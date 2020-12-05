WILMINGTON — If you spend time on social media, especially with Twitter and you follow the local high school programs, coaches and media outlets, you probably have come across a new Podcast site which has taken off as fast as a pass coming out of the arm of Patrick Mahomes.
Wilmington resident Anthony Petrelis — who previously spent two years as the Arlington Catholic Cougars head football coach resigning after the 2019 season after enduring a mini heart attack earlier in the season — has started up a site called, “Beyond X's and O's Podcast.”
This hour-plus show airs once a week to “highlight and showcase coaches and their programs at the high school and college levels.”
This podcast show is certainly unique. Petrelis features coaches, from all different schools and in each interview session, he gets into the personal side of coaches in an informative, relaxed type atmosphere. He caps each one of them off with a fun, two-minute drill, firing off questions with coaches responding with one or two word answers.
“My biggest goal from doing this and I tell the coaches this when we talk, is I want to promote you and your program, specifically you,” he said. “As a coach, you do a lot, there's a lot behind closed doors that people don't know about. People judge you with what's on the field, the product and your record and rightfully so, but there's also another aspect to the job that a lot of people are unaware of that you do on a constant basis. That's what I want shine on.
“I want people to see these shows and realize that 'wow this coach is a great person' or 'wow this is the person who coaches my son or daughter' or 'this is great that the football program has this coach, who is doing all of the right things'. I want the coaches to look great because I think anybody who coaches and spends time with kids is a caring person. I want people to see the whole picture of them.”
The first episode started in early September and back on November 20th, his tenth show featured Wilmington High School football coach Craig Turner, who was an excellent guest.
Petrelis recently released an interview with Ashley Tsoukalas, the head girls lacrosse coach at Central Catholic, and this upcoming week will be a feature with old friend Jay Keane, the former WHS Girls Hoop coach, who went was named the state's Coach of the Year after leading Malden Catholic, a team of ninth and tenth graders to the sectional semi-finals.
Petrelis resigned from coaching after the completion of the 2019 football season. Then just a few months later, when COVID-19 hit, he came up with the idea.
“One night during quarantine, I started to think about a lot of my friends who coach spring sports and who at the time were affected by COVID-19,” he said. “I would touch base with them and also stay in touch with a lot of the football players who were playing a spring sport. I was listening to the coaches stories and I said to myself that I really wanted to stay involved with high school sports. I knew how hard I worked over a long period of time. There’s so many things off the field that coaches do and no one ever recognizes or realizes you do these things. I thought that it would be great to have a place where coaches could share their stories. They could share their stories about things they do or have done that many people don't realize, things they do before a game starts besides looking at records or scores. People get to see exactly what a coach does and everything that’s involved in the job.
“During that spring, talking to all of these coaches, I found it amazing that the coaches were doing all of these things to stay on top of what their student-athletes were doing. I looked across the state and there was really nothing dedicated in this area, of getting in depth with local coaches and getting to know them a little bit more. This way gives me a way to stay revelant with people, coaches and high school sports. I just felt like there was nothing out there for this kind of Podcast.
“I then educated myself with Podcasts. I did a lot of reading and a lot of video watching. I ended up getting a producer and she signed on pretty quickly and that's my wife Jenna. She does on all of the fancy stuff, does the YouTube stuff and she is just so good technology wise. I would be nothing without her.”
A COACHING BACKGROUND
Petrelis, 37, grew up in Medford. He attended Arlington Catholic, played three sports, football (wide receiver/safety), ice hockey and ran track, graduating in 2001. He served as a captain of the football team during his senior year along with one of his good friends, Kevin Bowen, who is the son of WHS running back great Jack Bowen.
“We were captains together and he's one of my really close friends,” said Petrelis. “He was a really good player. He was real physical, a big kid, smart and knew the game really well. On the defensive line, he was a mismatch because other teams had a lot of trouble blocking him. He went on to play football at Norwich and he was a real good player.”
After graduating from high school, Petrelis attended Lasell College (now University), graduating in 2005 with a degree in elementary education.
“I didn't play any sports there,” he said. “Truthfully, I went to Lasell for education and I took becoming an educator pretty serious. I truly didn't have the passion to continue to play sports at that next level.”
Immediately after graduating, he landed a job as a fifth grade teacher at the McGlynn Elementary School in Medford. He also landed a position as a coach, going back to AC.
