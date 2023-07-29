Considering how things started, last weekend's 12U softball tournament in Tewksbury was a pretty good experience for the Tewksbury Blue team.
After a three-inning, mercy-rule shortened 16-0 loss to open play in the event, the girls rallied to win Game 2 by an 8-7 score and advance to Sunday's playoffs before falling in the first playoff game.
Game 1 on Saturday against Northeast Reign certainly wasn't what the Redmen were hoping for, but the news wasn't all bad on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.
Kylie O'Day started the game for the Redmen by getting hit by a pitch. She quickly went to second and third on passed balls thanks to her speed and almost scored, but a line drive by Kylie Romano was caught and a grounder by Julianna Durkin was handled cleanly to end the inning.
Tewksbury had another great chance to score in the second when Peyton Conley, Evelyn Goldstein and Alexis Legatos all earned walks to load the bases, but Reign avoided any damage with a pair of strikeouts.
Avarie McMasters led off Tewksbury's third inning with another walk and stole second, but two more strikeouts by a talented pitcher would keep the Redmen from spoiling the shutout.
Tewksbury did not have a stellar day defensively, but also made some nice plays.
Legatos made a nice play at third base on a fielder's choice grounder with the bases loaded, making a good throw home and also caught a line drive to end the inning.
Shortstop Romano also made a nice play on a fielder's choice grounder for out No. 2.
In the second, Conley made the defensive play of the day for Tewksbury, catching a pop up to first base and quickly turning it into a double play when she forced out a runner that had been on first base.
Romano replaced Goldstein on the mound for Tewksbury in the third and did well, recording all three outs with a pop up to Reese Mulrenan at second base and a pair of grounders to short.
After the game, Reign named Goldstein Tewksbury's Player of the Game for her efforts on the mound.
Tewksbury beat Warriors Softball Sully in Game 2 on Saturday.
Other members of Tewksbury's Blue team included Brooke Dykeman, Lea Sawyer, Izzy Lane and Gia DeGregorio.
The team's head coach is Lianne O'Day.
