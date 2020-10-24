TEWKSBURY - The process of becoming a Merrimack Valley Small title contender in 2021 is underway for the Tewksbury High girls’ volleyball team, and the Redmen are already showing signs of improvement from their first match to the second, which occurred Saturday at Tony Romano Court.
Methuen defeated Tewksbury, 3-1, but all four games were highly-competitive, which gave the Redmen hopes of a turnabout in fortunes in the rematch on Wednesday.
The Rangers took the first two games, 25-22, 29-27, and then closed it out in the fourth, 25-23. Tewksbury took a hard-fought third game, 26-24.
“We were super-close, and I was super-happy with what we did,” said Redmen coach, Allie Luppi. “I feel like we are starting to settle, our setter is getting more comfortable so she can push the sets more, the girls were taking better swings. Overall, we’re just meshing better.”
With Alli Wild having graduated, Tewksbury does not have the power in its lineup that it enjoyed for the last three years. The upside is there are less mistakes with the Redmen outside hitters, the downside is there are very few easy points.
The Redmen are going to have to battle for every point, every game and every match, this season, but they are fine with it.
“That’s a theme we are going to have always,” said Luppi, on the Tewksbury attack. “We are always going to have to fight for our points, and I’d love to see us getting all of our hitters going, so that we can get kills right away and get our offense going sooner, instead of these constant scraps, going back and forth.”
Saturday’s first game saw the Redmen take a 15-12 lead when Methuen went on a 6-0 run to take an 18-15 lead and force the first timeout of the match.
Tewksbury was not able to get the lead down to two until late in the game (22-24) and the Rangers won it on the next point, 25-22.
The Redmen had trouble getting any consistency at the start of the second game and they fell behind, 7-12, when Luppi took another timeout. Tewksbury was able to get closer and tie the game at 16-16, setting the stage for an intense battle the rest of the game.
Tewksbury finally took the lead at 25-24 after fighting off two game points, but the Redmen were unable to convert on their game point, and the match went to extra points. Methuen fought off three game points before coming out on top again, 29-27.
The third game was the best one for Tewksbury, as it moved out to leads of 4-0, 7-2 and 10-4 while staying ahead most of the way. The Rangers hung in there however, and caught the Redmen at the wire, getting a match point at 24-23, before Tewksbury dug down deep and won the last three points and the game, 26-24.
Along the way, sophomore libero Carinna Barron was a standout for the Redmen with some fantastic digs to keep points alive for her team. First-year sophomore Kiley Kennedy settled in as the setter and she gave the outside hitters, Madison Cueva and Kaitlin Cueva, plus Barron some beautiful balls to hit.
“We are super-strong defensively with Carinna in the back row, who does a phenomenal job,” said Luppi,. “I was also happy with Kiley, my setter, she’s getting more comfortable starting the push, and this is only her second game ever starting at setter.”
Luppi was also happy with the Cueva Twins, who are juniors and also the team’s co-captains.
That third game seemed to take a little bit of the starch out of the Redmen, and the Rangers were able to get the jump on them in the fourth game, getting out to five-point leads of 12-7 and 13-8. Tewksbury never caught up completely, but did get to within a point at 22-23 and 23-24 before Methuen closed it out, 25-23.
“Overall I think we did pretty well,” said Luppi. “I told them, too, ‘We’re going to keep getting better.’ We are young and in new positions. We are going to keep improving.”
The Redmen had their rematch with the Rangers on Wednesday. The schedule for the coming week will be announced on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.