LAWRENCE – The schedule makers didn't make things easy for the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' lacrosse team. The Redmen opened the season facing North Andover, Lowell (twice), Chelmsford, Andover and Central Catholic, all Merrimack Valley Conference D1 powerhouses, who all for the most part make deep runs in the state tournament each year.
Those tough teams have all defeated Tewksbury as the Redmen fell to 0-6 on the season with losses to Andover (17-5) and Central (15-6) this past Thursday and Monday, respectively.
“I was overall very pleased with our level of play against Central,” said head coach Erin Murphy. “They are a great team but I believe we made them work for their win. Kati and Lexi (Polimeno) were big for us off the draw to give us possessions we needed. Jess Driscoll played an excellent defensive game as well. We quickly were able to identify who Central's top scorer was and made it Jess's job to shut her down. Jess has a lot of speed and endurance and was able to freeze out their attackers keeping us in the game.”
Kati Polimeno led the way with three goals while Maeve Cahill, Alexis Raymond and Lexi Polimeno had one each. Goalie Michelle Kusmaul made eight saves.
“I am also pleased that everyone was able to contribute to this game,” said Murphy. “Eleven players made it on the field and worked well together. Having a strong bench and the ability to sub is important and something we look to keep.”
In the loss to Andover, Kati Polimeno had two goals while Erin McIntyre, Driscoll and Lexi Polimeno had one each. Kusmaul made seven saves.
Tewksbury will be busy with four games in eight days starting with a home-and-home series with Haverhill on Thursday and Friday, followed by a home game on Monday with Billerica and then a road trip to Dracut on Thursday.
“We are getting close to the end of the D1 teams of the MVC with only Billerica left. I am optimistic if we can play tough the way we have against these strong teams the wins will come,” said Murphy.
BOYS TENNIS
The Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Tennis team is also looking for its first win as the Redmen dropped straight matches to Chelmsford and Central Catholic this week both by the same 5-0 scores, to fall to 0-5 on the season.
In the loss to the Lions, Tewksbury had to forfeit the No. 2 doubles match because of an injury.
“Although he lost his match, newcomer Win Bo stepped up from his first doubles role to play third singles,” said coach Rick Keene. “In just his first year playing tennis, Win has showed great improvement in just a few short weeks and earned his opportunity to play the third singles spot. We faced a strong team in Chelmsford, but all of the boys worked hard and gave it their all.”
The highlight from Monday's loss to Central was the play of doubles team Darren Castiglione and Kunal Pa.
“Never giving up they pushed through the match, but came up short of a win,” said Keene.
Tewksbury will face Billerica in a home-and-home series on Thursday and Friday and then will be off until June 7th.
“The boys continue to improve and work hard. We have the next two days off before Billerica comes to town. With the experience and improvements our boys are showing I’m optimistic for better results,” said Keene.
