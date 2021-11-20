Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Daniela Almeida (seated 2nd from left) signs on with Merrimack College to play soccer as part of the National Letter of Intent Day held last Wednesday. Joining her on this special day includes her family, father Mario (left) and Mother Sandra (right) and then back row from left, brother Alexandre, brother Antonio and sister Mariana Almeida. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).