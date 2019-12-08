TEWKSBURY – Truth being told, heading into last Thursday morning's Thanksgiving Day game, the thought was Tewksbury was once again the heavy favorites, and the younger and less experienced Wilmington team would have to play near perfect ball to somehow pull out the victory.
Wilmington – minus one quarter where the team gave up 28 points and turned the ball over three times – jumped out to a 7-0 lead and played really well during certain parts of the game.
Tewksbury, on the other hand, was coming off a tough loss in the state semi-final game just six days earlier and it took a while for the wheels to get cranking.
When the wheels were in full speed, the Redmen scored all four of their touchdowns in the second quarter and came away with a 28-13 victory over the pesky Wildcats, played before 2,000 fans. This made it ten straight wins on Turkey Day.
While it was the tenth straight victory over their rivals, it was also the tenth victory of the season for the Redmen, who lost a significant amount of starting players on both sides of the ball after last year’s run to the Gillette.
"Yes, absolutely we're thrilled (to finish the season with ten wins)," answered Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. "You think about what it felt like walking off this field after the Methuen game (in week two).
“I don't think anybody in their right mind was thinking that we would end up with a ten-win season. For those kids to battle back and take ownership of what their legacy was going to be like here (says a lot about them).
“To be a senior class that was going through here, and get double-digit wins, all three years they have been here, nobody has done that before ever.
"We talk all of the time about the expectations are relatively high but other people's expectations can never be higher than your own and you have to demand that of yourselves and each other and that's what those kids did this year. I'm proud of them and they did a great job today, and this season."
This marked the fourth straight year that Tewksbury won at least ten games in a season, going 10-1, 10-2, 11-2 and 10-2 in each of the previous four seasons, combining for a 41-7 record.
Back in '95-'97, the team combined to go 29-4-1 which included two trips to the Super Bowl (and one win in '96) and then from 2013-'15, the team combined to go 30-5, which included a Super Bowl title in the 13-0 perfect season in 2013.
After Wilmington took the 7-0 lead on a 41-yard TD pass from senior captain Christian Robarge (9-for-15, 166 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) to sophomore Gavin Erickson (3 catches, 59 yards), the next four scores all came from the home team. Shane Aylward returned the ensuing kick-off 72 yards for the touchdown, but the conversion kick failed.
"Special teams killed us and we gave up another kick return (touchdown)," said Wilmington head coach Craig Turner. "We can't kick the ball further than ten yards because (a return for a touchdown) happens every single time. We might have set a record this year for giving up the most kick return touchdowns in a season.
“We have tried everything to fix it – kick it different, kick it to different spots, to different people and that touchdown was a backbreaker for us today."
Both teams followed with three-and-outs and Tewksbury punted, and the ball went to the Wilmington 45, but the ball was fumbled and recovered by Mike Kelly.
Three plays later, junior quarterback Ryne Rametta (10-for-17, 155 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) sent a quick pass to his right to Aylward, who after getting pushed towards the sideline, was able to tip-toe his way down the right side, staying in bounds, the rest of the way for what proved to be the game winning score. Rametta then connected with Owen Gilligan for the conversion, making it 14-7.
"(After the kick-off return touchdown), we had the fumbled punt and would have had the ball at the 50 yard line with some momentum and up 7-6. Those two plays were big for them," said Turner, who watched his team turn the ball over 26 times this season. "(Tewksbury) just blitzed us in the second quarter and we had three turnovers in that quarter.
“Other than that, I thought we played phenomenal on defense. We had a really good plan defensively and I thought the kids really played tough. They beat us on a couple of pass plays. We did have guys in the right spot too. That’s just a really good team and I thought our kids went toe-to-toe and didn’t back down at all.”
Ahead 14-7, it didn't take long for Tewksbury to get the ball back and score again. Aylward intercepted a tipped pass near midfield and returned it to the Wilmington 39.
Four plays later, sophomore Danny Fleming went up the gut for a 10-yard score and Tyler Keough's kick was good, giving Tewksbury a 21-7 lead and three scores in 6:02.
Wilmington went three-and-out behind QB sacks by Billy McKay and Robbie Kimtis, forcing Wilmington to punt from its own 20. The ball went to the Tewksbury 44 and after a quick bobble, was returned 17 yards to the Wildcats' 39 yard line.
On the following play, Rametta connected with Richard Markwarth for a 39-yard TD strike, and the kick was good making it 28-7.
The score remained the same until late in the fourth quarter when Robarge scrambled to his right, before coming back to his left, and threw an 18-yard pass to a wide open Tristan Ciampa in the left end zone. The conversion failed on a bad snap.
Trailing 28-13, Wilmington tried a squib/onside kick but it was recovered by the Redmen, who drove to the Wilmington 10 yard line before being stuffed. Robarge then connected with Stephen Smolinsky for a 45-yard catch but two plays later, Robarge was stuffed at the line of scrimmage on a running play to end the game.
“They (Wilmington) have some guys upfront who are good players,” said Aylward. “(Two-way lineman and senior captain Dean) Nally is a good player and he was good against us last year. They came here and fought, they did their town proud and they were not afraid. That’s what this game is all about.
“We also fought for our town and I’m happy that our guys were able to make some plays, come back but those (Wilmington) guys did a great job of hanging in there and played all the way until the end.
“I'm glad that our kids fought back and made some big plays when they had to. It was a great opportunity for us to get a lot of our senior guys out there and they all did well."
Wilmington ends the season with a 4-7 overall record (4-8 if you count the endowment game to Billerica).
"They are a tough group and they really enjoy each other and worked really hard this season," said Turner of his team. "There was a part to the season with like two or three weeks left and sometimes coaches have the feeling of 'I can't wait until this ends' and not once did I have that feeling with these guys this year. It's a good group.
“The seniors did such an awesome job of showing the underclassmen of how it's done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.