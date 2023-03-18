MANCHESTER, NH/TEWKSBURY – Between her high and collegiate career, Kelly Golini has played nine years of hockey. She has played in hundreds of games, has compiled an incredible 371 total points, has played in many championship games, has endured three surgeries, has taken cortisone shots and seems to have as many personal and team accomplishments and accolades as Hilary Knight.
Recently her incredible collegiate career at Division 1 St. Anselm college ended, when the team lost in the championship game of the NEWHA (New England Women's Hockey Alliance League) to Long Island University, 2-0.
Before that loss, she was named the league's Player of the Year. Over the course of this season, she registered her 50th career goal, her 100th career point, she tied for the league lead in points, was first in assists, ranked second in the nation in all of National Collegiate level of women's hockey in face-off percentage at .531. She also became the Hawks' all-time leader in games played (132).
The loss to LIU ended countless minutes, hours, days and seasons in hockey rinks. It ended memories that will last her entire life, and it also gave her countless friendships that she'll carry on for the rest of her life.
And it will also give her some rest.
“Yeah, I think I'm done. I think I'm done for real this time,” she said noting that she has one class left to achieve her Master's Degree, and is currently looking to get a job in Cyber Security. “I've had three surgeries, two on my hip and I've had some injuries this year that couldn't really heal because of the season. I think I'm ready to get my body a break and just try to completely heal everything from the past 20 years of playing hockey.”
Over the course of her hockey journey, Golini has had two hip surgeries which was followed up with three cortisone shots. This year she also had a stress fracture in her foot and last year on top of her hip woes, she broke her kneecap.
“I think it's definitely time to let that heal and live a normal life,” she said with a laugh.
The Town Crier believes that Golini is the third female player from Tewksbury to play Division 1 hockey at the collegiate level, following Sarah Russell at Boston University and Brittany Murphy at UConn.
Golini finished her career with 58 goals and 63 assists for 121 points. In four seasons, the graduate student had 12 power play goals, three short-handed goals, 11 game-winners and had just 38 penalty minutes. This season she finished with 18 goals and 26 assists and was a plus-12. Four times this season she had two goals in a game and 11 times this season, she had two or more points in a game. All of that was accomplished after she got off to a slow start with one assist through the team's first six games.
The Hawks had a gruesome schedule facing the likes of Quinnipiac, Dartmouth, Maine, Merrimack and UNH. St. Anselm finished the regular season with 18 wins, which included post-season wins over Stonehill and St. Michael's, before losing to LIU in the league's championship game.
“We did go on a good post-season run. It was kind of similar to last year. I wouldn't say it's like what it was when I first got to St. Anselm and we were a Division 2 team my freshman year. We were a powerhouse and then we made the jump to Division 1 and I think we really held our own,” said Golini. “We have beaten high named Division 1 programs like Dartmouth and Maine, and we almost had Merrimack and we almost had UNH. We were beating UNH in the majority of that game until the end.
“We definitely belong in the league, but the record that we had definitely doesn't show how good of a season that we had. Making it to the (league) championship game was good for the whole team and the entire program.”
The NEWHA consists of LIU, St. Anselm, Stonehill, Franklin Pierce, Sacred Heart, C.W. Post and St. Michael's. It continues to become a very strong conference and those games are certainly terrific takes.
“I think the NEWHA has a lot to offer right now. There's going to be seven teams next year and there's an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament if you win the league championship,” said Golini. “There's a lot of new and great talent coming in. There's two transfers coming in that I know of, one from Boston University and the other from Quinnipiac and Stonehill got a transfer from BC, so the NEWHA is very appealing right now. Within five years, I can imagine it's going to be a very competitive league in Division 1.”
This was St. Anselm's fifth time reaching the league championship game, and the team's 18 wins was the most since the 2018-'19 season.
“It was a good year. It's still and adjustment going to a full Division-1 schedule. This is our third year in Division 1, so I think teams are starting to take us more seriously especially from even last year,” said Golini. “We used to play all of these Division 1 teams and they would have their freshmen goalie play against us or they would have their first-year players see a lot of ice time against us and being on the opposing team you are like 'wow, that's kind of a sad feeling that they think they can play their newbies against us'. It didn't work out for Maine and it didn't work out for Dartmouth so I think teams started to realize that they couldn't take us lightly anymore. That was a really good sign and it showed respect.
“People don't play us anymore thinking it's going to be a walk in the park. They are actually going to have to fight and battle. Quinnipiac is one of the top teams in the nation and we had them in a tough game in the first night so it just shows that his program is definitely progressing positively and I think it's going to be a very good program in the future.”
While St. Anselm competed but lost to most of those elite D1 programs, they certainly played a fantastic game in the tough 2-0 loss to LIU.
“This sounds like excuses but that was our fifth game that week. We played Friday, Saturday and Sunday including a whole overtime in that Sunday game, then we played Wednesday and then we had to travel to Long Island on Friday for the game on Saturday, so that was a really long week,” said Golini. “LIU only had to play on Wednesday and then host us on Saturday, so I think between their week off and only playing one game before us definitely helped them. We didn't have that whole week off before, we played three games. It's tough traveling in general and then come out and really show who you are as a team.
