TEWKSBURY – In last week's edition, the Town Crier previewed the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys hockey team. Head coach Derek Doherty was excited about the possibilities of what this year's team could accomplish on the ice, especially knowing all of the veterans he had returning.
On Monday afternoon, just two days after beating the same North Andover team which knocked them out of the state tournament last year, the two teams locked horns again in a physical, intense game that saw eleven penalties called, while one North Andover player got the heave-ho.
Tewksbury was called for eight of those penalties, including one ill-advised one after the team's third goal, which allowed the Scarlet Knights to get back into the game, scoring a power play goal of their own, before adding another one with 5:19 to go. Tewksbury held off the fort down the stretch and put the game away with an empty-netter to come away with a 4-2 win, which comes after the 3-1 win in the first meeting.
“When we play 5-on-5, I think we're really tough to beat because we're so deep on the forward end and then when we're killing penalties and (defenseman) Caden (Connors) is on the ice the whole time, it's pretty tough (for opposing teams). We found a way to win this game so that's a plus,” said Doherty.
The game was extremely chippy on both sides, especially in the first two periods before one of the referees understandably became irate, giving both teams warnings that the aggressive behavior would not be tolerated. The Redmen were called for three penalties in the first period and five more in the second.
“Too many penalties and it did take away our momentum. We could have ended this game after we scored that third goal but we got an unsportsmanlike taunting penalty (and North Andover scored on the power play),” said Doherty. “We just talked about this – my teams are always disciplined and I don't like any of that stuff that went on and the kids know that. I don't expect that stuff to happen again.”
The Redmen built the 2-0 first period lead on a power play goal by Sean Lane as he buried a fourth rebound from intight, and then Jason Cooke's monster slap shot from the left circle found its way to the top corner.
The score remained 2-0 thanks to Redmen goalie Chase Perault, who was outstanding all game, turning away 26-of-28 shots. He made a great right pad save on a slap shot as Tewksbury was killing a penalty in the first five minutes of the second period. That allowed Tewksbury to regroup and get the third goal off the stick of Aaron Connelly coming with 3:55 remaining in the period. The Redmen were called for the taunting penalty and NA responded scoring a goal 13 seconds later making it 3-1.
Tewksbury was then called for two additional penalties coming in the final minute and had to hold off a 5-on-3 for 1:10 to begin the third.
“We had to get through that 5-on-3 and if we didn't, we were going to be in trouble,” said Doherty. “I said it to the coaches at the time that if North Andover scored on that, I could see us just get deflated, so that was huge for us holding them off. But we're deep. I can throw four forward lines out there at any time which is nice. They all know the systems, and most of them have played in the systems and are returners.”
During that two-man advantage, NA couldn't get one past Perault, who was superb making three consecutive saves with his body and stick, while low to the ground and in great position.
“Chase played a great game. He made a lot of stops towards the end of the game. He made some nice saves before that. He stayed composed,” said Doherty. “We have a good problem here as we have two good goalies. Ben (O'Keefe) played the first game and he played great and Chase played in this one and he also played great. This was exciting and it's about time these kids got to play some hockey.”
With 1:54 left, NA was called for a penalty and a short time after that, they pulled the goalie for the extra skater but Tewksbury's Jason Cooke scored his second goal, this one an empty-netter to ice this one.
Cooke led the offense with two goals, while Lane and Connelly had single tallies. Cole Stone added two assists, while Will O'Keefe, Matthew Cooke and John Beatrice had single assists.
In Saturday's win, Stone had two goals and O'Keefe had a goal and an assist, while Jason Cooke added an assist.
“We were down 1-0 and came back and scored two goals in the third period and then we got a late empty-netter. We out shot them like 30-15 or something like that. Today was a little different, but we came away with the win,” said Doherty.
O'Keefe now has 96 career points, needing four more to reach triple digits.
Tewksbury will now have a home-and-home series with Chelmsford, who is coached by former TMHS player Kevin Leonard. The teams will meet Friday night at the Hallenborg Arena at 5:10 and then will play the next day at Breakaway at 3:55 pm. Check out TMHS Athletics' Twitter page for information on viewing the games.