“My high school coach Serge Clivio had reached out to me about coaching at the freshman level back at Arlington Catholic. I convinced my older brother (Chris) to coach with me. We both played for Serge at AC. My brother coached with me for four years and then after he left, I stayed on with the program (taking two years off, but up until 2019),” said Petrelis.
Petrelis served as the freshmen coach before becoming the defensive coordinator.
“The culture there was we always scored a million points, but we couldn't stop anybody and were in a lot of shoot-outs,” he said. “One of my biggest goals heading in as the defensive coordinator was to toughen up defensively and we did. We were winning a lot more games that were low scoring and we didn't have to go out and score three or four touchdowns a game to win. That was my biggest goal heading in was to change that reputation that we could score with anyone but couldn't stop anyone.”
In 2008, his second season as the team's DC, Arlington Catholic captured the Division 3 Super Bowl championship title. The Cougars avenged a loss to Swampscott the year before with a 22-9 victory in the old playoff format, which advanced the team to the grand finale at Gillette Stadium. That's when AC defeated Norton, 32-20.
The following year the Cougars led the entire state in least points against, averaging less than ten per game. Petrelis stayed on as DC through the end of the 2015 season, all under Serge Clivio, the highly respected, Hall of Fame Coach, who spent 29 years guiding the program.
AN ASSEMBLY TO REMEMBER
In the 2014-15 school year, Petrelis was going through his normal routine of teaching and then coaching football. When he was at school, he organized all kinds of after school programs such as three basketball leagues, flag football and he also did a number of educational programs with the kids.
“That school year, I won 'The Milken Educator Award'. It's given to forty teachers a year across the country and I was a recipient,” he said. “It was out of the blue — I had no idea about winning it. We had an assembly that day. No one knew what it was about. The only one who knew was the principal.”
The assembly was to honor their Milken Educator Award winner., Mr. Petrelis. Besides being recognized by his school and the kids, Petrelis was also awarded $25,000 for being selected to his elite group of excellent teachers throughout the country. He said that the money was used to buy his house in Wilmington, and since 2015 he has resided here in town.
“Then my life kind of got crazy after that. I got a lot of job offers and was flying around all across the country. I went to Kansas City, I was down in (Washington) D.C., and I went to a lot of different places in terms of winning that award and where it brought me,” he said.
That chaotic few months led him to make a very difficult decision.
“At that time, coaching wasn't in the cards for me just because of the commitment that I had to make (with my profession),” he explained. “I had a really long conversation with Serge. We had always had the talk that I would take over after him, so I had to have a real honest conversation with him about my career and the opportunities that I had in front of me. I ended up leaving coaching for a couple of years.”
Later on, he elected to stay at McGlynn, but gave up coaching for the next two years.
“When the (head coach position) opened up (after the 2017 season), Serge reached out to me to apply. There were other real strong candidates and after taking a few years off, I didn't think that I would have a chance, but they really liked what I had to say and the direction I wanted to bring the program. Then I got the job.”
Said Clivio to the Boston Herald, "Anthony is an outstanding choice as the next head coach. I am thrilled that he will be able to bring his knowledge, energy, school pride and character to the program. I know that the team will have a great coach and an even better person."
That first year the Cougars finished 2-8 overall, which included a loss to Arlington on Thanksgiving Day. That game ended an 11-year rivalry with the school, and AC then agreed to play Shawsheen Tech on Turkey Day, starting in 2019.
He said that despite the record, he felt as if the program had made a lot of progress from the start of the season until the end.
“The year before I got there, they were like 4-1 and then lost like six consecutive games and they gave up a lot of points,” said Petrelis. “That was one of the points of emphasis when I took the position. It wasn't that I wanted to change a lot because Serge runs a tremendous program, it was just toughing our team up and I don't mean physically, I mean mentally. I wanted to prepare them for tough situations and try to prepare them mentally to be tougher in tougher situations. That was something I noticed in films, in interviews the kids and talking to some of the returning coaches. It just seemed like when games were close, we would lose our mental toughness.
“That was a big emphasis for me that we would be mentally prepared for everything. Surely we were, but that first year we finished 2-8 and we lost six games by seven points or less. We were in games and we played a pretty tough schedule with Bishop Fenwick, Cardinal Spellman and St. Mary's all loaded teams and two of those three teams went to the Super Bowl in their respective division that year. We played some pretty good teams and we played tough against them. I was happy because I saw how much mentally tougher we were getting and how much more physical we were getting, especially on defense.
