TEWKSBURY – For the past four years, while representing Tewksbury Memorial High School, Daniela Almeida has spilled her guts every second she has spent out on every soccer field.
And now she has the chance of putting that effort into another program for the next four years.
Last Wednesday, the senior signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the legendary Gabe Mejail, the only coach in Merrimack College program history. Just several years ago, the Warriors made the leap from playing in Division 2 to Division 1, meaning Almeida will make the jump from D2 high school to D1 college.
"Daniela's by far the best player I have coached since I've been here at Tewksbury," said TMHS head coach Samantha Tavantzis. "She's skilled, she's hard-working, she's on the ball and her first touch is better than most people that we play against. Her first touch is great, in the air she is great and she sees the field better than any kid I've coached and most of the times the teams we play.
“Her knowledge of the game is just beyond most of her teammates and teams we play as well. She had a great senior year and we wish that she could have gone farther for her because that kid does not give up.
"Even through it all, through a tough season, she played forward, she played midfield and the other day when we had a lead, I put her on defense, so she's versatile. She's going to do really well in college and I'm excited to watch her play."
On Monday, Almeida, who scored 17 goals and added four assists this season playing in 18 games, was named to the All-State Team, while earlier she was named to the Merrimack Valley Conference All-League team for the second time, while being named to the second team as a freshman.
Certainly those accolades would get you recognition, but Almeida admitted that the recruiting process didn't go as planned, the case for the majority of senior athletes because of COVID-19.
"It was really hard with COVID trying to get exposure from games. Your junior year is supposed to be that one year (to get exposure) but not playing a full season (last year) cut down on the exposure and it was hard getting in touch with some coaches," she said. "It was hard getting highlight videos and stuff. The (coach to communicate to a player) date period kept getting pushed back and back - it was supposed to be in April, then it went to June, then July. Everytime it kept getting pushed back, I remember thinking how much harder and harder (the whole process) was and trying to find the right fit for me."
Once it finally passed, Lowell High coach Mike White, a family friend, who also coached Almeida in the Bay State Games, was able to give a little bit of a push in the process.
"Mike helped put my name out there and got in touch with Gabe," said Almeida. "Gabe came and watched the Andover game, the first one of the season. He told me that he liked the way I played and he emailed me back. It basically moved on from there.
"I went on a tour to see the school and I just love it. I remember when I visited some other schools, I never felt like I fit in. I felt like it was out of where I wanted to be. We want and toured some school in New York, which was Division 3. It was like six hours away and near the Canadian Border and I was like 'I don't know if I want to be here'. I know New England is cold but (the temperature) got into the negatives. That was too cold for me,” she said with a laugh.
While that school was crossed off the list, Merrimack remained at the top of it.
"Gabe has been so nice throughout everything. I have felt as if he has been connected with my family for a long time. He really has wanted to get to know me and my family and didn't want me just for my skills, but for the person I am and that's really important. You want to have that great chemistry with the entire team, and have that great bond," she said.
This year's team finished 4-12-2, but historically, MC has been one of the best programs around the area.
“They have so much talent on the team. There are so many girls who are so skilled, so fast and you can tell that they all know how to play the game of soccer. I knew with my knowledge and my skills that I would fit perfectly (with Merrimack)," said Almeida, who would like to become a physical therapist. "I am so excited. I can't wait for this school year to be over so I can go and play."
Before she can do that, she will need to graduate from TMHS and that won't come for another seven months, giving her plenty of time to publicly thank those who helped her along the way of playing D1 collegiate soccer.
"I want to thank my entire family, my friends, Coach (Samantha Tavantzis), my club coach James Blackwell. I had a fallen off with soccer for a while but he definitely helped me get the passion and love that I have for the sport back," she said. "Obviously, I really have to thank my dad (Mario). He's the one who introduced me to the sport. He has always pushed me to be my best and he always knew what I was capable of and he never gave up on me.
“He is really passionate about the game and his passion is definitely in my blood somewhere. He definitely gave that to me."
