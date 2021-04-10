BILLERICA/WILMINGTON – Shawsheen Tech Girls Soccer coach Doug Michaud has known for a long time just what a special place Shawsheen is. Through his nearly 20 years as a Design and Visual Communications instructor at the Tech, as well as his 15 as the girls soccer coach, he has become quite familiar with family environment at the school, among both teachers and students alike.
Just in case he needed a reminder, he got one in a big way recently thanks to some innovative and hard working students, as well as some thoughtful friends and colleagues among the Shawsheen faculty.
The story actually had its beginnings in January of 2020, when Michaud’s then eight-year old son JD began playing hockey for the “the Sledgehogs”, a youth sled hockey team playing in the Boston Metro area and managed by Spaulding Adaptive Sports Centers.
One day at school, Michaud was doing what most dads do and telling a friend about his son’s latest exploits on the ice, and how well he was doing at picking up a sport that was brand new to him at the time. But this was no ordinary friend or work colleague that Michaud was talking to. Instead, it was Shawsheen Drafting instructor Bob Guelli. As Michaud described JD’s sled to Guelli, rather than just being an interested listener, Guelli sprung into action and began formulating plans to design a sled for JD.
“I was telling Bob about it, because I was very proud of JD and how well he was doing at sled hockey and Bob asked if he could take a look at the sled,” Michaud said. “So, I asked JD’s coaches if I could borrow a sled to show Bob, and they told me there were actually two different designs so, they let me take them both to show Bob and figure out which one we should build.”
Once they selected the model they wanted, they were off to the races, so to speak, as Guelli had the perfect project-based learning assignment or his student’s while lending his expertise along the way.
Based on the sleds that Michaud had brought from JD’s coaches, the Drafting students disassembled the sleds and reversed engineered the parts to create detailed drawings, displaying the components of the engineering project. Students utilized the current industry-recognized software and 3D solid modeling CAD package called Solidworks to create drawings to be used throughout the entire process of a design project, from conceptual design to construction and assembly.
Once the drawings were completed, Bob and Doug brought them over to the Metal Fabrication and Joining and Advanced Manufacturing Shops for their input. The instructors and students began by developing a stock list and assigned the variety of “jobs” to each group to begin the process of manufacturing their own sled.
There was one slight problem, however, and perhaps you have heard of it. Shortly after getting started on the project, Shawsheen, like everyone else, was forced to move to a remote learning model beginning in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So much for the big project. Not that it mattered much in reality, because JD’s season with the Sledgehogs was also put on hold.
With Shawsheen back to in person learning, at least for shop weeks, the project was reborn this winter with Guelli and Michaud once again leading the way.
“Around December, Bob and I started talking about it again and he and his students started working on it again,” Michaud said. “They were so helpful and they really made the whole project possible. It would have been very difficult to do without the drawings.”
As the project progressed, a total of five technical areas worked collaboratively to design, manufacture, and assemble a sled for JD to try on the ice. Students from the Drafting, Metal Fabrication and Joining, Advanced Manufacturing, Graphic Communication, and Design and Visual Communication Technical areas all contributed and brought this project to life.
“It was really incredible that so many people helped out and all of the hard work they did,” Michaud said. “So many people worked really hard at getting it done and they finished the sled in February, just as February vacation was starting. We always build a skating rink in the backyard, so it was great for JD. He was so excited and loved riding around the backyard with it.”
And JD wasn’t alone in the backyard on his sled, as the good folks at Shawsheen were good enough to build one for his dad as well. JD couldn’t have been happier, and it had to have made those who built the sleds happy to put a smile on this young man’s face. This is a kid who is pretty easy to root for.
At just nine years old, JD has already had three hip surgeries, the first of which came when he was just three days old after sustaining an infection in his hips during his stay in the NICU after being born at just 28 weeks and weighing just 840 grams at birth. When he developed the infection, his hips became malformed, necessitating the multiple surgeries.
Overall, JD would spend 100 days in the NICU, but his road to recovery was far from over at that point, as he had reconstructive surgery at two years old and again at four years old.
“He has been through a lot. There is so much about him that people don’t know. He has been through so much,” Michaud said. “He has basically had to learn how to walk three different times.”
JD is able to walk around and even run now, but it is a struggle for him, and he can’t run as fast as other kids. He can even skate, but unlike most new skaters, who will fall down over and over again and pick themselves up, JD can’t get up once he falls, making it an intimidating experience. Sled hockey was the perfect solution, and thanks to Shawsheen Tech he now has the perfect sled.
This past Friday, JD got to take his sled out of his backyard and try it out at a real rink. The Michauds, along with a group of the students and instructors involved in the building of the sled, headed over to the Ristuccia Memorial Arena in Wilmington to test their sled on the ice.
“JD was so excited to get on the ice and ride around and show everybody how good he was,” Michaud said with a laugh. “He wanted to race and beat everybody. It was also really great to get some of the kids from Shawsheen on the ice after all of the hard work they had done.”
The group was also joined by a Fox 25 News crew, and JD was featured that night on the local news, as were several Shawsheen students including Adam Winitzer and Matthew Ryan. Local students who worked on the sleds included Tewksbury residents Jared Shreehan, Taylor Mills, Sean Connelly, John Cucinotta, Seamus Cunningham, and William Erickson, as well as Wilmington residents Catherine Ward and Ryan Johnson.
Other students involved in the building of the sleds included Jake Ranieri, Brian Vitale, Heather Gallant, Delaney Freitas, Bree Kelly, Mike Ducharme, Jake Travvarso, Matt Ryan, Pedro Acevedo, Sean Corbin, Isabel Fiasconaro, Cam Ledaux, Brady Sullivan, Reed Sutter and Luis Vallejos.
“We didn’t really need the news and things like that there, but I really wanted people to know about all the work that was done and give those kids credit for all they did,” Michaud said. “The stuff they do at this school just can’t be broadcast enough. The stuff they do there is just amazing, like building the bathroom out by the stadium. All those trades that worked together all do amazing things.
“You hear a lot about the construction things, because they have done so much great work, but that really goes for everything at the school. It is an amazing place.”
