GARDNER – The Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Cross-Country team had a strong showing at the newly aligned Division 2B Meet held at the very tough and hilly Gardner Golf Course on Saturday morning.
The Redmen finished 11th out of 23 teams, and had what's believed to be two individuals advance to next weekend's Championship Meet to be held at the Wrentham Development Course.
"It's a very difficult course. They did change it from two or three years ago, or from the last time we competed here," said head coach Fran Cusick. "They took out the biggest hill which is nice, but it's still a lot of rolling hills, a lot of you run a hill, then you turn and you run down another hill and then you go up another hill, so it's a lot of rollercoaster hills. It's like any golf course, so the footing is not the best."
Senior Molly Cremin led the way for the Redmen as she was 10th overall with a time of 20:38. She was followed by her pal Maci Chapman, who was 16th at 20:58.
"They both ran excellent races. They were both in their (respective) spots, like 10th to 13th in that first loop. It's a two loop course. They took it out aggressively and they just ran a fantastic race so I am very proud of both of them," said Cusick.
After that, eighth grader Riley Stevenson was Tewksbury's third place finisher and she was 86th overall at 23:45. Elyse O'Leary was 104th at 24:23.
"I was very proud of Molly and Maci and we also had some other great performances. Riley Stevenson was our third runner and she really stepped up. She's an eighth grader. This was a big meet, so a lot of pressure there and she ran fantastic," said Cusick. "Elyse was our fourth runner. She was solid – she had missed some time towards the end of the regular season."
The final three finishers included eighth grader Teagan Claycomb, who was 111th at 24:44, Cassidy Paige, who was 114th at 25:01 and Olivia Millspaugh, who was 134th at 26:21.
"Teagan is a very talented runner. She didn't have the best day at the MVC Meet. She really had never done (cross-country) before and she's just figuring it out. She ran very, very well today, she ran the entire race which is really big for her," said Cusick. "She had only done one 5K race prior to today so she is not experienced at all.
"It was a very good day. I am proud of everyone and they all just ran fantastic races."
BOYS
Just like the course they ran on in the final meet of the season, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' cross country team has had its shares of ups and downs.
Tewksbury finished 22nd out of 25 teams.
"It was a tough day for our boys team. Nick Alvarado was our top guy and he came in 45th place. He didn't cut the list for next week's so this is it for our team," said head coach Peter Fortunato. "Overall, we finished 22nd as a team. It's tough, there were 25 teams that scored in the meet and we finished 22nd. We would have liked to do a little bit better. We have a younger team. Overall, it was a good season, but maybe it wasn't our best race today. There are things that we definitely need to improve on over the next nine months so we'll be better coming in for next season."
Tewksbury was indeed led by junior Nick Alvarado, who was 45th at 18:42. He was followed by Kyle Adams, who was 105th at 19:51 and eighth grader Steve Oppedisano, who was 119th at 20:28.
"Kyle Adams had a good day. He was our second finisher. Steven Oppidesano is an eighth grader and he had a real good day. He was up there with Nick (for some of the race)," said Fortunato.
The other three competitors included Ben Sharpe, who was 124th at 20:34, Alek Cranston, who was 126th at 20:44 and Tristan Leslie, who was 145th at 21:18.
