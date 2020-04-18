On Friday, the Boston Globe released it's annual All-Scholastic section, honoring the top elite high school athletes from this past winter season.
Locally there were six athletes and one coach who were selected in their respective sport including Tewksbury High seniors Campbell Pierce (ice hockey) and Dylan Chandler (wrestling) and junior Makayla Paige (track), as well as senior Brenna Greene, a resident of Methuen who was a member of the co-ed Methuen/Tewksbury girls' ice hockey team.
In addition two Wilmington residents were selected, both goalies of the Austin Prep Ice Hockey teams with Andrew MacDonald with the boys and Lauryn Hanafin on the girls side. Finally, former WHS Girls Hoop coach Jay Keane, in his first varsity season at Malden Catholic, was named the Division 4 Coach of the Year in girls' basketball.
Starting with ice hockey, Pierce was named the Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 2 Player of the Year. A three-time all-conference selection, he finished up his four-year career with 103 points including 47 goals and 56 assists.
MacDonald was named the Co-League MVP of the Catholic Central League, taking over the duties in his first full varsity season. He finished with a 1.51 GAA, a .934 save percentage and posted eight shut outs.
Hanafin was also in her first year inbetween the pipes and was also the Co-MVP of the CCL, helping the Cougars share the Division 1 state championship title along with Woburn.
Finally, Greene finished up six years playing for the Red Rangers. The defensemen closed out her career with 16 goals, 55 assists and 71 points and will be playing next year at Salem State.
Turning to wrestling, Chandler capped off a tremendous season and career as he was crowned the New England Champion in the 285-pound weight class. He finished the season with a 52-4 record, as the Division 2 North, Division 2 state and NE champion. He was also named the Co-MVP of the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 League.
He finished his career with a 150-32 record and as a two-time sectional champion.
In track-and-field, Paige took home yet another All-Scholastic honor. Among her highlights this past season included posting a time of 1:29.70 in the 600-meters, which broke the marks in Massachusetts and New England, and was also the No. 1 time in the entire country. She also won the Millrose Games, was the state champion in the 300 and 600, the All-State Champ in the 600 and broke other school, league and state records.
Finally in hoop, Keane guided MC to a 16-6 overall record, which included a team comprised of all freshmen and sophomores. The Cougars won their first ever state tournament game over Snowden.
Besides the All-Scholastics, there were a large group of athletes from the area schools who were honored as league all-stars (these are combined all-conference, second team all-conference and all-stars, all depending on league rules). Those include:
WILMINGTON (22)
Boys Hockey: Matt Pendenza
Girls Hockey: Melanie Hayden
Boys Hoop: Thomas Mallinson
Girls Hoop: Kylie DuCharme (MVP), Olivia Almeida and Jenna Tavanese
Wrestling: Joe Ganley and Shane Penney
Boys Track: Jeandre Abel, Greg Adamek, Isaac Avila, Jake Danieli, Brian Elderd, Sam Juergens, Aiden McGrath, Pat O'Mahony and Sean Riley
Girls Track: Amanda Broussard, Kaitlyn Doherty, Hannah LaVita, Shannon Murphy and Julianna Patrone
SHAWSHEEN (32)
Boys Hockey: Chance Fitzgerald, Dan McGaffigan, Kam Neault, Nate Silva, JJ Thibert and DJ Williams
Boys Hoop: Santino Garofalo and Jeremy Perez
Girls Hoop: Shelby Bourdreau and Susanna Gillis
Wrestling: Frank Foti (MVP), Andre Comeau, Joe D'Ampolo, Devin DeLuca, Austin Dube, Jason Elias, Walter Humphrey, Aidan Leffler, Justin Merrifield, Lucas Moreira and Diondre Turner
Boys Swimming: Derek Costello, Damien Hadden, Zach Morris and Aidan Singh
Girls Swimming: Kinsey Boutwell, Dillon Lavallee, Kasey McFadden, Jacqueline Megna, Lee Singer, Tayla Tildsley and Alyssa Wallace
OTHER SCHOOLS (2)
Austin Prep: Eryn Taber (girls hockey, Tewksbury)
Governor's Academy: Owen Fowler (boys hockey, Tewksbury).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.