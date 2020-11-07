The Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' cross country team got back on track with a convincing 19-44 victory over Dracut, pushing their overall record to 2-3.
“It was nice to see a few guys step up today and help the team get a much needed win,” said head coach Peter Fortunato. “We have a few of our top guys out with sickness or injury but we always treat races as the next guy needs to step up. Thankfully that happened today.”
Tewksbury had nine of the top ten finishers, which was more than enough to come away with the win. Zach Connolly led the way as he was the top overall finisher of the 3K course coming in at 17:46.6. Josh Linnehan was third overall at 18:40.2 and followed by Tristan Leslie, who was fourth at 18:43.5 and Alek Cranston, who was fifth at 18:57.6.
“Zach led the team as our front runner, bringing home his second individual win of the season. Josh had a big race, stepping up as our second runner. This was one of the best races Josh has pierced together.”
Following those four runners included Kyle Adams, who was sixth at 19:47.6, Tyler Feingold, who was seventh at 20:07.2, Alex Naghibi, who was eighth at 21:17.3, Justin Flynn, who was ninth at 21:28.8 and Cian Dawson was 12th at 24:35.3.
“Kyle Adams stepped up big coming in as our fifth man,” said Fortunato. “Tyler, Alex, and Justin came in as our sixth, seventh, and eighth runners, which was in front of Dracut's second man. Cian Dawson finished as our ninth guy, out racing three of Dracut's runners. Today was a great day top down. Every one stepped up and ran the race we needed, to make sure we got the win.”
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
The Redmen girls cross-country team also made quick work of Dracut, winning 15-49, to improve to 4-1 on the season.
“Overall, it was a good meet for us. We ran a shorter race than usual, which was a nice reprieve from four straight Wednesday's of racing 2.8 mile races,” said coach Fran Cusick. “On the whole, the team did what they had to do on a rainy and chilly day. This course featured a woods section that was extremely muddy and very difficult to run on, so the times are pretty irrelevant but I liked the way we competed on a day that would have been relatively easy to pack it in; Dracut has a very young program so we were likely going to win either way, and the weather and the course conditions in the woods section meant that a fast time was out the window. And yet everyone that competed put forth an excellent effort.”
Tewksbury had the top six finishers and eight of the top ten. Senior Makayla Paige was first overall as she came in at 12:08.7 for the 3K course. She was followed by Maci Chapman (2nd at 12:44.9), Molly Cremin (3rd at 12:49.9), Isabelle Carleton (4th at 12:56.5), Olivia Millspaugh (5th at 14:05.9) and Elyse O'Leary (6th at 14:45.9).
The next group of runners included Tierney Trant (8th at 16:44.5), Maisan Nguyen (11th at 17:13.4), Maria Da Silva (12th at 17:53.1), Erica Hinkle (13th at 18:02.6), Victoria Allen (15th at 19:13.8) and Hailie Gonzalez (16th at 19:51.7).
“On Wednesday, we’ve got a big meet against Lowell,” said Cusick. “It’s hard to say how we will fare against them, as I’m not sure how their times on other courses translate to ours. I think they’re probably a little bit better than us, but if we have a good day we’re certainly capable of taking them down, which would be an awesome win.”
Results of this meet were not known as of presstime.
BOYS SOCCER
The TMHS Boys Soccer team fell to Dracut, 4-2, on Monday night as the team is still searching for its first win of the season. Ryan Cura put Tewksbury up 1-0 after the first quarter before Dracut answered with three goals in the second to go up 3-1 at the break.
Pat Demelo notched his first goal of the season on an assist from Eric Impink in the third.
“We had a ton of chances to score in the fourth quarter,” said coach Chris Burns. “We hit the post twice and were just unlucky.”
Last Wednesday, Tewksbury was defeated by Haverhill 3-1.
Tewksbury faced Dracut again on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime before traveling to face Central Catholic on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
On Monday the Redmen got into the win column defeating Dracut, 6-0. Kat Schille and Mia Gaglione each had two goals, while, Alexa Raymond finished with four assists. Ali Kennan had a goal and an assist, while Brianna Gagnon had one goal and Michelle Hinkle had an assist.
Last Wednesday, Tewksbury was defeated by Haverhill, 2-0.
