TEWKSBURY - It was nearly two weeks between games, but the Tewksbury High summer softball team showed no signs of rust in an 11-0 romp over Saugus, in Merrimack Valley summer softball action, Tuesday night at Hazel Field.
The Redmen (2-0) took command in the bottom of the first, as the first seven batters reached base and eventually scored, all before the first out was recorded. Tewksbury sent ten batters to the plate in all that inning.
In the second, the Redmen scored four more times to take an 11-0 lead, basically sealing the outcome after two innings.
Tewksbury starting pitcher, Sam Ryan took care of the rest, striking out 12 while firing a one-hitter over five innings of work.
The contest was halted by mercy rule after the Sachems batted in the top of the fifth.
Redmen coach Rich Iandoli was pleased with the effort of his team, both at bat and in the field, and was pleased he was able to get all his players up to bat over the course of the first four innings.
Tewksbury had seen two of its games postponed due to thunderstorms, last week, including a game with Wilmington, which will be made up on Wednesday (8 p.m.) back at Hazel Field. The postponement the day before in Reading does not yet have a makeup date.
Ryan led off the bottom of the first with a single. She went to second on a wild pitch and scored when Ashley Giordano reached on an error. Brianna Iandoli singled to put runners on the corners.
Saugus pitcher Leigha Ventre walked Katie Cueva and Whitney Gigante to load the bases, paving the way for a two-run single by Madison Stovesand, increasing the lead to 4-0.
Gigante scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0 before Sam Perkins got a hold of a pitch out over the plate and launched it over the fence, down the line in left, for a two-run home run and a 7-0 lead.
Veltre settled down to get the next three batters in succession, but the damage was done.
Ryan would end up going 1-for-2 with a run scored. Ashley Giordano was one for three, with two runs scored and an RBI. Iandoli was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and an RBI, while Katie Cueva had a run and two RBI.
Gigante was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and a run batted in, Stovesand was 1-for-2 with two runs and two runs batted in, and Perkins had the two-run home run.
Ryan allowed her only hit with one out in the second when Ventre hit a bloop single to right for Saugus. Ryan made up for it by striking out the side, giving her five strike outs through two innings.
Arianna Costello reached for the Sachems with one out in the third, but Ryan immediately shut the door again with a couple strikeouts.
Ryan had three more strikeouts in the fourth, but the third strike got away on one of them, allowing Alexa Ferraro to reach first. Ryan got another strikeout to end the inning, soon after.
The only walk for Ryan was issued to Madison Niles, leading off the fifth. She would be forced at second base, and Ryan would notch her 11th and 12th strikeouts to close out the shutout victory.
The Redmen played at North Reading, Tuesday, and their next game will be back at Hazel Field, Monday night (8 p.m.), when they host Essex Aggie.
