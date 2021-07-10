EUGENE, OREGON/TEWKSBURY, MA – It's been quite a few months for Derek Munroe. The recent Tewksbury Memorial High School graduate polished up two tremendous track seasons over the last five months or so, with a showing at the high school national meet held last week at Hayward Field – the same place where the Olympic Trials were being held.
Last Wednesday, Munroe competed against the very best javelin throwers in the country and although he didn't throw nearly as well as he had in the past and didn't finish as high as he would have liked with his 24th place and a throw of 159-3, the soon-to-be UMass Lowell student-athlete is still among the best throwers in the entire country.
“The meet itself honestly wasn't what I was hoping for in terms of distance for my throws,” he said. “I threw a little over 159-feet, but I had much bigger hopes for the day. There were a lot of factors that made it harder including the fact that I was throwing off of an actual track for the first time, so I couldn't really handle my own speed when I tried blocking at the end of my run-ups. It was still really fun getting to meet and watch all of the best athletes from across the country, and having it all happen in the same stadium as the Olympic Trials definitely made it one of the most memorable moments of my high school career.”
Colin Burkhart of Pennsylvania won the event, throwing over 209 feet, and Ayer-Shirley's Liam Bourassa was the top Massachusetts finisher, as she took sixth. For Munroe, the entire experience was worthwhile, regardless if he didn't perform as well as he would have liked.
“The whole trip was really cool, despite the flights being expensive, and it being 118 degrees in Portland when we landed of course,” he said. “Oregon itself is honestly a really cool state and it was fun just to get to be somewhere completely different, all track aspects aside.”
Back in the Fall-2 season, Munroe was undefeated in all of his events, going 15-for-15 in league competition in the hurdles, shot put and long jump. He carried that success over to this spring season, where he was first in the shot put and second in the javelin at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet. Then the following week at the Division 2 North Sectional Meet, he won both the pentathlon competition and the javelin, which came before taking fifth in the entire state in the pentathlon, at the All-State Meet, with a new school record, and he tapped it off with a third place finish in the javelin, throwing 175 feet.
“I'm just happy that I managed to continuously improve and hit new marks in all of my events, despite picking up so many new ones and training so many at the same time,” he said. “I came into this year only with high hopes for javelin and left with so much more. I definitely was most surprised when I broke the school record for pentathlon, since I basically just picked it up this year. Overall I couldn't be happier with how everything went, I still hit all of my goals, the biggest one being nationals, which I honestly didn't think was realistic until the moment I qualified. It wasn't even going to the meet itself that I was really hoping for, just the actual ability to be a thrower at that high of a level was what I really wanted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.