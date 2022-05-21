LOWELL – After snapping a five-game losing streak with a win over Haverhill back on May 6th, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Lacrosse team made it two-out-of-three with a convincing 9-4 night win over Lowell held on Friday the 13th.
Tewksbury was actually down 3-1 at halftime, before totally dominating the second half, outscoring the Red Raiders 8-1.
“Our defense played well the whole game. We mainly struggled offensively in the first half,” said second-year head coach Anthony Pontes. “Our offense was stagnant to start and we kept trying to force passes that weren't there that led to turnovers. Lowell has definitely improved since our first matchup so I give them plenty of credit as well.
“In the second half, we played exactly how we can. We had possession for most of it and got some great chances to score. Our defense played even better and we were led by Ryan Fleming and Jaden Mercer. Ryan Fleming had several caused turnovers and key groundballs for us. He's been played extremely well for us lately.”
During that strong second half, Tewksbury received a top notch performances from a handful of players, who all a big part in the victory.
“Sean Hirtle played really well for us at faceoff again and did a great job clearing the ball. Danny Fleming had four goals that were mostly off great dodges,” said Pontes. “He's very shifty with the ball and knows how to avoid slides and get a great shot off. Braydon Aylward led the way for us in passing and had four assists. Most of his assists came from when he was at X, behind the net. He also had a really nice assist to start the game to Cody Mercuri on a fast break. He had a decent shot, but made a great pass for an even better shot that lead to a goal.”
Also adding into the offense was Mercuri with a goal and two assists and Jason Cooke with two goals. Sean Lane added a goal and an assist and Cronin Cremin had a goal.
“Cody has been steadily improving for us this season. One of Jason's goals looked like it was shot out of a rocket. Lowell's goalie had a great game, but there was nothing he could do with that shot,” said Pontes.
On Tuesday night, Tewksbury was blanked for the second time this season, falling to a powerful Chelmsford team, 16-0. The 1-1 week puts the team at 4-9 on the season.
Pontes said right from the get-go, he knew in this contest, that his players weren’t prepared.
“We just did not come ready to play and didn't have our heads in the game at all. Once we started to get down on the scoreboard, we got down on ourselves and each other,” he said. “We struggled to possess the ball and played almost the entire game on defense. When we did get the ball, we weren't able to maintain possession and had several unforced turnovers. I believe we got less than ten shots off total (in the game).
“Chelmsford is a very talented team, but we definitely should have been able to hang with them more than we did. There were other more competitive teams we have faced this season that we put up more of a fight against.”
Pontes pointed out two players, who had strong games.
“(Goalie) Skyler Schieding ended the game with 23 saves, which is an astounding number for a single game. There were several times he was left out to dry and he still managed to make a play or a save. He had his best game of the season for sure and the score would have been even worse had he not played so well.
“(The other was) Justin Darrigo. He played well on defense for us as well. We continuously matched him up against their best attack, and Justin played great on-ball defense on him once we made that switch.”
Tewksbury will be back in action with three games this week including a trip to Methuen on Friday, before coming home to face Belmont on Monday and Dracut on Tuesday, both starting at 6:30 pm from Doucette Field.
