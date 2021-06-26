On Friday night at Weston High School, TMHS senior Makayla Paige blew away the rest of the field in the 800-meter race, to win her third (last year’s season was canceled) divisional title, the first two coming in Class C and this one was Division 2 North, due to the changes because of COVID-19. On Sunday, she concluded the meet by also winning the 400-meters. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).