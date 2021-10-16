TEWKSBURY - Leave it to your arch-rival to come in and mess up a good thing.
The Tewksbury High field hockey has been loving its new night-game home field, Doucette Stadium, the past couple weeks, scoring goals and winning games.
Wilmington paid a visit, Tuesday night, and trampled all over that Redmen home field advantage thing, getting five goals from senior Rita Roche in a 6-0 non-league triumph.
It was a phenomenal night for the Wildcats, who had not scored more than two goals in any of their previous games to this point.
The teams opened the season against one another over in Wilmington, and the game ended in a 1-1 tie. The Wildcats were looking forward to the rematch.
"We've been waiting for this, and they were ready," said Wilmington coach Leanne Ebert, whose team is now 4-7-2. "They are a great group, and they get along well, and they have been struggling with clicking on the field."
Tewksbury was hoping to continue its success at Doucette, and perhaps evening its overall record with a victory. Instead the Redmen are now 3-5-3.
"I was thinking we haven't lost here yet, and we're on a good streak," said Tewksbury High coach Brooke Pacheco. "Then this happens."
Right from the start, the Wildcats were getting the better of the play, and it translated into good scoring chances while the Redmen were barely getting anything going in the attacking end.
Wilmington's first goal came with 9:07 left in the first quarter. Ava DeProfio converted a pass from Sonny Reberio.
The Wildcats kept on coming in the second quarter, resulting with the first goal for Roche. It came off a nice short pass from Nokomis Bramantecohen. The senior was denied by goalie Avery Della Piana at the left post. She turned and passed to Roche, who fired the ball in for a 2-0 lead.
"We've been moving the positions around a little bit and seeing what works," said Ebert. "Tonight's lineup worked well. They clicked right off the bat and worked well together."
Wilmington got a pure hat trick in the third quarter, with each goal assisted by a different players. The first two were less than two minutes apart. Kailyn St. Jean assisted on the first one and Celia Kulis made a nice pass from the right corner to set up Roche for her third goal of the game.
"Once they got a couple in, they flew with it," said Ebert. "You saw, they were all happy for one another. I think that really helped carry them."
The Redmen had some key injuries and players who were not at full strength, Tuesday night, and were not able to adjust to being less than at full strength.
"We are just at the point where it's the middle of the season, we have three games a week, and we are beat up," said Pacheco. "I can see that they are exhausted and it transfers into how they play. Once they (opposition) get a couple goals, then the motivation and the morale go down a little bit. It wasn't our night."
Roche sent the game into running time with 3:30 left in the third, scoring her fourth goal of the game off a pass from Carina O'Donnell.
It took only a minute into the fourth quarter for Roche to score her fifth consecutive goal for the 6-0 final. O'Donnell notched her second assist.
"They were thrilled and I'm thrilled for them," said Ebert. "It was a great win and they needed it. I'm hoping we are going in the right direction now."
Before that win, Wilmington blanked Woburn, 1-0, on Monday as Roche again had the lone goal. Wilmington will host Burlington on Thursday night at 6 pm and then also Wakefield on Tuesday afternoon at 4 pm.
Tewksbury had another non-league game on Friday afternoon at Auburn High's all-purpose facility. Michelle Kusmaul got the only goal for the Redmen in the 1-1 tie. Auburn played a more aggressive style of field hockey than Tewksbury was used to facing, but the officials were able to keep the game under control.
Before that was a 5-0 win over Dracut with Kat Schille scoring four of the team’s goals.
The Redmen have a busy week ahead with three home games, beginning with Chelmsford on Wednesday (3:45 p.m) at the high school turf field with results not known as of presstime.
Then it's back to Doucette Stadium for the Redmen on Friday against Lowell, and Monday against Haverhill. Both those games begin at 7:15 p.m.
