WORCESTER – With sweat pouring down their faces, eyes filled up with joyful tears, the three Tewksbury Memorial High School Volleyball captains, Carrina Barron, Ava Fernandes and Tori Rowe, couldn't wipe the smiles off their faces knowing that were part of Redmen history.
The three of them gathered with head coach Alli Luppi near center court to accept the trophy from the MIAA. They quickly turned to their teammates and celebrated, before a large mob of their classmates then stormed the court to continue the celebration.
“It's crazy,” said the ever cool, calm and collective Barron. “We had confidence the whole season. Even in our lows, even in that third set when we were down and even when we lost that second set, we were confident that whole time, in each other and the team.”
But the win certainly didn't come easy. Dennis-Yarmouth was arguably the best team the Redmen faced all season – obviously the best Division 3 team they faced all season – and the four sets were certainly tough and challenging. DY had several outstanding players in hitters Grace Presswood and Ellen Swanson as well as setter Eliana Castano.
“They were such a tough team. They got to so many balls with serve-receive, they hit balls, they got to the loose balls, and they got a lot of kills, but we dug ourselves out of the holes,” said Barron.
While Tewksbury was trying to play together as a team, battle the likes of Presswood and company, they also had a very loud crowd behind them, which for most athletes, can be a major distraction. Apparently that was not the case for the Redmen.
“I like when crowds are loud. It actually amps me up when they are cheering against me,” said Barron. “We were able to block it out. We have played in front of so many loud crowds. When we lost to Old Rochester, we learned to block it out and we did that throughout this whole season.”
Added Fernandes, “We're used to it. We practiced it before so when we were serving, we would yell at each other to make sure no one would get distracted.”
No one did get distracted in this game. Tewksbury was superb all game – and seemed to have played much better than it did several days earlier against Newburyport.
“We had confidence in each other. We could be down 24-0 and we would still have full confidence that we would comeback,” said Barron.
When that fight was getting more intense as the matches were going on, it was Barron who started to take over, and simply dominated whenever her number was called.
“I just fought for my team. I just kept saying that this is not the end for us, we have to win this third set and I'm going to put everything on the line,” she said. “Even though my legs were giving out, I fought and I fought. I fought for (Tori and Ava), I fought for the team, it's my last year and I'm so glad that we ended it this way.”
'This way' felt a lot better than it did in last year's final game of the season – a loss in the state semifinals to Old Rochester, who went on to beat DY to win the state title.
“It was devastating and awful (to lose last year). But we knew that we were going to comeback this year and we did,” said Rowe.
That they did.
The Tewksbury Memorial High School Volleyball team are the MIAA Division 3 state champions.
Athletic Director Ron Drouin will be busy getting a new championship flag to hang in the gymnasium.
