TEWKSBURY – Last Thursday night, the Merrimack Valley Conference announced that the four rectangle sports — volleyball, field hockey and boys and girls soccer — would have their seasons put on pause for a week, but golf and cross-country could continue to compete with matches/meets.
A day after that announcement came down, the Tewksbury Memorial High School cross-country coaching staff, in particular Fran Cusick and Peter Fortunato, put on a top-notch home meet, meeting all of the requirements and modifications for the 2020 season, while most importantly keeping everyone from the runners to the spectators healthy and safe.
"I thought Fran Cusick and Peter Fortunato put on an excellent cross-country meet on Friday," said AD Ron Drouin. "I really, really appreciate the fans and the people who showed up for the meet and were extremely respectful with mask wearing and not congregating near the finish line and things like that to make it work. All of those things make it a little bit easier and the last thing I want to do is go to an event and enter a confrontation."
With the new rules and modifications, the coaches had to change the course around a bit, expand both the starting and finish lines for social distancing.
In terms of the race, there were different waves of runners who were sent out at different times, but they were grouped together in their own team, so Tewksbury kids ran with other Tewksbury kids, much like a practice and then net times were kept.
When everything was all said and done, the Redmen girls defeated Billerica 22-34 and the Billerica boys came out with a 23-32 victory.
"Going into the race, I didn't know what to expect on multiple levels,” said Cusick. “I had a general sense of the fitness of the girls on our team based on workouts we have done, but fitness in workouts doesn’t always translate into good racing.
“We also found out a few days before the race that we would not be able to race directly against Billerica; each team would be in a separate wave, with the second wave starting five minutes after the first. So this was more like two teams doing a time trial on the same course and then comparing the times afterwards. Not an ideal racing situation, certainly, but nothing in 2020 has been ideal so we will take what we can get.
“I was also unsure of how Billerica would be. They have a great program with some intelligent coaches and they’ve won the league the last two years. They did lose the majority of their top seven to graduation, but I thought it could be a close race.”
Relatively speaking it was. Makayla Paige was the first overall finisher as the Tewksbury senior came across at 17:49.3 for the 2.8 mile course. Maci Chapman ran an exceptional race coming in second overall with a time of 18:37.2.
“On the whole, I was thrilled with how our girls ran,” said Cusick. “By far the standout performance of the day was Maci Chapman. Maci ran 18:37 for the 2.80 mile Livingston Course. Her previous best was 18:56, which she ran in our last home meet in 2019. She was almost 20 seconds faster this year in meet one with the important difference that this race was basically a solo effort for her the entire time, a challenging task in a cross country race, especially at our course where you are basically left to your own devices in a field with no mile marks, no coaches to give you splits, and no one around to offer you feedback on how you are doing. It was a superb effort.”
Following Paige and Chapman included: Molly Cremin (5th, 19:37.2), Isabelle Carleton (6th, 20:01.3), Olivia Millspaugh (8th, 20:23.8), Erin Sands (10th, 20:46.1), Emma Jensen (13th, 22:04.5) and Elyse O'Leary (16th, 23:00.2).
“Across the board, I thought we ran well. We needed Molly Cremin, Izzie Carleton, and Olivia Millspaugh to have good races in order to beat Billerica and they did just that. Olivia ran her fastest time on the Livingston course by about 15 seconds and looked great doing it. Erin Sands came through with a great run after having been sidelined for much of the first two weeks of the season with a foot issue,” said Cusick.
“Overall, I like how we conducted ourselves in this race and it bodes well for our team going forward.”
Wednesday's meet against Haverhill has been postponed as the Hillies' athletic season has been shut down for three weeks, so the next meet is currently TBA.
On the JV side, five girls completed the 1.2 mile trek including Cassidy Paige, who was first at 8:24.7, followed by Tierney Trant (3rd, 8:59.1), Maisen Nguyen (5th, 9:26.3), Erica Hinkle (11th, 10:28.0) and Victoria Allen (12th, 11:35.3).
Turning to the boys, Tewksbury had five of the top ten finishers, but so did Billerica and their five were just slightly better finishing first, third, fifth, sixth and eighth compared to second, fourth, seventh, ninth and tenth.
“The meet was different from years past, but it was nice to see the guys out there racing and competing,” said Fortunato. “We came up on the short end. We were down our No. 2 guy, but I thought we would still have a shot at beating them. Unfortunately they got the best of us and we will need to continue to improve.
“Nick Alvarado had himself a great race as he came in as our second man. He had a great spring and summer and he showed it in this meet.”
Zach Connolly led Tewksbury as he was second overall for the 2.8 mile course at 15:34.0 as Billerica freshman Ryan Leslie was tops at 15:13.1. Behind Connolly included: Nick Alvarado (4th, 16:31.4), Cam Gondola (7th, 16:48.6), Josh Linnehan (9th, 17:19.8), Alek Cranston (10th, 17:22.1).
The next wave of runners included Tristan Leslie (11th, 17:22.2), Danny Lightfoot (13th, 17:50.7), Kyle Adams (14th, 18:09.0), Tyler Feingold (18th, 19:37.5), Justin Flynn (21st, 19:58.8), Alex Naghibi (23rd, 21:14.8), Trevor Trodden (24th, 22:11.2) and Jake Pelletier (26th, 22:51.7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.