah) Martin girl who is only a freshman and she’s a real good ballplayer. It’s a tough way to lose a game and now we just have to move forward. We have to learn from the mistakes we made, study this game film hard and we have to get better.”
After Wild’s bucket, NA closed out the third quarter on a 5-1 run to cut the deficit to 14. The Knights opened the fourth on a 13-0 run, behind six free throws, a three-pointer and back-to-back baskets from Martin making it a one-point game with 2:10 remaining.
Twenty-eight seconds later, senior Julia Cafferty ended the Tewksbury drought with a short jumper, but Martin quickly responded with a three-pointer to tie the game up with 1:22 left. Panos converted a jumper with 1:05 left, and then Wild answered back on a feed from Erin McIntyre to tie the game back up with 16 seconds left, which set up the dramatics for the game winning basket.
“We missed some bunnies and had a lot of turnovers,” said Bradley. “It was sloppy basketball. On top of that we were in foul trouble and they were in the double bonus I think with four and a half minutes left. That’s not good and a lot of those fouls were bad fouls. It’s the stuff that we need to learn from, and North Andover took advantage of that and got hot (shooting). We were real cold with the shooting and stuck on 39 for a very long time.”
Kati Polimeno led the way with 12 points, Wild had 11 and Cafferty ended with six. McIntyre played well and also added six points, while, Maddie Stovesand finished the night with three points and seven rebounds.
Bradley was asked about this thoughts on the team with a 4-4 record to this point of the season.
“I thought we got off to a pretty good start this year but I knew that we had a lot to work on,” he said. “We lost two games to a very good Chelmsford team, and then Tyngsboro on Sunday was a bad loss. Today, I knew that North Andover was good and I thought we played well, but we just got cold (in the fourth quarter).
“We are probably where we should be right now, maybe one better, maybe two, depends on how the game goes. We got cold in those Chelmsford games as well. We just have to learn from this. It’s still a young season. It’s just some of the mistakes that we make come back to haunt us so you learn from it and that’s how you grow as a team.”
Against Tyngsboro, the Tigers stormed out to an 18-5 lead after the first quarter and then led by ten at 42-32. Tewksbury inched back to close the gap to four points late in the game, and eventually fell by that margin at 52-48.
“We started very flat and had no energy,” said Bradley. “We didn’t get on the boards and it was just sloppy basketball. We made a comeback and ended up losing by four.”
Tewksbury will head to Lowell on Friday before coming home to face Lawrence on Tuesday, which will then be followed by a six game road trip where the schedule gets extremely difficult with stops at Dracut, Billerica, Central Catholic, North Andover, Haverhill and Chelmsford.
