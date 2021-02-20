TEWKSBURY – After sporting North Andover to a 16-2 lead early on in Tuesday night's first round match-up of the consolation bracket of the inaugural Merrimack Valley Conference Playoff Cup, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team stormed back to take a one-point halftime lead. The teams exchanged several runs in the second half, and NA went up by six with 71 seconds to go. Again Tewksbury stormed back, cut the deficit to one with 23 seconds later, before falling on the short end, losing 63-60.
Tewksbury will travel to face Methuen on Friday at 4 pm in another consolation round game, which will end their season.
The loss on Tuesday, puts the team's record to 5-6 overall.
“We struggled out of the gate and I was really proud of them with how they fought back. We ended up with a one-point lead at the half. We were just unable to sustain it for 32 minutes,” said co-coach Steve Boudreau.
Early on, Tewksbury had a hard time hanging onto the ball, which was a big reason for trailing by two touchdowns.
“North Andover pushes the ball really well in transition, so it was a combination of our turnovers and their early offense and they were getting lay-ups and open three-pointers,” said Boudreau.
North Andover closed the third quarter on a mini seven point run to go up 42-41 and extended it to a combined 12-0 run to go up by five. The Redmen responded with a three-point play with Kalu Olu (14 points) and then two free throws by senior Brady Eagan.
The teams continued to go back-and-forth, until NA went back up by six at 61-55, but Um'ari Seney (career and game high 18 points) converted on both ends of a bucket and a free throw to cut it down to three at 61-58.
Thirty-three seconds later, Olu missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but on the miss, he buried the put-back making it 61-60 with 23 seconds left.
“At that point, we tried to trap and fouled with 13 seconds left. North Andover made both free throws. We came down and (Ryne) Rametta had a look to try to tie it before the buzzer, and we just came up a little bit short,” said Boudreau.
Boudreau said that he was proud of the team's effort and comeback attempts, but of course wishes the outcome was in Tewksbury's favor. He was also extremely pleased with the performance of Seney, who continues to show tremendous potential as a sophomore and newcomer to the varsity line-up.
“I thought Um'ari really grew up tonight,” said Boudreau. “He was going downhill, keeping things simple and he was a playmaker tonight.”
BILLERICA WIN
Not every win needs to be pretty. You need to grind out the ugly performance as well, and last Wednesday night was ugly for sure. But down the stretch, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys's basketball team hit some clutch free throws and prevailed over Billerica 46-43 during Senior Night.
Two days later the same two teams met again with Tewksbury playing significantly better and coming away with a 75-58 victory which closed the regular season out with a 5-5 record. The Redmen split series with North Andover, Chelmsford and Dracut, swept Billerica and were swept by Central Catholic.
In the first game, Tewksbury led 12-5 after first before Billerica closed out the second quarter on a 11-0 run cutting the deficit to two. The Indians were able to take a short one-point lead with 4:33 left in the third, but senior David Miller sank a three-pointer and about 90 seconds later, his teammate Brady Eagan, another senior, drained his own and the Redmen led 34-31 after three.
Tewksbury led by six at 40-34 with 6:10 to go and Kalu Olu (two), Um'ari Seney (four), went 6-for-6 from the free throw line to seal the victory.
“It's better to learn in a grind-it-out ugly win, than to lose,” said Boudreau. “We'll take this and run. The bottom line is our team did enough down the stretch to win a Merrimack Valley Conference basketball game. We're going to continue to work hard on execution, and value the time that we have left together.”
Tewksbury had three players end in double figures with Olu and Eagan finishing with 11 each and Seney with 10. Olu added 5 rebounds while Eagan had a real strong start with four of his five steals in the first half, as well as six total boards on the night.
“Brady Eagan has worked extremely hard on both ends, offensively and defensively. It's good to see all of the work that he has put in pay off for him during game day.
He just had a great off-season. He's a winner and he's been a key part to our success this season,” said Boudreau.
