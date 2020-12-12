WILMINGTON – Last Tuesday, it was announced that the Middlesex League has decided not to allow spectators at the high school games for the upcoming winter season.
Although the EEA set guidelines of no more than two adults/siblings of a participating player at a hockey, basketball or swim game/meet, each league across the state can then decide to implement those rules, or have its own rules. That also comes into play if leagues want to have their own playoff games or how to determine league championships, etc.
At that night's Wilmington School Committee Meeting, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand and first-year Athletic Director Mia Muzio spoke about this decision. Muzio stated that the decision was unanimously made by the superintendents, principals and athletic directors of all 12 schools, while Brand stated: “Moving indoors is causing concern. There’s enough to contend with and to be concerned about as it relates to the athletes. Spectators weren’t considered to be a priority.”
During the same meeting, several school committee members asked Muzio to see if the Middlesex League would consider changing this rule, with suggestions of perhaps just the senior parents being allowed. After making earlier comments in the meeting about this issue, she reiterated that one of the reasons that the decision was made was due to the state's escalating number of COVID-19 cases — either positive or those in quarantine.
The decision by the Middlesex League and the additional comments from Brand and Muzio from the SC Meeting, has left many parents of WHS student-athletes in a complete uproar, especially on social media.
As the sports editor of both the Wilmington and Tewksbury Town Crier newspaper, who attends many games a week, I agree 100 percent with the decision made by the league and school administrators.
On Monday night, the Merrimack Valley Conference implemented the same restrictions. Earlier, the Cape Ann League ruled that spectators will not be allowed either. That's three leagues all going against what the MIAA/EEA has implemented. On Tuesday, Shawsheen Tech followed the same route.
On top of that, the Westford, Georgetown as well as three of the four Lynn Schools (Classical. Tech and English) School Districts completely shut down all winter sports. No games, no parents, nothing. Pentucket Regional and several others will have its fate determined later this week.
I agree with the ML, CAL and MVC leagues decision of not allowing parents into contests because I feel that it's the right thing to do. These decisions do not come without cost and concern for both student-athletes and their parents. These school administrators have much on their collective plates. Every day they are trying to make sure that your young athletes along with the teachers, staff members, administrators, nurses, janitors, bus drivers, coaches, athletic directors, game officials, site directors, media members and the student-athletes from their own school and the opposing school, are safe and do not present any risk whatsoever of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
On Thursday night, Wilmington selectman Greg Bendel tweeted out the latest COVID-19 numbers reported by the Wilmington Board of Health. From the period of November 15-28, there have been 148 positive cases in Wilmington and 500-plus cases of people in quarantine. The tweet stated that the town is “in the red.”
During the School Committee meeting, Brand said that there's been 30-40 teachers who have been on leave for various reasons, not just COVID related since the beginning of the school year, and on top of that there's an additional 30 staff members within the district currently in quarantine.
That is about 700 people at last count. That's a lot of people. Those numbers do not inspire confidence in opening up the stands to fans any time soon.
On Friday, the same day that the Middlesex League parents were putting together a petition to overrule the league's rule, both Wilmington and Tewksbury were on Channel-4 news because of the increase in COVID-19 numbers. Both towns surpassed the five percent mark of townspeople who were positive or in quarantine for the virus. There's 353 towns in the state and the 5pm news reported on the two towns this newspaper covers. That's not a good thing in my mind.
Add to that the fact that during the abbreviated fall sports season where in the Middlesex League all of the games were played outdoors, had to be put on pause several times, including two pertaining to Wilmington. The first on the local side was when a Wakefield soccer player tested positive, so the WHS Boys Soccer team was shut down from play for two weeks. The second is when adults here in town thought it was a good idea to purchase alcohol for minors so 25 students could party it up, all without practicing social distancing. Stoneham also had issues and had to cancel it's remaining soccer games.
Meanwhile, in Tewksbury, one varsity coach was in quarantine for two weeks with COVID-19 symptoms that she got from teaching at a Wilmington school. Tewksbury also had a handful of athletes who missed the last handful of soccer, field hockey and cross-country games/meets because they either tested positive or were in quarantine mode.
