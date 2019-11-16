BOSTON – Last year Callie Legvold made program history when she was the first swimmer from Tewksbury to qualify for the sectional meet in an individual event as part of the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Swim and Dive team.
While that was a big accomplishment for the junior at the time, she made an even bigger splash this year.
On Sunday night, at the Division 1 North Sectional Meet, Legvold finished 24th in the 200-meter freestyle event with a time of 2:10.12, bettering her seeded time of 2:10.74, which qualifies her for this Sunday's Division 1 state meet to be held at WPI.
“Callie was aggressive the whole race. Her turns were quicker, and I just think that her adrenaline was pumping and the excitement of the meet carried her to a qualifying time,” said head coach Jason Smith.
Again this qualification is the first from anyone from Tewksbury.
"Callie had a personal best in both the 200 and 500 yard freestyle events," said Smith. "Even though she was a little disappointed not making states in the 500, she did drop time and swam well. Her 200 free was a great swim and earned her the title of first Tewksbury swimmer to qualify for the Division 1 State meet in an individual event."
Legvold finished 17th in the 500-freestyle with her time of 5:51.79, which was a big drop off from her seeded time of 5:54.28. She then capped off her busy night by being a part of the 11th place 400-freestyle relay team joining Ava Facella, Callie DeLano and Kyra Donahue, who combined for a time of 58.27, improving their seeded time of 1:00.99.
Legvold will now compete at the state meet in two events, the 200-freestyle and as part of the 400-freestyle relay team.
She is one of six individual females to advance, while two other relay teams and two members of the boys team will be joining her. The Red Rangers finished 13th out of 18 teams in the girls meet, and then third out of four teams in the boys meet.
"I felt our kids performed very well," said Smith. "The divers were tremendous. All relays dropped time and looked great. And, we had some fantastic individual performances in the pool. I look forward to one more week of competition and, hopefully, some even faster swims."
Legvold was the only Tewksbury representative to complete in the sectionals. A total of six Methuen residents competed in the individual events. Donahue placed 7th in the 100-freestyle at 56.74, dropping her time down from 57.97, and then was 16th in the 50-free at 25.77, compared to her seeded time of 26.20.
Julia Galuska was 25th in the 100-backstroke at 1:07.72 and then was 28th in the 200-IM at 2:32.81.
The other individuals included Emily Loan, who was 11th in the 1-meter diving competition with 320.85 points, Callie DeLano, who was 12th in the 500-free at 5:41.48, dropping her time down almost nine seconds, Ava Facella, who was 18th in the 100-backstroke at 1:05.75 and then Katie Lefebvre, who was 22nd in the 500-freestyle at 6:01.73.
Turning to the boys team, the Red Rangers swept in the diving as Lexander Flores was first with 377.25 points, followed by Caleb Canavan (2nd at 366.25) and Jan Polanco (3rd at 298.80). Samuel Camacho was fifth in the 50-freestyle at 27.59 and then the 200-freestyle relay team of Joey Lehman, Philip Nguyen, Cory Boisselle and Camacho were third at 1:55.65.
Come this Sunday, the team will send Donahue (50 and 100 freestyle), DeLano (100 backstroke and 500 freestyle), Legvold (200 freestyle), Facella and Galuska (100 backstroke), then Loan, Canavan and Flores (diving) and then the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle teams to the state meet.
