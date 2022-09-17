TEWKSBURY – Unfair or not, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Soccer team opened its season this past week facing not only the iron of the Merrimack Valley Conference, but the iron of the state.
Last Tuesday, Tewksbury, competing once again in the Merrimack Valley Conference Large School Division, opened with a 5-1 defeat against Andover, but two days later they rebounded with a hard-earned scoreless tie with North Andover.
The three game stretch against the top teams continued this past Tuesday night with a trip to Central Catholic but results weren't known as of presstime.
Grabbing a point against a highly skilled Scarlet Knights team is certainly a tremendous achievement, especially after the team's lackluster performance in the opener.
“Going in to the game against North Andover, we were prepared to close in on the ball much faster to minimize the number of breakaways and through balls to the corners (as we gave up too many of those against Andover),” said first-year head coach Brooke Pacheco. “As a coaching staff we decided to moved some players into different positions.”
The moves included moving Gabriella Diaz-Archilla back as the center back next the Kat MacDonald,” and the coach said that both had stand-out performances. Victoria Catanzano was also dropped into holding center midfield.
“Victoria did a great job disrupting the play when we did not have possession and transitioning into the attack when she won the ball,” said the coach.
While those players came through, certainly so did goalie Christa Giansiracusa, who posted her first varsity shut out by making 15 saves.
“Unfortunately we could not capitalize on any of our scoring opportunities, but I am proud that we were able to keep a clean slate and come out with a tie,” said Pacheco.
In the loss to Andover, the Redmen just couldn't get anything going, while the Warriors dominated the game from the start to finish.
“We did not play our best, but it showed us a lot of things we needed to work on if we were going to compete in the MVC Large School Division,” said Pacheco. “I encouraged the team to move past that loss and look forward to a new day and a new opponent. It was not a question of technical ability or tactical understanding, we just let up a few goals early which deflated the morale for the remainder of the game.”
The lone goal for the Redmen came from junior Cassidy Paige, who was on the back post and redirected a perfectly placed corner kick taken by teammate Rhiannon Anderson.
Tewksbury will return home on Thursday to face Lawrence at 4:30, before having back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday, first going to Bedford for a non-league game at 3:45 and then coming home to face Methuen on Tuesday at 4:30.