The MVC decided to have a volleyball season, whereas the Middlesex League chose to move the sport to Fall Season 2. Spectators were not allowed during any volleyball match, hence their decision now is consistent with the decision back in September. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hosting indoor sporting events increases the risk of the virus spreading, no matter the capacity.
I think that all of those numbers and factors weigh heavily on the side of caution. School officials already seem to be taking a giant risk by allowing a winter season, so why would they take another roll of the pandemic dice by allowing spectators?
The Wilmington — and the rest of the Middlesex League — parents are upset. I get it. Their hearts are broken. They love their children more than anything in this world and want to see them play. I get it. My heart breaks for the parents and for the kids who won't have their parents in the stands for their games. My heart also broke for those senior athletes last spring who were not able to have a season at all. My heart also breaks for the student-athletes from the towns that are not allowing winter sports whatsoever. But most importantly, my heart breaks into a million pieces everytime I read about someone dying or getting sick from this virus.
I also understand the parents' frustration that the Middlesex League is changing what the MIAA/EEA has implemented. I also understand the percentages of having a low number of people in a rink/gymnasium, remaining socially distanced and all of that. I understand that side of it, too.
In Tuesday's Boston Herald, reporter Matt Feld spoke with Duxbury Athletic Director Thom Holdgate, who is the co-chair of the MIAA COVID-19 Task Force and a member of the Board of Directors, and he said the state association never introduced this topic of spectators at games this winter season.
“We never considered stepping into those waters, because you can't. Every district and league's situation is different. Some pockets of the state are better than others. Everyone has to do what is best for their schools.”
This winter, the seniors and all of the WHS student-athletes who play basketball, hockey and swim, can have a season. Shouldn't that be enough? The athletes are very fortunate to even have that as a possibility. That being said, in my opinion if the COVID numbers continue to soar, there won't be a winter season and all of this will be a moot point.
During the SC Meeting, Muzio said that the games will be televised on WCTV so parents can watch their children from their own homes. The MVC has suggested that schools livestream all events, including sub-varsity games and that looks like it could be a strong possibility.
Are those ideal situations for Mom and Dad? Absolutely not, but in the end, you get to see your kid play. The parents of the athletes in the spring season didn't have that chance.
The MIAA also made decisions that affect the student-athletes. For the athletes, there are all kinds of changes in each sport — where to get dressed, where to sit on a bench and how many players can be on the free throw line and so on. Are any of those decisions what the student-athletes want? Absolutely not.
Ever since COVID-19 shut down the country back in March, nothing has been ideal for anyone. All of us can agree or disagree with how the government has handled the pandemic, but no matter which side of the fence you stand on, every single one of us can agree that our lives have drastically changed and we all have made or will make difficult decisions as we try to move forward and past this crisis.
School officials have made difficult decisions on rules and guidelines at schools and on the athletic fields.
Teachers and coaches have made difficult decisions by going to their classrooms, or to the ballfields each and every day.
Media members have made difficult decisions by attending games with the risk of possibly being exposed to the virus. The reporters who cover the professional teams have made difficult decisions by flying from city-to-city or going to various hotels.
Student-Athletes have made the difficult decision by putting on the uniform, going on the field to play, knowing they could be exposed to the virus.
And parents have made difficult decisions before and during this pandemic, two big ones: do I let my child go to school or do remote learning; and do I allow my child to play a sport, even though there is a risk of getting infected by the virus?
The Middlesex League superintendents, principals and athletic directors voted unanimously on this subject – that's 36-0. These are the people in charge of the 12 school districts, so their experience, thoughts on this matter, as well as interaction with state officials, has to count for something. The MVC superintendents who signed the press release also voted unanimously, so that's 47-0!
You would think that every parent puts safety first when it comes to their children. If parents feel that there's no risk involved for their child to play sports, than that's their right and I totally respect that.
Agree or disagree with the rules all you want. This is America, and your right to free speech should always matter. But we also need to understand that this country has not seen a health crisis like this in over a century. I would hope that all parents would agree that school officials are making the safety of families in surrounding communities their first priority. I truly believe that is what is most important here, not needless bickering on social media.
