BILLERICA – It was another very successful season for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Outdoor Track and Field team last year, as the Rams posted an impressive 4-1 record in the CAC.
Their season might be most remembered for the one meet they lost, however, as their 80-56 late season loss to CAC rival Greater Lawrence actually marked their first defeat in a CAC meet since 2017, snapping a streak of 30 consecutive league victories for the Rams.
That win streak came under the direction of former head coach Jeff McGrath, who resigned after last season, leaving the team in the capable hands of new head coach Joe Gore, who takes over a squad that won their season finale following the loss to Greater Lawrence and will be looking to build another win streak of their own.
Gore would of course love to see this group of Rams continue the tradition of success they have come to expect in recent years.
“I want to give recognition to where it is deserved to coach Jeff McGrath, who did such a tremendous job taking this program to a whole new level,” Gore said. “I was fortunate enough to be one of his assistants for much of that run, so I just hope to kind of continue that structure and organization that he had, and hopefully we can continue to build off of his success. That is our goal.”
It won’t be an easy goal to achieve of course, as Greater Lawrence once again appears to be very strong and the rest of the CAC looks as good as good as they have in a number of years, but with a very deep and talented team, which includes over 70 athletes, the Rams do appear to be in prime position to make another run for the top of the CAC standings. Gore had liked what he has seen so far from the group.
“It is a large number of kids and they just show up and work, and that has been the fun part of it for us. We have a good mix of returning athletes, even though a handful of them are on the younger side.” Gore said. “But they are comfortable in their events, they are taking leadership roles and kind of coaching up the newcomers. It’s been fun so far and I think we are going to be very competitive this year.”
The Rams will have to overcome the loss of some of their best athletes to graduation, as Tyler Archibald, Alex Smith and Derek Costello, each of whom excelled in a number of events, will not be returning this season.
“Those guys were a huge part of our success for many years,” Gore said. “But they left behind that work ethic and impression on the younger athletes and I think that will carry over to the success we have this season. We have some really good athletes, and we are excited for the season.”
Among the group that has Gore most excited for the season is his trio of captains, with seniors Adam Ippolito of Tewksbury and Victor Lam of Burlington, along with junior Cam Camelio of Billerica will lead this large group. Ippolito and Lam were captains for the Cross Country team last season, while Camelio has already shown the ability to lead despite being just a junior.
“Those guys are all really good leaders for us. They show up and work hard and lead by example. They are all great kids and are very deserving of being captains.”
Ippolito will run the two-mile event and compete in the discus, while Lam will run the 800 meters and also compete in discus. Camelio will compete in the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
Some other key returnees for the Rams will include senior Kevin Stevens of Wilmington in the one mile, junior Christian Rainone of Tewksbury in the 100 meters, sophomore Will Biscan of Wilmington in the two mile and junior Simon Dunham of Tewksbury in multiple events.
Sophomore Zach Rogers of Wilmington will return after a promising freshman season to compete in the shot put and the 110- meter hurdles, while fellow sophomores Matt Ramsey of Tewksbury will compete in the 400- meter hurdles and the Maximus Boston of Wilmington will compete in the high jump.
The Rams will also have plenty of newcomers looking to contribute to their success as well, with junior Tyler Francois of Tewksbury racing in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, while fellow juniors Paul Kilfoyle (discus and shot put) and Gianni Zompa high jump and 110M Hurdles) will also be counted on this season.
Several other Rams will likely make their marks with the team as well before the season is over. In fact, Gore is counting on the depth of this team as being one of their strengths as he learns more and more about his athletes.
“We will know a lot more next week. My gut tells me that there will not be one event where we feel we feel like it is our main event where we are going to walk in and sweep everything,” Gore said. “What I do feel like is that we have athletes throughout the lineup that are going to allow us to compete well in all events. In a way, I feel like that can help us with our points this year and help us win some close meets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.