DRACUT — There is obviously a long way to go in the season for the Tewksbury High Wrestling team in their quest to defend their MVC Division 2 championship, but in their season opener last Thursday night at Dracut High, it sure looked like they had picked up right where they left off back in late February of 2020.
On that night, at Tewksbury High, the Redmen had rolled to a 48-13 victory over the Middies, clinching a tie for the MVC Division 2 title along with Andover. On Friday night, the only thing had changed was the setting, as this time it was the Redmen who were on the road, traveling to Dracut High. Other than that, however, the results were almost identical, as the Redmen powered their way to a 48-17 victory over the Middies to kick off their season in style.
First year Redmen coach Steve Kasprzak was of course very happy to see his team start off season in such dominant fashion, but he is also realistic enough to not have him or the team get too far ahead of themselves as to what the rest of the season might hold.
"It's definitely a good way to start the year off, but at the same time I think we have to pump the brakes a little bit and realize that it is not always going to be like that.”
The Redmen had several wins by pin on Friday night in leading them to the victory, starting with sophomore Richie Bongiorno at 106 pounds in a time of 1:10. Kasprzak couldn't have been happier for Bongiorno, who has worked hard to improve.
"He was brand new to the sport as a freshman and he took some lumps along the way, but he really took a liking to the sport, so it is good to see him on the other side of it," Kasprzak said. "It really validated all of his hard work. And it was a great kick start for the team."
Other winners by pin for the Redmen included sophomore Jack Callahan at 126 pounds in a time of 1:30, sophomore Jack Donovan at 132 pounds in a time of 1:10, senior Richie Lavargna at 152 (3:28), senior Cam Lamoureux at 160 (3:28) and junior Brett Graham at 220 (3:20). Senior Pat Marclay won by forfeit at 195 pounds.
Just as was pleased to see Bongiorno get his season off to a good start, Kasprzak was equally happy to see Graham start off in the win column at 220 pounds.
"Brett has progressed every year, so it is great to see him doing well," Kasprzak said. "He didn't come in as the most athletic kid, but he has worked at and continued to improve, so it was great to see him come away with a win."
Kasprzak was also happy to see some of the Redmen's leaders, like Adam Donovan, who won by forfeit, as well as Callahan and Lavargna also contribute to the win.
"Those are the guys we are leaning on, and almost unfairly counting on them to be at their best in every match. Now, you can't always do that, but we always know we will get the best effort out of those guys," Kasprzak said.
More than anything else, Friday night was a special night for the simple fact that it was a return to the mats for all involved. A little late, perhaps, but a return nonetheless, and one that Kasprzak and the Redmen were grateful for.
"I think the kids are just really appreciative of the opportunity to get out there and wrestle," Kasprzak said. "All of us have had something taken away from us, so when the opportunity come along, like it has this season, you appreciate it even more. You don't know what you have got until it's gone, so we are very happy to be back."
On Tuesday night, the Redmen improved to 2-0 on the season with a hard fought 42-36 win over Tyngsboro at Tewksbury High. Tyngsboro is wrestling as part of the MVC this season only due to COVID causing many of Tyngsboro’s regular opponents to cancel their seasons.
The Tigers are coached by former Tewksbury High star wrestler Mike Donovan, while another former star Mike Willey, is his assistant.
The Redmen got wins on the night from Bongiorno at 113 pounds, Adam Donovan at 120, Jack Callahan at 126, Sam Ros at 132, Jack Donovan at 138, Hunter Johnson at 145 and Cam Cimmino at 170.
The Redmen will be back in action on Friday when they host MVC rival Haverhill at Tewksbury High at 6:00 pm.
