TEWKSBURY – Over the last handful of years, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Soccer team has had its ups and downs in terms of record, and in terms of people who could put the ball in the opposing net. Last year freshman Ryan Cura led the team in scoring. Before that was Zach LaLonde, while Pat DeMelo was right in the mix. The secondary scoring has been all but non- existent but perhaps that will change this year.
“I already told Justin that he needs to score twenty goals,” said first-year head coach Mario Almeida with a big laugh. “That's the goal I have for him and I'll have a challenge for (fellow forward) Evan (Mendonca) to meet. It's going to be those guys who are going to dictate where we're going to be this season. That's going to be a challenge this year – scoring and we're going to have to be pretty creative. My thing is to be as aggressive on the attack and have these guys score as many goals as possible.”
It's been almost a decade since anyone in the program has scored 20 goals in a season and that was Ameen Kalkoran, arguably one of the most gifted players to ever go through the program. Rooney is back for his third season, and now as one of the full-time strikers, he also has big plans for this season.
“I scored two goals last year but I'll make up for that this year,” he said in a confident voice. “Just something about this year feels right. We have a new coach and things are different, so I'm loving it. It's going to be a good year.”
To score 5, 10, 15 or 20 goals, Rooney's going to have work well with Mendonca, as well as get the ball from the midfielders and the outside defensive backs.
“Evan is good and he is coming off a real good summer. I think me and him up top together should be pretty good,” said Rooney. “(As a team) we need to move the ball more and be quicker with our feet. We have to do a lot more one-touches because we hold onto the ball way too long, we are way too cocky with the ball and try to bring the ball all the way up the field ourselves. That's for sure. We definitely have to play more of a team if we want to be successful.”
Rooney started playing soccer when he was four years old, living in Lynn. He moved here when he was in the third grade, played in the youth soccer program and worked his way up now to the high school. Shortly after starting soccer, he picked up a stick and some skates and worked his way up to the varsity hockey team here at Tewksbury, where he's enjoyed success.
“Justin's a good guy and he's been great. He's one of our leaders. He's not named a captain but he's one of our leaders and one of the guys on the team who works really hard. I've only met him since we have been here and from what I am seeing, he works hard, he's dedicated, he's committed and at every practice he puts as much effort in as he possibly can.
“He's quick and in terms of movement, we're trying different ways to attack and overlapping on crosses and we are developing that between him and Evan. Obviously Justin has skill and I think his one touch can improve a little bit, but he has a great shot, has great speed, he comes back to defend when he needs too. With my strikers, they have to come back.”
Rooney said that he's expecting the team to win more frequently. He likes what he sees from his teammates to this point. The season opened on Tuesday with results not known as of press time.
“We have a pretty good little team,” he said. “Everyone has talent in their own way. Our new coach is going to help us a lot. He is pushing our butts a lot more than our old coach was so I think we're going to have a pretty good season.”
If the Redmen can win more frequently and Rooney can find the back of the net as often as he would like, he'll have plenty of people to share the great news with.
“I have nine sisters,” he said. “I'm the third youngest.”
And their names?
“Layla, Lexi, Kylie, Reanna, Rachel, Emily, Lauren, Kristen and Kerri. They all played softball mostly, and were dancers, he said while adding that Lexi is at the high school now and she dabbles in a few sports, including lacrosse.
Nine sisters?
“It's not so bad, especially since I don't live with all of them right now,” he said with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.