“I wish I had a little bit more time with that team because defensively we were very good. We had two linebackers who were out of this world, that I hadn't seen at that school in a very long time. I knew that we could do a lot on defense because I could trust those guys.”
Petrelis said that his teams usually played a 3-4 type of defense.
“We were a very disciplined, gap controlled defensive team. We made sure defensive linemen and linebackers accounted for every gap and they knew what their responsibilities were. Another stressing point that we had was a lot of walk-throughs — here we go they are in this set, what do we do and this is what we're going to call. OK boom, next set, what are we going to do? We did a lot of teaching and I found that doing a lot of teaching made us play faster on the field the day of the game.”
A TRIP TO THE NURSE'S OFFICE
In December of 2018, Petrelis and his wife became proud parents of twins, a girl, Ruby and a boy, Anthony, Jr. Nine months later, the football season started out with non-league losses to Watertown and Bedford, two teams Turner and his staff defeated in 2018. Petrelis woke up one morning to head to school, which would be followed by a practice as the team geared up for another tough match-up with Bishop Fenwick, who also played and defeated Wilmington this past year.
“I was going to work and didn't feel right. My arm was tingling and I knew something wasn't right. I figured the best thing to do was to get to work. I got into school and my chest was bothering me, I was having trouble breathing and my eyes were blurry. I went to the nurse's office and just asked them to call 9-1-1 because I was pretty sure that I was having a heart attack,” he said. “I missed a few weeks of football and I went back to it and gutted it out. I felt like I would disappoint the kids (if I didn't go back). They had worked so hard and I just wanted to be there with them. I spent a lot of time with them, involved with the program, involved in the off-season, getting transfers in, making sure kids grades were right and I felt like we were building on something pretty good. I knew that I had to be there and steer the ship. It was tough. Physically I didn't feel great.
“Then I had twin babies at home so I would come home to try to be a good father, a good husband and it was just wearing on me. I just felt like I was young enough and I could get back into coaching at some point, but being a father and being healthy are too important for me (to do anything else).”
From the health scare and the busier life at home, Petrelis had to make another tough decision of actually walking away as the head coach.
“I had to re-evaluate some things. It was hard because it was just my second year as the head coach. We got more numbers in the program, we started playing a tougher schedule and unfortunately I couldn't see it through. I was a little bummed that we were making a turn and I couldn't be there for it. I love the school so it's all good. Things are going well there so that's all I care about.
“(The mini heart attack) was really scary. Before that I never had any health issues like that. Who knows, it could have been the stress of everything? It's good because of that, I was able to get my health in check, I'm eating right, I exercise a lot more and just do what the doctors tell me to do.”
Shawsheen Tech Football coach Al Costabile has known Petrelis for many years now as the two schools faced each other in non-league and playoff games, and then last Thanksgiving, which was Anthony's final game as head coach.
"Anthony is a great guy, and a great football guy,” said Costabile. “He is the type of guy that players like to play for and other coaches like to coach with, and that is good stuff. He is just an all-around great guy, and a great coach. He did the right thing. In a situation like that you have to take care of yourself and take care of your family. I wish him the very best."
STAYING INVOLVED
Now 14 months after that health scare and no longer affiliated as a head football coach, Petrelis wanted to stay in touch with the high school sports world, mainly here in Massachusetts. He started the Podcasts in early September and his first guest of course was Clivio.
Since then he's had the football coaches from KIPP Academy, Arlington, Cambridge, St. Bernard's, ArchBishop Williams and then Turner. In addition, he's had the girls lacrosse coaches from Medford and Central Catholic, the basketball coach from Millis and then Keane. He will also have the Boston College Video Producer Brent Greenberg in for a show to talk about how high school coaches can elevate their social media pages to further promote their programs.
“I have ideas to expand it with assistant coaches or college coaches,” said Petrelis. “I want to get more comfortable with this, but I've had some coaches, mostly football coaches, from out of state contact me about doing something and I may do that down the line, maybe in the spring or something. I am booked right now until the end of February. I do have a lot of plans for it for sure but right now I'm really happy where it's at. It's growing and that's what is important to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.