FRAMINGHAM/TEWKSBURY – When she was in high school, Kirsten Dick was thrown into the fire as a member of the girls' softball team. She was inserted as the team's third baseman at a young age, and certainly playing that position with no varsity experience is certainly a tall order.
Gradually over time, Kirsten dramatically improved, both with her glove and at the plate. The routine plays were no longer a problem, while she caused all kinds of problems for opposing defenses trying to keep her off the basepaths.
When her career was over, she could proudly look back knowing that she was an important part of several very successful seasons for the Redmen, including her senior year when the team finished as the Division 2 State Finalist, losing an epic, extra-inning game to Hampshire Regional in the state finals.
She ended up turning in her Redmen uniform, celebrated with her classmates with graduation and like the rest of them, she moved on. Her destination put her at Framingham State, where she kept her softball playing days going. Much like the case in high school, Kirsten took some lumps, needed to grow, needed to improve her game since after all collegiate ball is much different, and much more difficult than college.
During her freshman year she was used primarily as a pinch-runner. She got up to plate just four times that entire season. As a sophomore, she played in 42 games, batted .280 with one home run and 10 RBI, but in the field she made 19 errors playing at the hot corner.
Then last year as a junior, all of that turned around. She cut her errors down to seven, and at the plate, she finished with an incredible .348 batting average, with three home runs and 22 RBI. She ranked third on the team in average, first in home runs and was second in walks with 19. All of that led her to being named to the league's all-conference squad.
Heading into this season as a senior captain, the career .316 hitter was gearing up for what was supposed to be a memorable final season, instead it was cancelled due to COVID-19. Like all other collegiate athletes, she was devastated knowing her playing days were done.
"My career ending so abruptly is very hard to believe," she said. "At the end of every year there is that last game for all the seniors where they sit in left field with their teammates after a heartbreaking game where your coach gives final words on how well everyone played all season and what not. I pictured my career ending like all those other times for all those other seniors. But instead all the seniors of the 2020 seasons were told in a classroom with all their teammates.
“It's heartbreaking for all the seniors across the country. It's a really hard thing to wrap your head around."
While no one in this country can wrap their head around what's going on now with the epidemic, one thing we can figure out is Kristen Dick went from an inexperienced newcomer in both high school and college and emerged as a terrific all-around player.
"We talk immensely in the recruiting process about our program culture and trusting the process," said Framingham head coach Larry Miller. "Kirsten is a perfect example of this. She came in as a scrawny, scared freshman who was successful at the high school level but needed to improve to be successful at the level we striving to play at.
“After being primarily a pinch runner her freshman year, she earned the starting job at third base her sophomore year and just continued to get better everyday. Now she is a fearless, aggressive and skilled infielder, and an anchor of our defense.
"From an offensive perspective she's had her ups and downs but her speed, determination and willingness to adjust has allowed her to get the job done. This pre-season she was tearing the cover off the ball and I was looking forward to seeing her thrive at the top of the order! Besides between the lines Dicky, as we call her, is an imperative part of our program."
During her three seasons at Framingham, Kirsten was part of three straight MASCAC Regular Season Championship teams, and the last two years the team also won the MASCAC Tournament Championship titles.
In 2018, the team finished 25-17 and went 1-2 in the NCAA Division 3 playoffs, ending the season with a 6-0 loss to Tufts.
Last year the team finished 24-21 overall and went 0-2 in the Regionals, losing to Williams and Cortland. Despite those losses, the last which was the final game for Kirsten, she said has absolutely zero regrets.
"My time at Framingham State was the best and I would never trade it for anything,” she said. “There are so many countless memories within those three seasons I played but what I will remember the most is probably all of the friendships I made and definitely the three MASCAC Championships we won.
“The first two championships were obviously incredible but the one that will forever resonate with me is last year, as a junior. That's because well, my team played three games in one day to come out of a loser's bracket and beat Bridgewater State twice which was against so many odds.”
She added that so many different players on the team stepped up, and not just with clutch hits.
“There's so much that goes beyond what the fans see. Our center fielder fractured a part of her wrist and still played all three games, our right fielder tore her ACL being one of the winning runs in the third game, and I had pulled quad that I could barely walk on that happened in the first game of the day. Yet we all pushed each other and never gave up on one another. And what we did that day was mind-blowing to me. I've never experienced anything quite like it and it is one of the best days of my life.”
Kristen was asked how she went from being a pinch-runner, to a first-year player who made 19 errors in 42 games, and then to a third-year player who made just seven errors in 45 games and batted .348, leading the team in round-trippers?
““Sophomore year came and like any good coach, (Miller) wasn't making any promises to me that I would get the playing time I wanted,” she said. “I said to myself "okay, time to work". I worked really hard to earn my spot at third base that when I finally got it, I didn't want to lose it. Every athlete knows that, naturally, nerves in games set in.
“My goal for my sophomore season was to earn my spot. Although, I definitely had the most fielding errors and had one of the lower batting averages on the team that season, I must've done something right to show my coach that I belonged at third base and in the lineup.
“When my junior year came, my new personal goal was to just have a better season that I did the previous season. I had one year under my belt and my nerves started to settle. I played the game that I knew I could play and ended up having a breakout season. I earned first-team all conference and the team earned our third MASCAC championship.
“If I could tell my sophomore year self anything it would be, "just work and trust the process".
That process of fielding countless grounders during practice, digging in to get comfortable in the batter's box wondering if a fastball or change-up was coming, or just giving the high-fives to her teammates have all come to an end.
"Dicky and the rest of this senior class, has in my mind completed the transition of this program to one that expects to compete for a conference title every year," said Miller. "If you want to talk about pure softball 'stuff' these seniors have played three college seasons, won three conference championships (two regular season titles), and made three trips to the NCAA Tournament. It really doesn't get much better than that.
"As a captain on a team with more first year players than returners, Dicky's leadership and specifically her ability to lead by example was super important for this young team. She also has a great ability to provide a laugh at the perfect time. We are hoping we will see her again in a Rams uniform but if the cards don't fall that way, she can know for sure she has left it better than she found it."
Now that her career is over, Kirsten was asked about looking back to all of the days she spent on the softball field, starting from age five and today at the age of 21.
“I would say I'm most proud of all the friendships I've made and all the times I proved myself wrong,” she said. “But the winning is a plus. That 2016 Tewksbury High Varsity Softball team that I played with my senior year definitely was put through the ringer. But we overcame a lot to make it all the way to the State Championship game.
“Although, it didn't end the way we wanted, it ended with the girls that I'm lucky to call my best friends. I got to experience that 2016 season with the girls that are still my best friends today and we have those memories forever, thanks to coaches Leo and Todd (DiRocco).
“The most successful program I ever played for was Framingham State. It's really hard to play college softball and there were times I questioned why I was playing or why I thought I was good enough to be there. But I put those questions to rest when I started to play the game that my mom and all my coaches taught me how to play. I did prove myself wrong on various occasions and I'm proud I never gave up on myself. I have 15 years of softball friendships that will always be with me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.