Mike Tyson’s first boxing match was against a guy named Hector Mercedes.
Hector finished his career with a 1-10 record.
Muhammad Ali beat up a guy named Tunney Hunsaker in his first-ever match.
Hulk Hogan faced Hector Valdez in his WWF debut.
Conor McGregor’s first UFC fight? That was against Marcus Brimage.
Last Tuesday night, I played a tennis match against David Pastrnak.
Yes, that David Pastrnak.
One of the best ice hockey players on planet earth also loves tennis.
So, after signing an eight-year contract to stay with the Bruins, the guy they call Pasta joined the men’s 4.5-level tennis team out of Cedardale Health & Fitness in Haverhill.
His first-place team matched up with my last-place team out of the Woburn Racquet Club.
Pastrnak was slated to play second singles.
That would be against me.
Move over Hector, Tunney, Hector and Marcus, there’s a new punching bag in town.
I learned of the match a few days beforehand.
I quickly Googled “David Pastrnak tennis” and saw him hitting the ball on a video on NESN’s website. He’s a lefty, he’s obviously in amazing shape and, well, he’s David freakin’ Pastrnak.
He’s also from the Czech Republic.
That’s where tennis legend Ivan Lendl is from.
I suddenly contemplated faking an injury.
Then I hoped for a random, actual injury.
I’ve been playing competitive tennis basically since the late 1990s. I’m not exactly chopped liver, I can hold my own in the world of weekend warriors and regular hacks, but facing “Pasta” in his second favorite sport? I was not optimistic.
I spent the day of the match agonizing over a few things.
What if I lose 6-0, 6-0?
What if I completely waste this guy’s time?
What do I eat and drink the day that I’m playing David Pastrnak?
Should I eat pasta?
I decided to try and do something healthy.
I went to Shaw’s in Burlington and bought carrot juice.
I actually drank carrot juice.
Carrot juice?
It tasted like… well, a bunch of carrots.
I did wash it down with some Spark Mountain Dew (raspberry lemonade flavor, spectacular), but the point was that carrot juice seemed like an excellent choice for training purposes.
I also bought a box of angel hair pasta.
I’m not sure exactly why I bought that. I figured maybe for autograph purposes.
Then, it was time do get ready.
The match was at 8 p.m.
Do I get there at 7 and stretch? Do I get there at 7:58 and rush onto the court to avoid any nervousness?
Do I run up and say hello to him?
Do I stay away and shoot him intimidating, dirty looks before our battle?
What do I wear?
A Canadiens T-shirt?
My Randy “Macho Man” Savage shirt?
I’ve never played against anyone famous in anything.
The closest I came on the tennis court was playing in the same tournament as a guy named Mark Keil, who beat Pete Sampras in 1991 in one of the sport’s biggest upsets ever. In August of 2009, Keil and I played in the same men’s 35-and-over tournament, but we didn’t get to play each other.
For my Pasta showdown, I initially decided to wear a Bruins shirt, but then changed to a blue T-shirt with the word “Yes” splashed across the front. I’m not exactly sure what the “Yes” refers to, but it seemed optimistic at the time.
I got to the tennis club in Woburn at about 7:30 p.m. Pastrnak was already there.
Tennis isn’t exactly a gladiator sports like wrestling or boxing or mixed martial arts, but there is still some sense of natural resentment toward your opponent in any one-on-one activity.
So, I stayed away.
Desperately trying to avoid looking like a “fan” was a top priority to me.
Of course, I kept looking over to where Pasta was standing with his teammates. It was almost unreal to see him only a few feet away from me and my squad.
Finally, it was time to head out to the courts.
In my tennis bag I had Gatorade and some special water that had extra hydration stuff in it called “essentia.” It was most likely tap water with a label on it, but I was all in.
The warm-up was uneventful.
Fortunately, David avoided what I consider tennis’ version of a colonoscopy, playing mini-tennis.
Instead, we just hit a few balls back and forth from the baseline.
When Pasta proclaimed, “OK, let’s get in a good workout,” I was horrified. I think our definitions of a “good workout” were far different.
He won the racket spin and made me serve first.
Amazingly, I held my serve to start the match and one of my main goals had already been accomplished: win at least one game.
At the start, Pastrnak had a little rust and a few signs of being in Nashville the night before for the NHL awards banquet.
I somehow won the first set 6-2 and got out to a slight lead in the second set.
I instantly started having visions of becoming a sponsor for carrot juice.
I would have a Bugs Bunny mascot come to all of my future matches. I would change all of my tennis outfits to orange.
Then, it happened.
What’s “it”?
Well, David started playing.
He moved smoothly and his shots just got better and better, and harder and harder.
I tried a few drop shots.
Not a good idea.
Suddenly, whatever rust he had, was gone.
Whatever jetlag he had, had left.
Before I knew it, my 4-1 lead in the second set was 5-4.
I actually had a match point in the 10th game of the set, but Pasta was having none of that.
He eventually won the second set 7-5 and then easily closed the door, winning the third-set tiebreaker by a 10-2 score (it might have been 10-3, but my blurry vision and gasps for air distracted me slightly).
David jogged to the net after my last shot missed and was friendly and gracious.
When we went to shake hands, I looked like I had fallen into a swimming pool and David looked like he had just arrived and hadn’t played yet.
In no uncertain terms, I found out what it was like to play against a professional athlete, one of the best in the world at his craft.
After the handshake, I desperately looked for my phone and poor Pasta knew what was coming. He let me take a couple of selfies with him.
Despite losing, spending almost 90 minutes on the court with the man known as Pasta was an incredible experience. He’s as nice as can be, was super respectful to everyone at the club and he was an absolute terrific competitor during our match.
The fact that he took about 15-20 selfies after the match just added to his legend.
Just for the record, my box of angel hair pasta never saw the light of day.
Thanks for the match Mr. Pastrnak.
And thanks for the beating.
Go Bruins!
Doug Hastings is the sports editor of the Town Crier. He can be reached at dougahastings@gmail.com
