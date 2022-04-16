BILLERICA – There is a long way to go obviously, and many challenges still ahead for the Shawsheen Tech Softball team, but as early season starts go, it doesn’t get much better than it has been for the Rams to this point in the season. After struggling to a 4-8 record in last year’s abbreviated season, Shawsheen has already nearly equaled their win total from ago, as they are off to a 3-0 start, including picking up two key wins over CAC rivals.
The Rams could not have scripted a better season opener than the one they had against CAC rival Greater Lowell last Tuesday at Shawsheen, as they earned a 3-0 shutout victory over the Gryphons highlighted by a no-hitter from senior pitcher and captain Sandra Watne of Wilmington.
“This was a good win, and a great way to start the season,” Shawsheen coach Scott Ialuna said. “We got key hits when we needed them, played tough defense, and Sandra pitched a gem.”
The key hits for the Rams started in the first inning when they scored twice to take an early 2-0 lead behind hits from senior captains Ella Malvone of Wilmington and Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury, to go along with a sacrifice fly from Watne. They added another run in the fourth when freshman Gianna Caruso had a hit and then came around to score to make the score 3-0.
That was all the offense that Watne would need on this day. The senior hurler will be relied upon heavily by the Rams this season, and she certainly lived up to her preseason expectations in the season opener, dominating the Gryphons from the start, and never letting up on the way to her no-hitter, allowing only two walks in the game, while another runner reached on an error.
“Sandra kept them off balance most of the day,” Ialuna said. “Greater Lowell has some good hitters at the top of their lineup and are aggressive on the bases. Sandra had three baserunners the whole day, so she was able to take them out of their comfort zone.”
The Rams were back at it just two days later, hitting the road for what was perhaps an even more impressive, come from behind 8-5 victory over an Essex Tech team that has had the Rams number over the past few years.
Shawsheen trailed 3-0 after four innings in this one, but broke the game open with six runs in the fifth inning. They never looked back after that, riding the solid pitching of Mirisola, who tossed a complete game, allowing six hits while striking out six batters and walking only one.
“This was a big win against a very good team. I was so proud of how well the team responded after being down in the fourth inning. We didn’t get a lot of hits, but we made them count,” Ialuna said. “We haven’t beaten Essex in about four years, so this was a big win for us.”
Senior Paityn Rose, who had three hits and an RBI on day, doubled to lead off the big fifth inning. After two walks and two errors scored two runs, Caruso continued the strong start to her high school career, ripping double into the gap for two RBIs.
“It was exciting to watch it develop,” Ialuna said of the Rams fifth inning rally. “It was a cold day, and the team could have easily decided to call it a day. But they showed a lot of fight to come back and I think they were actually a little surprised themselves at what they can be capable of.”
Watne added to the Rams lead, with a home run in the sixth inning, while freshman Aviana Imbimbo joined Caruso in her strong start by smashing a homer in the seventh inning for another insurance run.
The pitching and offense from veteran players like Watne, Mirisola, Malvone, Rose and others have come to be expected for the Rams, but getting big this at critical times from freshmen like Caruso and Imbimbo has been an added bonus for Shawsheen.
“Gianna and Alivia had some tough early at-bats in this game, however, they came through when the team needed them most,” Ialuna said. “So far, I couldn’t be happier with the way both of them (and the team, for that matter) have responded. I know it is early, but right now we have a lot of people contributing offensively and defensively.”
While the Rams first two games were fairly tight affairs, there was no such drama on Monday of this week when they hosted non-league rival Waltham and powered their way to a mercy rule shortened 18-4 victory to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Watne wasn’t quite as dominant as she was during her no hitter, but she was plenty good enough to pick up the win in this one, allowing just four hits and two earned runs, while also striking out 12 batters and walking three, allowing just two earned runs.
Sophomore Paige Fuller of Wilmington was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while sophomore Reagan Bowden was also 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Mirisola was 1-for-3 with three RBI. Junior Mia Bisso of Tewksbury, along with junior Jeyana Cronin also added two RBI’s each on the day.
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday afternoon, when they host CAC rival Lowell Catholic, before returning to the field next Wednesday, April 20, when they host non-league rival Arlington Catholic.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Much like their softball counterparts, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Lacrosse team could not be off to a much better start to the season, picking up two more wins this past week to improve to 4-0 on the season, and looking dominant in the process, defeating Lowell Catholic in a home game last Wednesday by a score of 18-8 before rolling to a 10-3 road win over Nashoba Tech on Monday afternoon.
Shawsheen coach Alex O’Reilly had high hopes for her team coming into this season, but until the season got underway it was hard to tell just how good the Rams could be. Now that they are into the season, the results have been even better than O’Reilly could have hoped for.
“I truly didn't know what to expect from this team going into the season. It was clear during tryouts that the individual talent was there, but I was pleasantly surprised to see how quickly the girls were able to gel together when we scrimmaged Groton-Dunstable back in March,” O’Reilly said. “We worked for two days after that scrimmage at practice, then they came out strong again against Mystic Valley the following week! We have a lot of young blood, and that was where the surprise factor came in. Our freshmen play very mature lacrosse and have a strong read on their opponents and the game in general.”
The freshman and younger players have indeed been outstanding for the Rams, but it has been their seasoned veterans, in particular junior Kerry Brown, who had six goals against Lowell Catholic, along with senior Devin Sweeney who had four goals in the same game and junior Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury, who added a tally of her own in the contest, who have been leading the way.
