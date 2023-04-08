BILLERICA — If a 13-8 loss at North Reading in Game 1 of the 2023 season told the Shawsheen Tech girls lacrosse team anything, it was that offense isn't going to be an issue.
Against a solid Hornet squad, the Rams battled back throughout the afternoon before eventually falling in the first game of the new season.
Despite the 0-1 record, Shawsheen coach Alex O'Reilly knows that difficult non-league games like the one in North Reading will only benefit her Rams as they pursue another state vocational championship and their first Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship since 2019.
“The team has won four state vocational titles since I took over the program in 2016,” said O'Reilly. “The girls won three consecutive championships in 2017, 2018, and 2019. We lost our 2020 season due to COVID, and we had a modified season in 2021, so there weren't voke tourneys those years. Then last season we had our first ‘real’ season with all of the good stuff back — non-league games, state voc tournament, regular rules compared to covid rules — and the girls were hungry to keep up the state voke streak and they went out and got it again for a fourth consecutive time. The voke tourney is a huge deal for our team and something the girls look forward to every season. Defending the title is absolutely a goal we are working towards this season. It's a major component to the legacy of our program — we have players who've watched their older siblings win and assistant coaches who were part of that original 2017 championship team.”
Winning the CAC crown again is also on the team’s to-do list.
“Essex Tech is our biggest rival in the league,” said O’Reilly. “We have always gone head to head with them over the years, and (Essex) coach Matt Gwilliam and I have coached against each other for our entire careers with our respective teams. Playing against them is always fun and something we look forward to. Essex had a huge season last year. They had a lot of young talent and they were able to bring their game to the next level. We fell short all three times we faced them — twice during regular season and once during the MIAA state tournament. Those were hard losses that our team remembered coming into this season.”
Shawsheen will be led offensively by senior Kerry Brown of Billerica, who had six goals against the Hornets and will once again be one of the league's top weapons with her speed and athleticism.
Brown is one of four seniors on the team, a group that also includes Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury, one of the team's most reliable midfielders, Makayla Melanson of Tewksbury, and Kelsey Giordano of Billerica.
O'Reilly said her seniors will be an important part of the team both for their experience on the field and their leadership off of it.
“These seniors are fierce and very passionate about our game,” said O’Reilly. “The four of them were freshmen when the pandemic happened, so they lost their first season with us. This is only their third season playing on our team so they’re still bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. They are excited for the season and eager to enjoy their time with the team and to play hard.”
Other offensive weapons for the Rams this season will be junior Alexis Fox of Wilmington, junior Riley Rourke of Wilmington, and junior Morgan Glover of Wilmington.
Glover and sophomore Judith Sloman of Billerica had Shawsheen's other goals against North Reading.
“We have a handful of really strong midfielders and attackers this year,” said O’Reilly. “Our offense has some work to do with creating and maintaining motion, but that will come with time as new players grow comfortable on our team. The girls are asking the right questions at practice and bringing the fire — just two games in and they've scored 22 goals. Us coaches are really excited to see them continue to grow together as we move further into the season.”
On defense, sophomore Pieris Fowler of Burlington will be the team's starting goalie after a successful rookie campaign last year.
Sophomore Mia Vacha of Wilmington will also be between the pipes for the Rams.
A backfield that was hit hard by graduation is still pretty good behind junior Emerson Glover of Wilmington and Emma McDermott of Billerica.
Natalia Portillo-Pita of Billerica is the other junior on the Ram roster.
Additional sophomores include Alyssa Costantiello of Wilmington, Madeline Long of Wilmington, Fiona Rexford of Billerica and Adrianna Kepple of Billerica.
“We've played two games so far and defense looked entirely different from game one to game two,” said O’Reilly. “Our first game against North Reading was a big challenge defensively, but a great game to open up with. We were able to see the holes in our defense, tighten things up, and crank the intensity during practice on Sunday. Yesterday we came out an entirely different team against Essex Tech, compared to the game against North Reading. Our defense had 12 turnovers in our favor and our goalie Pieris Fowler had 25 saves. The defense and Pieris really came together and stepped it up big time yesterday.”
O'Reilly, a former Shawsheen standout and a native of Wilmington, is being assisted by Rachel Greenwood, also of Wilmington.
LOSS TO ESSEX
Shawsheen’s second game of the year was a 15-10 loss to Essex Tech in an early-season showdown.
Brown had five goals to lead the way, Rourke had two, Fox had two and McFadden had one.
Emerson Glover led the team in defensive turnovers, causing five out of 12 turnovers in our favor.
Down 8-6 at halftime, Shawsheen tied the score at eight early in the second half before Essex pulled away late,
“It was really an exciting game to watch,” said O’Reilly. “It was an awesome game and such a huge turn around compared to how we had played just three days prior against North Reading. We play Essex Tech again in exactly one month and it's something we're really looking forward to.”
