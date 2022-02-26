ROXBURY – After blasting through the rest of the field to easily win the pre-liminary heat, Tewksbury High junior Alex Arbogast was in disbelief when he saw his time come up on the big board: 6.50.
That time was obviously No. 1 in the race, but one hundredth of a second off reaching his ultimate goal all season long of qualifying for the High School Nationals.
About a half hour later, once again breezing through the rest of the field in the finals, he celebrated as not only the Eastern Mass Division 4 champion in the event, but his new personal best, new school record and All-State and National qualifying time of 6.49 seconds.
“We got what we wanted (qualifying for Nationals). After the trial run, I was not happy because I was a hundredth of a second off from qualifying, but that was just the pre-lims and the fast guys are in the finals. Those guys pushed me to get that one-hundredth of a second to get 6.49 and qualify for the Nationals,” he said.
The field in the finals was pretty stacked – it included two MVC rivals, Nathan Mugford and Reid DuBois of Dracut, as well as a very talented sprinter from Wilmington, Jeandre Abel. Arbogast was able to push past all of them with his 6.49 time, while Mugford, whose parents and uncles were athletes at Wilmington High, was second at 6.64 seconds.
“It was a real tough field and I wanted all of them to push me. I said to myself that I'm going to beat (all of) you, but I want your speed to push me to that number one spot,” said Arbogast. “All of us are fast and all of us were aiming for the top three spots to advance to the All-State Meet. The top three guys come from the MVC, myself and two Dracut runners, so we're all going to the All-States. That just shows how hard the MVC really is in sprinting (events).”
Later on in the meet, Arbogast competed in his second event of the day the 300-meters and finished fifth with a time of 36.52.
“Alex had phenomenal performances in both events. In both races, he had a personal best, made it to All-States in the dash and the 300-meters as well,” said coach Lauren Polimeno. “He qualified for Nationals in the dash, but I am especially proud of his 300-meter race because of the way he finished. He fought all the way to the end which is so important to me. (I preach for runners to) always run through the line and do not slow down beforehand.”
Come Saturday, Arbogast will be matched up against Jonas Clark of South Hadley, who this past week at the Division 5 Eastern Mass Meet, broke the Meet and New England record with an absolutely blazing time of 6.24 seconds. Arbogast is seeded fifth in the dash, and then he also qualified in the 300 and is seeded 14th.
“I'm not satisfied yet. I want the All-State (title). I believe my time is (fifth) right now in the state. I'll be up against Jonas Clark of South Hadley, and he's the fastest kid I have ever met. It's going to be dog fight. We raced against each other during the COVID season and I never have beat him but it always comes close,” said Arbogast.
