WESTON – This past weekend, Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Makayla Paige captured two more titles, winning both the 800-meters on Friday night, and then the 400-meters on Sunday afternoon during the Division 2 North Sectional Championship Meet held at Weston High School.
If you look at the results online, you would think that these two races were a piece of cake for the future UNC-Chapel Hill runner. In the 800, she finished well over five seconds ahead of the second place finisher and in the 400, she finished over two seconds ahead of two talented runners, Syeira Campbell of Pentucket Regional and Wilmington's Amanda Broussard.
It certainly was not a piece of cake, in both cases, it was an uphill battle to say the least.
“The 800 didn't go too well. I went out in the pace that we were hoping for but the wind on that final straightaway that we were all up against was very strong. I started the second lap and I got to where there was 200-meters left and I was like 'there's no way (I can finish)'. I was able to get to the finish line and was hoping to finish with a pretty decent time,” she said.
Her time of 2:14.12 is the exact same time she had as a freshman when she won the same event at the same meet. Actually she's won the divisional title in the 800 three times now, including a 2:11.52 time as a sophomore, which came before her blistering 2:06.27 time to take third place at the Nationals several weeks later. That performance earned her All-American honors.
While she had trouble finishing the race, her time was well ahead of Anna Mackey of Melrose (2:19.26) and Julia Thorstad of North Reading (2:19.89), who were second and third.
“The good thing is I heard a lot of the girls in the race say that they got personal records, so a big congrats goes out to the rest of the field, who all ran well. I was proud of (teammate) Maci (Chapman) for being there and she did really well (finishing 12th). I know she wasn't particularly happy about her time, but getting there I think people totally underestimate the difficulty of getting there. It's such an amazing goal,” said Paige.
After a day of rest, Paige was back at it on Sunday. Amid steamy conditions, she was able to take home her second title of the meet, the 400-meters with a time of 56.52 seconds.
“Normally in a 400, I would go out on a more comfortable pace, (so today) I decided I'm going to go for my personal record in the 200, or just off of it because on this final straight away, it's so windy that your ending wasn't going to be as strong, so the beginning would be, so that was really the strategy for today. I was just hoping it would work out,” she explained.
It did work out, but before the final turn, about 150-meters to go, both Campbell and Broussard starting to pick up their pace, especially Campbell.
“There are a bunch of phenomenal runners in that race. Any one of them could have come up on me on that last straight away. I could hear (Syeria and Amanda) the entire time. They are both fantastic athletes and I was talking to them before the race and they are also fantastic people,” said Paige.
Broussard ended up taking third with her personal best time of 58.90, almost a full second better than her performance a week earlier. She was asked about lining up against Paige and was pretty comical about it.
“It's definitely intimidating. You are standing next to her in a line and you're like, 'Oh my God, that's Makayla Paige,'” she said with a big laugh.
Paige said that with everything that gone on – between missing last year due to COVID-19, all of the extra meets and invitationals she has participated in, just being able to compete in these last few high school meets, means a lot to her.
“I always have this dream of finishing my high school career with a personal record in my last race. I've been stuck at the same times (lately) so I know that there's other races to come, just getting back there has been so hard. It's definitely important to me (to finish my high school career strong), but it's more important to have fun at this point at the end of my high school career and not worrying about my times so much,” she said.
Her performances now will land her in the All-State Meet, which will take place Thursday and Saturday at Norwell High School. Paige is seeded second in the 400 behind Lexington's Aleia Gisolfi McCready, an outstanding runner, and then is seeded third in the 800 behind Iris Bergman of Concord-Carlisle and Rory Clare of Wellesley.
“Makayla wasn't feeling amazing before (Sunday) and I think she was a little nervous. It's hard to be the top seed in everything,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “She has dealt with that for much of her career. She went out, not necessarily feeling her best and she ran close to her open personal record, that came here on this same track two years ago at 56.09 today she ran 56.52, so she was a half-second off of her personal record on a day with wind was really bad on the back stretch.
“I'm looking forward to her 400-meter race at the All-States. There's going to be some real competition. There's a girl from Lexington, who is in the low 56 (second range) and there's another girl from Lincoln-Sudbury I believe who is pretty good so that should be an interesting race in addition to her 800.”
