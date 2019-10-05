TEWKSBURY — The season the Tewksbury High girls’ volleyball team envisioned for itself coming into the second week of September is starting to come to fruition. The Redmen started 1-2 but have now reeled off five wins in a row, including a five-set victory over Chelmsford on Monday night, to improve their record to 6-2, exactly what it was at this time, last year.
This Tewksbury team has some different parts from last year, but the drive, intensity and teamwork are all there as it continues on its mission.
Adding to the intrigue is the fact the Redmen are battling for Merrimack Valley Conference Small supremacy with defending champion Lawrence and Haverhill, with each squad having just one division loss thus far in the first half of the season.
The Redmen fell behind the Lions, 1-0 and 2-1, Monday night, but Tewksbury maintained a calmness and confidence it would could come through when the chips were down.
The final two sets showed the Redmen were the better team in a 22-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 15-10 triumph.
“It seems like the more we play, the more we settle in,” said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. “Even in that five-set match, there are a lot of teams will get panicky. We just keep our cool and play like it’s only the fourth set, which is nice.”
The Redmen could not get over the hump in the first game. Chelmsford built a modest, three-point lead at 20-17 and the Lions would not give it up, as they took the first game. There was no panic on the Tewksbury side.
“That’s kind of what we do,” said Luppi, in regards to slow starts in matches. “We struggled in serve receive, and when we struggle in serve receive, we struggle offensively.”
The Redmen came back with authority in the second set, going up 9-3, early, and maintaining a comfortable cushion through to a 25-13 set victory.
The third set saw Tewksbury come back from a 7-2 deficit to tie, and then from a 11-7 deficit to take a 14-11 lead. The Redmen seemed to have the upper hand in the game, but some close calls that did not go their way and a few mistakes led to Chelmsford taking the game, 25-22, and the lead, 2-1.
Tewksbury retook control in the fourth set, moving out to a 6-1 lead off the bat, and expanding it to 15-5 midway through. The teams traded points the rest of the game as the match moved to the pivotal fifth game.
The Lions had the edge, early on, but a 5-1 run gave the Redmen a 9-6 lead, and they never looked back while taking the final game and match.
“We feed off when we get kills, we get high energy and then get on a run,” said Luppi. “When we are not able to do that we really struggle. It really came down to our passing in that third set. Once we cleaned that up, we were able to do a much better job spreading our offense and getting some kills and all that.”
Tewksbury was led by outside hitter Alli Wild, who was immense with 32 kills, including a devastating swat for match point. Wild also had seven digs, an ace, a block and a block assist.
Alexa Harrington paved the way for the hitters with 44 assists. Also getting in on the kills column were Katie Cueva, with 10, Lizzy Taggart with six, Kiley Tibbets with three, and Maddie Cueva had two.
Freshman libero Carinna Baron had another good all-around match with seven digs, four aces and two assists. Senior Emma Demos had three digs.
Tewksbury beat Lowell in three sets, Friday night at Tony Romano Court, 25-19, 25-13, 25-17.
“Overall, it was probably the best we've looked all season,” said Luppi, who is still working her genius with the lineup. “I switched up some positions in the back row, moving my libero to left back and my outside and defensive specialist to middle back. That seemed to work well, and I'm looking forward to seeing how it progresses.”
Luppi also liked how the fine-tuned lineup was also able to spread out the offense, allowing all of the hitters to get some kills.
The spreading of the wealth among the hitters was evident with Wild leading the way with 13, while Kaitie Cueva and Kiley Tibbets had six each. Emma Demos had three kills and an ace. Wild also had three aces. Harrington had 25 assists and a pair of aces. Carinna Barron had nine digs, while Emily Butler had seven, along with an ace.
Tewksbury also got a home win, Wednesday night, beating Dracut in three sets, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12.
“We initially struggled in serve receive, but as the sets went on, we cleaned it up,” said Luppi. “Our offense looked strong last night and we served tough.”
Harrington paved the way with 31 assists, many of them on 13 kills for Wild and eight for Tibbets. Barron had four aces.
The Redmen have a tough schedule this week with a home match with Central Catholic on Wednesday with results not known as of press time, a road trip to Andover on Friday, and then a Monday showdown at Tony Romano Court against Lawrence. All three matches are slated to start at 5:30 p.m.
