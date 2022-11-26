WESTON - Ryan Copson wasn’t having his best day.
The junior from Wilmington is one of the top receivers for the Shawsheen Tech football team as a speedy receiver that makes things happen after the catch.
The problem early in Saturday’s Div. 5 state semifinal game against Dover Sherborn?
He wasn’t making any catches.
Copson was targeted five times in the first half without a grab and on a critical third-down play, he tripped.
Much of the time, Raider junior Emilio Cabey was keeping an eye on Copson, which certainly didn’t help.
Copson did draw a pass interference penalty on Cabey in the first half, but No. 23 for the Rams certainly wasn’t having his usual impact on the festivities.
“He’s a great kid,” said Ram coach Al Costabile. “He’ll have a much better game the next time he’s on the field.”
But despite having zero catches, Ram sophomore quarterback Sid Tildsley came to the Shawsheen coaches with a request on a fourth-down play that would be the biggest of the season, the biggest of any of the careers of the Ram players and possibly one of the biggest plays in program history.
A pass to his favorite target, Copson.
“Sid said that the middle of the field was open,” Costabile said. “He said ‘(Copson) will get it done.’”
The coaching staff agreed.
Copson remembers the moments just before the play.
“(Sid) said, ‘This one is for you, if you get this, this is the game,’” Copson said. “I knew I just had to get it.”
On fourth-and-10 from the 34-yard line, Tildsley hit Copson perfectly on the run as Copson ran from right to left across the field. Copson did the rest, separating from several Raider defenders and sprinting into the end zone.
“I caught it and I just ran,” Copson said. “It feels awesome.”
“What a play he made,” Costabile added, “to get up off of the canvas like that.”
Without Copson making that catch, Dover Sherborn would have taken over with terrific field position and a good chance to win the game, but Copson came through for the Rams like he has so many times before.
“I’m speechless right now,” said Copson. “I’m just happy I’m going to the Super Bowl with all of my teammates. We worked so hard for this all year long. We made it.”
In the Rams season opening win over a powerful Bedford team, Copson came through with a defensive interception in the final minute to seal the win.
“He a great player,” said senior receiver Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica. “Ryan has worked so hard.”
Copson credited the Shawsheen coaches with getting the team ready for a season like this.
“We knew teams wouldn’t be doing what we were doing (to prepare),” Copson said. “This team is just so tough and never gives up.”
