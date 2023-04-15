BILLERICA — The Shawsheen Tech girls lacrosse team shook off an 0-2 start and rebounded with a pair of lopsided victories last week over Greater Lowell and Mystic Valley.
In a 14-6 win over Greater Lowell, the Rams led 8-4 at halftime and then cruised through the second half.
Shawsheen’s first-half scoring including three goals by junior Alexis Fox of Wilmington, two by Kerry Brown of Billerica and one apiece from junior Riley Rourke of Wilmington, sophomore Jude Sloman and sophomore Adrianna Kepple.
“Kerry Brown had a great game with draw controls,” said Ram coach Alex O’Reilly. “She won 12 draws throughout the entire game which was huge for us. Getting possession right off the draw, whether Kerry was winning it to herself or if midfielders on the circle were picking it up, was a huge contribution to the team's overall success in that game.”
Brown finished the game with six goals and Fox scored four. Rourke added her second goal of the game late in the contest.
O’Reilly was also thrilled with the play of her two goaltenders.
“Our goalie, Pieris Fowler, absolutely crushed it in net,” the coach said. “She made 18 saves. We are lucky enough to have two goalies this season - Mia Vacha transferred to our school from Wilmington High at the start of this year. She was able to get out on the field and split the game with Pieris. Mia was intense and challenged Greater Lowell for the remainder of the game.”
Vacha had one goal against her and made four saves.
Two days later, Shawsheen topped Mystic Valley by a 19-7 score.
“This was a huge win for us, especially coming into it with a 1-2 record,” O’Reilly said. “Both the Greater Lowell and Mystic games count towards CAC league standings and state vocational tournament seeding.”
Shawsheen jumped out to a 14-4 lead at halftime and never looked back.
In total, eight different Rams had goals.
Brown, Fox and Kepple led the scoring with three goals each while Rourke, Sloman and senior Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury all contributed two goals apiece. Vacha played on the field and also had a pair of tallies.
Sophomore Maddie Long of Wilmington and junior Morgan Glover of Wilmington also scored.
“Before the game, we were trying to sort out coverage and make some changes due to players being out sick,” O’Reilly said. “The girls were committed and ready for the challenge, but I was trying to cover our bases and figure out a solution for the subbing situation. One of our goalies, Mia, offered to dress as a field player for the game instead of suiting up for net. We jumped on the idea and she had an unbelievable field-player debut. She went out on the field, willing to do whatever was needed from her, and she exceeded expectations. It was really exciting to watch her take one for the team, take risks, and get to enjoy working with her teammates out of the net.”
O’Reilly said Kepple’s hat trick was also an exciting part of the day.
“That was another exciting moment for her and for the team,” O’Reilly said. “The girls are quick to celebrate each other and recognize everyone's accomplishments.”
O’Reilly praised McFadden’s work on defense.
“She showed great control in this game,” said the coach. “She caused a handful of turnovers in our favor and facilitated fast, strong transitions down into offense.”
Junior defenseman Emerson Glover of Wilmington had six turnovers in our favor.
“She is quickly earning the title of Turnover Queen with her quick reactions to ground balls and sneaky interceptions,” added O’Reilly.
The Rams aren’t back on the field until a March 20 non-league game against Haverhill in Billerica at 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
After two close losses to open the season against Wilmington and Commonwealth Athletic Conference rival Essex Tech, the Shawsheen Tech boys lacrosse team has rebounded with three straight victories including an exciting 11-9 win over Lowell Catholic on Monday.
“It was a good win,” said Ram coach Chuck Baker. “They played us tough.”
The game was tied 8-8 after three quarters before the Rams scored the first three goals of the final period to take command.
Baker was pleased with his team’s defense down the stretch, particularly junior goalie Quinn Guinane of Billerica, senior captain Kyle Knell of Billerica, junior Eddie Peterson of Billerica and the freshmen trio of Jake Giordano, Zach Conners and Shane O’Neill of Wilmington.
“They’re holding their own for the most part,” Baker said of the defense.
Senior captain Derek Maguire of Wilmington sparked the Ram offense with three goals and an assist, junior Trey Elliott had three goals, sophomore Brayton Carbone had two goals and sophomore Zack Timmons of Wilmington added a pair as well.
Junior Chase Darcey was the other Ram scorer.
Freshman Jack Martins of Wilmington chipped in with an assist.
Before Lowell Catholic, Shawsheen hammered Mystic Valley by a 17-0 score and cruised to a 15-1 win over Greater Lowell.
Guinane and freshman Nate Malandain split both of those victories in net.
Against Mystic, Darcey had four goals and an assist, Carbone scored three goals and three Rams had four points apiece as Maguire and junior Teagan Ledoux each contributed two goals and two assists while junior Kyle Gray of Wilmington had a goal and three assists.
Junior Mike Cedrone added two goals and an assist and sophomore Niko Georgoulis had a goal and an assist.
Also adding goals were freshman Justin Thibert of Wilmington and Darion Considine of Wilmington.
In the Greater Lowell victory, Darcey’s two goals and four assists paced the offense.
Three players had three goals and an assist, including Elliott, Timmons and Carbone.
Other scorers were Martins, Maguire and Georgoulis.
Ledoux added an assist to the win.
The Rams are off until Monday when they start a difficult week of non-league action that has Shawsheen host Malden Catholic at 10 a.m. on Monday before visiting Belmont High on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.