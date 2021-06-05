WENHAM – Before the season started, first-year head coach Scott Wilson said that the biggest goal he had for his team this spring was to win the Eastern Mass Division 3 Relay Meet.
Throughout rain, cold temperatures and just miserable conditions, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' track-and-field team put forth a tremendous effort, but fell just short of pulling off a big upset over Burlington and the other 13 teams.
Burlington won its eighth title in the past ten years. Stoughton was second with 62 points, followed by Tewksbury with 54, and then Wilmington and Wakefield were fourth and fifth.
“To finish third leaves me a little bit disappointed because I wanted to win it,” said Wilson. “Burlington, who I think has won it seven or eight of the last ten years, they have a pretty good program over there (and they prevailed). I thought we got several performances that out-performed by projections and then we had a couple come up short. If we came through on those couple of items, we could be pole vaulting for the win and that would have been pretty awesome.”
Tewksbury ended up winning the 4x100 and 4x200 relay races, came in second in the triple jump, third in both the 4x400 and shot put, fourth in the javelin, discus, 4x110-shuttle hurdles, and then also picked up a sixth in the 1,600 sprint medley and a seventh in the 4x800-relay.
The 4x100 team consisted of Neftali Mercedes, Huge Melo dos Santos, Danny Kusmaul and Alex Arbogast and they came in at 45.09 seconds. The last three guys in that race followed Ryan Cuvier to win the 4x200 relay with a combined time of 1:34.36.
Those teams earned 20 of the team's points, while another six were unexpectedly added a short time after.
“(Besides the 4x100 and 4x200) the 4x400 team may have run the race of the day,” said Wilson. “Literally five minutes before the race, I was trying to figure out who would run that race.”
That group consisted of Justin Pelletier, Zach Connolly, Josh Linnehan and Jack Rennell, who combined to run 3:49.35.
“Those four guys got thrown together with very little time and they finished in third place. We haven't had a time that low in the 4x400 all season. It was by far our best 4x4 race of the season,” said Wilson.
The shuttle hurdle team finished at 1:13.79 behind the efforts of Derek Munroe, Lovens Lamousnery, Trevor Trodden and Dom Valway. The 1,600 sprint medley team of Julian Quintal, Rennell, Elijah Achonolu and Brady Chapman finished sixth at 4:03.57 and finally in the running events, the 4x800 team was seventh (sixth in scoring because Burlington ran a 'B' team) with a time of 9:26.11 and that was thanks for Connolly, Linnehan, Will Eskenas and Alek Cranston.
Tewksbury placed in four of the field events, which is remarkable considering the conditions. The triple jump team of Trodden (2nd overall, 39-05.75), Cuvier (3rd overall, 39-02.25) and Acholonu (19th overall, 34-10.25) combined to take second.
The trio of Munroe (third overall, 42-02.00), Conor Moynihan (8th, 38-03.25) and Kyle Adams (24th, 32-08.50) combined to take third in the shot put. In the discus, Moynihan (3rd overall, 98-05), Adams (13th overall, 87-04) and Anthony Naghibi (22nd, 65-07) finished fourth, and then the javelin trio of Munroe (1st overall, 147-01), Valway (4th, 110-07) and Adams (22nd, 99-09) combined to take fourth.
“In the javelin, it was really tough throwing conditions, but we were four meters from finishing first,” said Wilson. “In the high jump we weren't able to clear the opening height, therefore we got no points in that event. That happens, it was wet, there were puddles everywhere, don't want to make excuses but bottom line the conditions were tough.”
