TEWKSBURY – Conor Cremin is a kid who gets it.
He’s a kid who is not only skilled and competes very hard in all three of his sports, but he does it the right way. He doesn’t say a peep, he loves his teammates and he embraces the challenges that lie ahead of him.
A senior forward on the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys’ hockey team, Cremin has been an important part to the program’s success in each of the four years wearing the blue and red uniform. He started out as a plugger on the fourth line and worked his way up to the third line and now the second.
This season Cremin has taken his game to a new level. He’s extremely fast on his skates, he is averaging a little less than a point per game playing alongside his longtime pals Ryan Flynn and Brady Chapman. The three of them are huge reasons why the Redmen won the state championship title a year ago and finished this regular season with an 18-1-1 mark, the best record since 1996.
For Cremin, he has taken it all in and has enjoyed every second of it.
“It's been a great experience (playing here for four years) and to make it this far. A lot of guys are stepping up to fill those roles. I just feel like that I've been doing what I've had to do,” he said.
Last Wednesday in the team’s regular season finale, Cremin and Chapman scored two goals each to lead the Redmen past Wilmington, 5-2. Through the 20 games this season, Cremin now has four goals and eleven assists, while Chapman has four goals and eight assists and Flynn has eight goals and five assists.
The trio has combined for 16 goals and 24 assists coming in 20 games. Last year they combined for three goals and nine assists.
But it’s much, much more than the offensive stats. All three of them are terrific backcheckers, are physical, they all grind in the corners and in front of the net. On top of all of that, they are strong with their breakouts, their passing and getting the puck into and through the neutral zone.
“We have been playing together since we were (at the) Squirt (level). We just have a lot of chemistry together and we just work really well together. We all work really well together, doesn't matter if it's in the offensive zone or in the defensive zone,” said Cremin. “Brady's definitely the biggest playmaker I know. He fed me today on one of my goals. He's a hard worker and his defensive zone work is definitely his specialty, but he also knows how to work good in the offensive zone.
“Flynn is a big grinder. He likes to go into the corners (and play physical). He has a nice shot, he's around the net and he's smart out there, too.”
Leading 2-1 minutes into the second period against Wilmington, Chapman scored his second goal of the game to give the Redmen some breathing room. Then with about five minutes left in the period, Tewksbury went on the power play. Jeremy Insogna took a shot from the right point which missed the short side of the net. The puck bounced off the back boards and right onto the stick of Cremin, who was playing off the far post. He gathered the puck, skated right into and slid the puck into the open net as the goaltender was on the right side, down after trying to stop the initial shot.
“As an opponent, Conor gets under your skin. He's skilled and he's great on that line with his two buddies,” said Redmen head coach Derek Doherty. “For four years, he's been a hard worker and has been a big part of this team and this program. He's gone from being a little kid (as a freshman) to growing up to being a man now and he's done a really good job.”
A few minutes after his first goal, Chapman delivered a gorgeous pass to Cremin, who again easily drove the puck home coming with 8.2 seconds left in the period to put the exclamation point on the victory!
“Wilmington and Tewksbury (hockey) is always a big rivalry. Tonight, (the game) got a little bit physical but we came in it knowing what we had to do. Once that first goal came, we just kept coming,” Cremin said.
Last year the Redmen finished with 19 overall wins and this year’s team has 18 just in the regular season. Being a part of the 37 wins has certainly been pretty special.
“This has been a great season and we're rolling right now. I didn't really expect to come this far (with an 18-1-1 record) because of the team that we had last year and a lot of guys left. But a lot of guys (on this year's roster) are filling up those holes,” said Cremin.
Cremin comes from an athletic family. His older sister Molly was a three-season runner at Tewksbury High and now a member of the Stonehill cross-country and track programs. His twin sister Colleen has dabbled in sports, as did his mother Christine back when she was in high school. Conor’s father Dave was an All-American all four years of his cross-country and track career at UMass-Lowell. He helped lead the team to a National Championship title in 1991 and later was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
“My dad always wanted me to stick with cross-country, but I stopped when I was in the eighth grade. He's definitely been a big role model for me. He's always making sure that I'm working hard, that I'm healthy and things like that. I know he was a great athlete,” said Conor.
Certainly, Conor has become a great athlete too – being a member of the golf, ice hockey and lacrosse teams at TMHS. He said that he’s undecided on where he will attend college, but has thrown around the possibility of becoming a firefighter. He’s far from completing those thoughts about his future. For now, it’s all about Redmen hockey and surviving as long as possible in the upcoming playoffs, starting with Thursday’s game against Lowell Catholic.
“It's basically win or go home,” he said. “We have to keep the same mindset. We have to keep rolling and just keep playing and going like we have been.”
Spoken like a kid who gets it.
