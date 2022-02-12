TEWKSBURY – On Monday night, the 4-8 Tewksbury Redmen Girls Basketball team hosted the 11-4 Chelmsford Lions. The Lions, with their vast number of tall frontcourt players, entered the game averaging 51 points per game. The much smaller Redmen team, entered the game scoring 51 or more points in a game just twice this season.
With those numbers, one would think that Chelmsford would 'take care of business'.
While technically they did as they earned their 12th win of the season, but it certainly wasn't easy. The Redmen played terrific defense throughout all four quarters, including giving up just five field goals the entire second half.
The teams were tied after the third quarter and the same old record repeated itself in the fourth quarter with the Redmen struggling offensively, scoring just two points. That was the difference of the Lions coming away with a scrappy 35-31 victory played at the Romano Gymnasium.
“We did a lot of good things on defense and we were able to generate a lot of turnovers. It just didn't translate on the other end. We didn't get a couple of those easy (baskets) like we needed. The girls played tough on defense, so give credit to them,” said Redmen first-year head coach Joel Mignault.
Tewksbury's offense seemed to be clicking early on with Riley Veits, Kati Polimeno and then Kat MacDonald (three-pointer) connecting on field goals. Her shot tied the game up at 8-8 coming with 3:25 left in the first. After that, the Lions went on a nice run to go up 18-10, before Tewksbury answered with its own 6-0 run behind four free throws and a MacDonald steal and lay-up.
About 90 seconds later, Rachel Picher nailed a three-pointer, before Chelmsford closed out the half on a short 3-0 run to go up by four at the break.
Both teams struggled in the third quarter, but trailing by six with 3:19 to go, Tewksbury climbed right back into the game behind a three-pointer from Maddie Stovesand, a three-point play by Sam Ryan and then Picher with an off-balance shot from the lane, which gave Tewksbury a very brief two-point lead.
From there, Chelmsford ended the final 8:25 outscoring Tewksbury 8-2, which included the Redmen ending the game missing two free throws and turning the ball over four straight possessions. Some of that was due to the different defensive schemes that the Lions' were in, whether it was man-to-man or the 2-3 extended zone.
“We haven't seen a lot of that from them, so it definitely did bother us a bit. It's something that we have seen before, but not something that we see often. It definitely caused us some problems,” said Mignault. “Once again, I would have liked us to shoot the ball more. I thought we had some good looks and the ball just bounced out. It hurts when you score just 31 points – that hurts.”
Mignault was happy with the play from Stovesand, who was a big spark in the second half. She led the team with seven points and also had five rebounds and four steals.
“Maddie is a workhorse. She does so many good things for us. I would like to see her get a couple more bunnies, but (Chelmsford) had some really tall girls down there so it was tough (for Maddie),” said the coach.
MacDonald added six points with seven rebounds and three steals and Polimeno had six points with Picher five.
Tewksbury will be busy with four games in eight nights starting with a home contest Friday night against an undefeated Bedford team, followed by three straight on the road with stops to Dracut on Tuesday, Amesbury on Wednesday and then Lawrence on that Friday.