“The LIU loss was pretty similar to our playoff run last year. We get into these championship games and then we can't score a goal. We are always (losing) to the top goalies of the league. Last year, the Franklin Pierce goalie (Suzette Faucher) got the Goalie of the Year award and this year, the LIU goalie (Tindra Holm) won the Goalie of the Year award and they don't get that for no reason because they are very good goalies. It was tough – she played lights out and she's a really good goalie. I don't think we got enough really good chances on her. They capitalized on their chance, which was enough to win them the championship.”
Now over a week from that heartbreaking defeat, Golini was asked about her accomplishments and accolades in the sport. In high school, she broke the Tewksbury-Methuen co-op program record with 250 points. She finished her career with 156 goals and 94 assists and surpassed the previous mark set by now professional player Amanda Conway of Methuen. Golini was a four-time MVC/DCL All-Conference selection, a three-time Lowell Sun Player of the Year and a two-time Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic, as well as a two-time Dream team selection.
She immediately had success at St. Anselm being named to the league's All-Rookie team in 2018-19. That season as a freshman, she led the team in goals with 18 and ranked in the to-15 in the nation for freshmen points per game at 0.78.
“It's been crazy thinking about (the accomplishments),” she said. “(My family and I were) actually talking about this the other night, butt some of the things that I achieved, I never thought were even possible. I remember my freshman year when Katy Meehan (of St. Anselm) was named the League's Player of the Year and I always looked at her as an amazing hockey player. I just thought I was this really good hockey player in Tewksbury, but coming here this girl is legit and she's the real deal and now I'm the Player of the Year. It's just things that I never thought were possible to get, I have achieved. It's really exciting to know that I have put in a lot of hard work and fought through injuries, practiced all summer and all year for it to pay off in my final year of hockey. Other than a championship, I don't think I could go out on a higher note than this.”
Throughout her time with the Hawks, Golini admitted that it took her some time before she realized that she could indeed play the game of hockey with the best of them.
“My parents obviously always believed in me so much and so has my whole family. They have told me that I'm the greatest hockey player and all of that, but honestly, I never looked at myself in that way,” she said. “I always thought that there are so many people who are better than me and I'm really not that good and you guys aren't looking at all of the other player. I guess it's kind of put into perspective with my career going out this way, so maybe it's time that I do give myself some credit and realize that I am a pretty good hockey player. It's been exciting for me too.
“Obviously my parents and my family are so happy for me, but it is really eye-opening for me because I had never thought of myself as that kind of player. I just always thought of it as I'm doing my job and I'm supposed to be scoring, I'm supposed to be getting assists and that's just my job. It's above and beyond your job as a forward or a center to be breaking records and getting the Player of the Year (award) and achieving what I have achieved. It's kind of nice to finally let myself believe that I am a good hockey player.”
While her accolades and memories are a mile long, Golini said nothing compares to the game on December 31st, a home contest against Merrimack.
“There was probably 25 to 30 members of my family at the Merrimack game. I had 99 (career) points at the time and they all went, hoping that I would get that one point, which luckily I did. That was an amazing memory – it's definitely my number one memory of hockey,” she expressed. “Playing at the Garden was great and playing in all of these championship games was great, my freshman (college year) playing in the championship game was an amazing experience, but having my whole family at that game (meant more). When they announced my name for getting an assist, they all went crazy and it's definitely a feeling that I'll never forget. I could have ended my career after that game.”
One member of her family on hand that day was her older brother Michael. He was a member of the Tewksbury High state championship team in 2011. Kelly was asked about the fact that her brother had something that she didn't.
“It's always been a family joke that I don't have a championship ring, (and people would say) you don't have a championship title and your brother does. He always has that on you. I do agree, he does. But after that (Merrimack) game, he came up to my (dorm) room and he officially gave me his state championship ring and said that I have deserved and earned the best hockey player of the family title. It was really nice (that he did that),” she said.
But the ring is nothing compared to what he's done for her over the years.
“Oh gosh, I don't even know if I could explain it. He's the reason why I started playing hockey. I was a dancer and a soccer player before hockey. I was your typical young girl, who wanted to play all of those sports and I was getting dragged around to his hockey practices and his hockey games. I used to fetch the pucks in the stands that would fly out of the rink. If it wasn't for him playing hockey, and me being in the rink all of the time, watching him play all of the time, seeing him be with all of his friends (is why I started to play).
“The one thing that made me want to play so bad was watching him and how close he was to his teammates. At the time they were his best friends and they were always hanging out together and always were just having so much fun and I wanted to do that. If it wasn't for him, I probably never would have thought of playing hockey. Who knows maybe I would have become a soccer player – he's been a huge part of who I am as a hockey player. His feedback on my games means more to me than I think he even knows. Every time he comes or watches one of my games, it's always 'Mikey is here, my brother is here and I'm so glad my brother is here'. He's played such a big part (in my success).”
Besides her brother, Kelly said in terms of playing the game of hockey and the X's and O's, that her father also played a big part.
“My dad played through high school. He coached my brother until he got into high school and then he coached me from the year I started to when I went to high school, too. He's been the major part in both of our hockey lives, If it wasn't for him, my brother wouldn't have played hockey and I never would have played hockey. It really definitely is all on him,” she said.
Certainly her father and brother introduced her to the sport, and helped her develop her skills on the ice, but becoming one of the all-time greatest players here in Tewksbury and at St. Anselm, well that all belongs to Kelly Golini.
