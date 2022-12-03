BILLERICA - In some respects, the combatants for Friday’s Div. 5 Super Bowl game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough have taken different paths to the state championship game.
Shawsheen Tech brings a perfect 12-0 record to the showdown with North Reading.
It’s the first Super Bowl appearance since 2010 for a team that includes plenty of juniors, sophomores and even freshmen in critical positions all over the field.
Sophomore Sid Tildsley of Billerica is the team’s quarterback and has had a terrific season for the Rams.
Junior Caleb Caceres of Billerica is the squad’s top running back while junior Anthony Canadas of Billerica also has seen a fair share of carries in the backfield.
Tildsley spreads his passes to a variety of targets including senior Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica, junior Zachary Rogers of Wilmington, junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington and junior Evan Galanis of Tewksbury, who has seen time both running and catching the ball. Junior Thomas Cormier of Billerica also sees some targets as a tight end.
Defensively, freshman James Tildsley of Billerica is one of the team’s top tacklers along with junior linebacker Damian Ortiz of Tewksbury, senior Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington and Canadas.
The team’s linemen are led by junior Austin Malandain of Billerica, junior Richard Elliott III of Billerica, Rogers, Cormier and sophomore Cullen Walsh of Wilmington.
Shawsheen’s solid defensive backs are led by Sid Tildsley, Bourdeau, Galanis, Caceres and Copson.
North Reading carries a 10-2 record into Friday’s game.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” said Ed Blum, in his fifth season as the coach of the Hornets. “I coach a special group.”
In 2021, the Hornets played for the state championship before falling to Swampscott in the Super Bowl.
“Last year we graduated eleven seniors,” said Blum. “Everyone else is back. A lot of the current seniors and even some of the current juniors were able to get some good experience last year.”
Blum admits that while the experience of already playing at Gillette has some value, the coach isn’t expecting anyone to be distracted by the surroundings.
“It’s definitely one of those things that it’s definitely a cool place to play and it’s a different experience,” he said. “From last year, what the kids kind of realized and as coaches what we realized is that it doesn’t matter. Once that ball is kicked off, it’s amazing how much you just get into the game and you kind of lose track that you’re at Gillette. There is the initial awesomeness and coolness and however you want to describe it, but once that ball gets kicked off, both teams will be able to focus on the game.”
One big similarity between Shawsheen and North Reading is that they won absolute thrillers to advance to the state championship game.
The Rams held off Dover-Sherborn by a 21-14 score in tight battle. Prior to Dover Sherborn, Shawsheen defeated Old Rochester Regional and Worcester Tech. The Rams have outscored their three opponents, 68-40.
After coasting past Dedham by a 50-18 score and past Apponequet Regional, 40-0, North Reading edged out Bishop Fenwick in an overtime classic that saw senior Matt Guidebeck kick a 39-yard field goal in overtime to beat Bishop Fenwick and send the Hornets back to Gillette.
Following their respective playoff victories, Shawsheen and North Reading approached their Thanksgiving Day football games differently.
The Rams played all of their starters in a 42-19 shellacking of Arlington Catholic.
North Reading rested its starters and lost to Lynnfield.
“You face that decision,” Costabile said. “I remember other teams doing the same thing. Personally, we’re undefeated, we’re going after the game, and here’s the good thing. We got three good quarters before we started emptying our bench. We got through injury-free and our kids got a real good sweat. It worked out really well that way. I never gave (playing my starters) a second thought.”
Costabile was quick to add that he doesn’t fault any team for sitting starters.
“I’m not going to criticize them,” the coach added. “(North Reading) has to do what they feel is right. They’re certainly a great team.”
Blum said it was a matter of simply keeping people healthy.
“Last year we did play people (on Thanksgiving),” Blum said. “(This year) kids have been getting banged up throughout the playoffs. Now, thankfully, most of them are on the mend or going to be back, but we just wanted to use that week to make sure that this team was rested up and feeling as close to 100 percent as it can this late in the year. That was the thought process, I know it’s never an easy one.”
Blum said he was an assistant coach on a team that played against a team that rested its starters on Thanksgiving.
“It can certainly be debated,” he said. “But, we’ll see what happens. Shawsheen has a lot of younger players, but especially for me and a somewhat senior-heavy team, you don’t ever want to be left in that boat of the what-if game. All of a sudden, so-and-so played and got hurt, what if they were healthy?”
North Reading returns a large senior class led by quarterback Alexander Carucci.
“The quarterback is really good,” Costabile said.
Other North Reading standouts include junior running back Will Batten and receivers such as junior Brandon Eng, senior Craig Rubino, Guidebeck and senior Ryan Maguire.
“They have a very good offense and their defense isn’t too shabby either,” said Costabile. “They’re a very powerful team. I have total respect for them. They put up huge numbers (on offense) and they’re really good defensively and sometimes that gets overshadowed by their offense. Defensively, man they have some dudes. They are good.”
Costabile said North Reading reminds him a bit of Bedford, who the Rams opened the season with.
“They are that powerful and that fast,” Costabile said. “They have great team speed. We’re playing a team that is really a complete team that’s very well coached and senior laden. We have a very formidable opponent.”
Blum was equally impressed with the Rams.
“They’re a very good team, obviously,” he said. “They had an incredible season offensively led by their quarterback and some of their wide receiver weapons and a solid running back. The line is pretty good at staying on blocks and defensively they look to create a little bit of chaos and play scrappy and tough. You can understand why they’ve had the season they’ve had. We’ll see how it goes.”
Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 pm.