“Kerry, Devin, and Kiley have been the driving force behind our offensive transitions and plays this season. The three of them feed off of each other all game long. When one falls back and needs a break, the other two kick it into over drive and fill the void,” O’Reilly said. “Kiley McFadden has the same amount of assists as Kerry Brown has goals this season. Kerry has an eye for the back of the net, Kiley has an eye for her teammates' open sticks, and Devin delivers a strong balance of both goals and assists down that end.”
It is not just putting the ball in the net where the trio have excelled, however. While that has been a huge part of their game, they have also brought so much more to the Rams.
“All three girls, in combined efforts, have come up with possession in 75% of the draws so far,” O’Reilly said. “Devin takes the draw most of the time and she controls the ball well getting it off to Kiley or Kerry. Kiley and Kerry give our opponents a really hard time when they battle for possession.”
The Rams also got individual goals from freshmen Fiona Rexford and Jude Sloman as well as from seniors Abbie Wood and Lee Singer. Shawsheen got more of the balanced scoring in the win over Nashoba Tech, with Ashley Talbot of Tewksbury scoring a pair of goals, while Vio Rexford and Sloman each added single tallies. The Rams also saw three players score their first varsity goals, with Emerson Glover, Alexis Fox and Alyssa Constantiello all breaking the ice or their careers.
“This is the place we've worked to get our program to over the last seven years. It has nothing to do with our coaching staff and everything to do with the kids respecting and upholding our team's culture,” O’Reilly said. “We win as a team, lose as a team, play selflessly, and hold each other accountable. This year's group of kids have entirely bought into our culture. It is so obvious in the balanced scoring from every game. We have freshmen, first year varsity players, and returning varsity players all scoring goals. We've had that every year, but never this consistently across games and never this early in the season.”
The Rams two young goalies also both played very well against Lowell Catholic, with freshman Pieris Fowler making nine saves and sophomore Emma McDermott chipping in with eight. They each stepped up again in their matchup with Nashoba Tech, combining for 21 saves in the victory.
“The goalies are crushing it this season! Pieris is a wild animal with no fear. Emma is loud and well-poised in net,” O’Reilly said. “They complement each other so nicely, but at the same time, their style of play is dramatically different. They remind me so much of our former goalie pair Julia Ryan and Jessie Sheppard from the 2018 season. If this is where Emma and P are now so early in their careers, I can't wait to see where they are in a just a year or two.”
Shawsheen will now have some time off before their next game, returning to action on Wednesday, April 27, when they travel to Tyngsboro to take on CAC rival Greater Lowell.
GIRLS TRACK
It was a mixed bag of results for the Shawsheen Tech Girls Track team in the first week of the season, as the Rams split their first two meet, defeating Northeast 67-63 in their season opener at home last Thursday afternoon, before suffering an 85-50 loss to Greater Lawrence on Monday.
In the win over Northeast, the Rams had several athletes step up in multiple events to earn the victory, starting with senior captain Tayla Tildsley, who took first place honors in the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 1:27.9, while also taking first in the discus with a throw of 59’10 and third in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 21.8 seconds. It was the first high school track meet for Tildsley, an All-State Girls Wrestling champion for the Rams, but she seemed to adjust very well.
“We are very happy she came out for the team this year and she has been doing a great job leading by example with the girls,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “She came in here with that great work ethic from wrestling, and people just kind of catch on to that. She has gotten off to a great start.”
Junior captain Hannah Lyle also got her season off to a fine start with a first place finish in the 400 meters in a time of 1:18.00 as well as being part of the first place 4 x 400 relay team along with freshman Isabella Mason of Wilmington, sophomore Emily Penny and freshman Makayla Nolan of Tewksbury. Lyle also scored a first place finish in the long jump with a leap of 15’3”
“Hannah is just so consistent. She is extremely coachable, and she will contribute wherever we need points and will do whatever it takes to help the team,” Gore said. “We feel like we can trust her that if we put her in an event, she will place. She works hard every single day and the other girls really respect that.”
Another top performer for the Rams against Northeast was freshman Amelia Matzke of Wilmington, who took first in the 800 meters in a time of 3:02.00. Matzke would follow up the win over Northeast with another win in the 800 over Greater Lawrence on Monday.
“Amelia has done great so far and she is still learning as a freshman how to pace herself,” Gore said. “She did a great job against Northeast and then against Greater Lawrence against even better competition, she learned how to pace herself and do well against kids who are juniors and seniors. She is going to score a lot of points for us this season.”
The Rams had several other athletes step up in the win over Northeast, with freshman Veronica Peters of Wilmington winning the two-mile, while sophomore Ari Farrell of Wilmington took second in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 19.77. Senior captain Jade Kim earned a second place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 28’2, while also taking third in the long jump with a distance of 12’6. Sophomore Finley Dunham of Tewksbury, meanwhile, was second in the javelin with a throw of 57’4.
In their meet against Greater Lawrence, they Rams had several outstanding efforts, despite suffering an 85-50 loss. Freshman Megan Steeves of Wilmington had a huge day for the Rams, taking first place in both the 100-meter dash in a time of 14.17 and the 200-meter dash in a time of 30.47.
Matzke was once again first in the 800 meters, in a time of 3:03.31, while junior Lindsey Frontain of Tewksbury took first in the discus with a throw of 62-01 and Finley Dunham was second in the javelin with a distance of 65-00.
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday, April 28, when they host CAC rival Greater Lowell at 4:00 pm.
